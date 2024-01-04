When someone has lived their best life for 69 years and looks ultra-fit, it's a great idea to observe and take some serious notes. Eat This, Not That! is here to share what 69-year-old trainer, Liz Hilliard, the creator and owner of Hilliard Studio Method, eats in a day to look half her age. You're sure to feel inspired, so when you're finished with this dose of motivation, it's time to update your grocery store shopping list.

A sustainable eating plan isn't the only important step to an all-around healthy lifestyle. A regular workout routine is also essential, and Hilliard has it down to a science. "Pairing a healthy diet with my strength training workout has been crucial in my journey to healthy aging," Hilliard explains. "And since my quality of life and my sense of joie de vivre are of equal importance, I choose real foods that are not only healthy but pleasing to my taste buds … I think the nutritional key to healthy aging is enjoying a delicious, protein-based diet filled with fruits and vegetables in all the colors of the rainbow." Sounds pretty simple, right?

Read on to learn all about what a 69-year-old trainer eats in a day to look half her age. And for more inspiration, check out A 69-Year-Old Fitness Trainer Shares the 6 Exercises That Keep Her Looking Half Her Age.

A Smoothie in the Morning

Hilliard kicks off her morning with "a healthy dose of protein, fiber, and healthy fat." She curated the ultimate smoothie—aka, the "Hilliard Studio Method Smoothie"—which she savors basically every morning. "It's my 'jet fuel' that sets me up for success, nutritionally fueling my workout and my day," Hilliard tells us.

What's in Hilliard's breakfast smoothie? Twenty-three grams of fiber, 27 grams of protein, avocado (healthy fat), greens (phytonutrients), frozen organic fruit, ginger root, and turmeric root.

"To maintain strong, healthy bodies, most of us need about one gram of protein per pound of body weight per day," Hilliard explains. "Trust me—I know how hard this can be, which is why adding protein in the morning sets you up for success and helps maintain healthy glucose levels which keep our metabolism and hormones balanced so we can resist unhealthy cravings."

RELATED: People Swear by the 'Scandinavian Sleep Method' for Better Sleep: 'It's Absolutely Amazing!'

A Lean Protein With Veggies for Lunch

For lunch, Hilliard will typically whip up a lean protein, such as salmon, boiled eggs, or chicken, along with a variety of legumes and veggies for a fiber and protein-packed boost. "I always have a bowl of hard-boiled eggs on hand or some sort of bean or lentil that will give me a boost of protein and fiber between meals," she says.

RELATED: 9 Lazy Ways to Lose Weight All Month Long

Yogurt With Pea Protein Powder for Snack

When it comes to snack time, one of Hilliard's favorite healthy snacks includes whole, plain yogurt with chia seeds, pea protein powder, and fresh berries or fruit. "It is a delicious solution to afternoon hunger pangs," she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another one of Hilliard's go-to's? Fresh, organic hummus paired with a variety of crunchy veggies.

RELATED: 10 Best Frozen Foods To Buy at Whole Foods for Weight Loss

Salmon With Veggies or a Dark Green Salad for Dinner

How does Hilliard end her day? "Dinner is my favorite meal of the day," she says. "I get to relax with my partner, reflect on our days, and enjoy a delicious, healthy meal."

Some favorites include baked salmon with veggies, stir fry, a curry dish with chicken or tofu, and a dark green salad with lean protein, nuts, and grains. "I try to eat seasonal, real food like squash and sweet potatoes in the winter and fresh berries and cucumbers in the summer. Going to the local farmer's market is a great way to support your local farmers and get fresh foods," Hilliard tells us.