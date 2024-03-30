5 Floor Workouts To Regain Muscle Mass as You Age

Maintaining muscle mass becomes increasingly vital as you age, not only for strength but also for overall health and vitality. Floor workouts offer a convenient and accessible way to build muscle without needing specialized equipment. Whether you're a senior looking to regain lost muscle mass or someone aiming to prevent age-related muscle loss, I've tailored these five floor workouts to help you productively reach your goals.

Incorporating these floor workouts into your exercise routine can help you regain muscle mass, strength, and overall physical function as you age. Remember to start slowly, focus on proper form, and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts. Consult with a healthcare professional before beginning any new exercise program—especially if you have any underlying health concerns or medical conditions.

With dedication and consistency, you can enjoy the benefits of improved muscle mass and functional strength well into your golden years. Keep reading to learn all about the five best workouts to regain muscle mass as you age. And when you're finished, be sure to check out the 6 Best Pilates Exercises to Improve Your Balance & Coordination.

Workout #1: Pushups

These floor workouts to regain muscle mass as you age kick off with pushups. Pushups are a classic bodyweight exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps, helping to build upper-body strength and muscle mass.

1. Standard Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your body forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Push through your palms to return to the starting position. Aim for two sets of eight to 12 repetitions each.

2. Incline Pushups

Place your hands on an elevated surface such as a bench or sturdy chair with your body forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Lower your body until your chest reaches the surface, then push back up to the starting position. Aim for two sets of eight to 12 repetitions each, gradually increasing the incline as you build strength.

3. Modified Pushups

Start on your knees instead of your toes with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your chest toward the floor while keeping your hips in line with your shoulders. Push back up to the starting position, aiming for two sets of eight to 12 repetitions each.

Workout 2: Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats are an effective lower-body exercise that targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, promoting strength and muscle growth in the legs.

1. Standard Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes slightly turned out. Lower your body by bending your knees and hips, keeping your chest up and your back straight. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor, then push through your heels to return to the starting position. Aim for two sets of 10 to 15 repetitions each.

2. Sumo Squats

Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and your toes pointed outward at a 45-degree angle. Lower your body into a squat position, keeping your knees tracking over your toes. Push through your heels to return to the starting position, aiming for two sets of 10 to 15 repetitions each.

3. Split Squats

Start in a split stance with one foot forward and the other foot positioned behind you. Lower your body by bending both knees, keeping your front knee aligned with your ankle. Push through the heel of your front foot to return to the starting position. Aim for two sets of eight to 12 repetitions on each leg.

Workout 3: Planks

Planks are a highly effective core exercise that also engages the muscles of the shoulders, chest, and glutes, helping to improve overall stability and muscle tone.

1. Standard Planks

Start in a pushup position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Engage your core muscles, and hold the position for 30 seconds to one minute, focusing on maintaining proper form. Gradually increase the duration as you build strength and endurance.

2. Side Planks

Lie on your side with your legs extended and stacked on top of each other. Lift your body off the floor, supporting your weight on your forearm and the side of your bottom foot. Hold the side plank position for 20 to 30 seconds on each side, focusing on keeping your body in a straight line from your head to your heels.

3. Planks with Leg Lifts

Start in a standard plank position with your body forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Lift one leg off the floor, keeping it straight and parallel to the ground. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds, then switch legs. Aim for two sets of eight to 12 repetitions on each leg.

Workout #4: Glute Bridges

Glute bridges target the muscles of the posterior chain, including the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back, helping to improve strength and stability in the hips and pelvis.

1. Standard Glute Bridges

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Engage your core and glutes as you lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming a straight line from knees to shoulders. Hold the top position for two to three seconds, then lower back down. Aim for two sets of 12 to 15 repetitions each.

2. Single-Leg Glute Bridges

Perform the standard glute bridge position. Extend one leg straight out in front of you, keeping it parallel to the floor. Lift your hips off the ground, using the strength of your supporting leg and glutes. Aim for two sets of eight to 12 repetitions on each leg.

3. Glute Bridge Marches

Start in the standard glute bridge position with your hips lifted and your core engaged. Lift one knee toward your chest while keeping your hips level. Lower the lifted leg, and repeat with the opposite leg. Aim for two sets of 10 to 12 repetitions on each leg.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #5: Bird Dogs

These floor workouts to regain muscle mass wrap up with bird dogs. Bird dogs are a dynamic core exercise that targets the muscles of the back, abdominals, and glutes, helping to improve spinal stability and posture.

1. Standard Bird Dogs

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Extend one arm forward and the opposite leg backward, keeping your hips level and core engaged. Hold the extended position for two to three seconds, then return to the starting position and switch sides. Aim for two sets of 10 to 12 repetitions on each side.

2. Bird Dog Pulses

Perform the standard bird dog position. Once in the extended position, pulse the lifted arm and leg up and down slightly, focusing on engaging the muscles of the back and glutes. Aim for two sets of eight to 10 pulses on each side.

3. Bird Dog Rows

Hold a light dumbbell in one hand while performing the standard bird dog position. Once in the extended position, bend your elbow and pull the dumbbell toward your hip, engaging the muscles of the back and shoulders. Extend the arm back out and lower the leg, then switch sides. Aim for two sets of 10 to 12 repetitions on each side.