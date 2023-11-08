10 Best Frozen Foods To Buy at Whole Foods for Weight Loss

Browsing the frozen food aisles of your grocery store can lead you to many healthy options. For example, frozen fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins can all be found in this section and are packed with nutrients. They usually contain few additional ingredients as well. The frozen section is also home to plenty of options that may make weight loss more challenging. Desserts, fried foods, and deep-dish pizzas are just a few examples of foods that could slow your progress. So the next time you head on a grocery store run, keep this list of the best Whole Foods frozen foods for weight loss handy.

While shopping for foods that support weight loss, you'll want to keep a few things in mind. First, make sure you choose options that fit your calorie budget. Calorie-dense foods can lead you to an energy imbalance, slowing your weight loss progress. Next, you'll want to avoid options that have a lot of added sugar. A few grams per serving likely won't hinder your weight loss; however, excessive added sugar can contribute to weight gain and serious health conditions. Lastly, choose foods that can replace a less healthy food in your current diet. For example, if you are used to having sugary pastries for breakfast, a lower-sugar frozen waffle could satisfy your preference for carbs while reducing your sugar intake.

Eating food you enjoy is an important part of a weight loss journey. After all, if you aren't enjoying your meals and snacks, you are less likely to continue choosing them. This list is packed with traditional food items you are likely familiar with, and others that are healthy alternatives to traditional frozen foods. Here are the 10 best Whole Foods frozen foods for weight loss. Read on to see everything on this list, and when you're finished browsing, check out the 10 Best Costco Frozen Foods for Weight Loss.

Frozen Wild-Caught Sockeye Salmon Fillets

Fish is a convenient protein source that often cooks faster than meat and packs tons of nutrients. When it comes to weight loss, the lean protein you'll get from fish can improve your satiety and may reduce your likelihood of overeating. Salmon, in particular, also contains heart-healthy omega-3 fats. While these fats possess health benefits, they are also a more satiating nutrient than carbs, leading you to feel full after meals. Cook these Frozen Wild-Caught Sockeye Salmon Fillets on the grill, in the oven, or in your air fryer for easy preparation.

Banza Homestyle Protein Waffles

Traditional frozen waffles aren't known for their nutrient density. In fact, many brands provide minimal fiber and protein, along with several grams of added sugar. Similar to protein, fiber is a satiating nutrient that can improve your feeling of fullness. Each meal should contain fiber, and swapping your traditional frozen waffles for Banza's Homestyle Protein Waffles is a huge improvement. Not only do they pack three grams of fiber per serving (which is two waffles), but they also contain a whopping 10 grams of filling protein! For only 220 calories (for two waffles), you can top them with nut butter and mashed berries for a nutrient boost that still fits in your calorie budget.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Uncured Bacon & Cheddar Egg Bites

Eggs are a source of protein and fat, along with essential micronutrients. However, cooking your own eggs each morning may take more time than you have to spare. To streamline your breakfast, these Uncured Bacon & Cheddar Egg Bites can simply cook in the microwave while you get ready for your day. Enjoy them at home with whole grain toast and fruit for a balanced meal, or eat them on the go with an apple for a super quick option. With 20 grams of protein, you'll no doubt feel satisfied with this option. Pair with a high-fiber food, like fruit, for a well-rounded meal that increases satiety even more.

Roasted Broccoli

There is nothing groundbreaking about eating more vegetables for weight loss. Despite this fact, many struggle to incorporate enough produce into their diets. If you are bored with your daily salad or steamed veggies, this Roasted Broccoli from Whole Foods offers a tasty flavor boost with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Because the broccoli already comes roasted, you can simply pop it in the microwave to heat it up. With minimal effort, you'll get nutrient-packed broccoli with the delicious roasted flavor.

Cascadian Farms Organic Riced Cauliflower

Another great vegetable option for those who are looking to switch up their routine, this Cascadian Farms Organic Riced Cauliflower contains red and green bell peppers and onion. Each serving (0.75 cup frozen) is only 25 calories, so you can have additional portions while still having room to incorporate protein and healthy fats into your meal. You'll also get two grams of fiber per serving, making it a filling option. Use this riced cauliflower in place of white rice in a stir fry, add it to your favorite soup recipe, or simply use it as a veggie side dish to your favorite protein.

Spinach, Basil & Feta Egg White Bites

Frozen egg bites make for quick breakfasts and can also be used for snacks. These Spinach, Basil & Feta Egg White Bites are made with egg whites, making them lower in fat and calories. Per serving (two egg white bites), you'll get 12 grams of protein, and it will only set you back 120 calories. This could make for a filling snack on its own, or pair it with a carb source for a balanced breakfast. You could even sandwich your warm egg bites between a whole-grain English muffin for a delicious breakfast sandwich.

Bonafide Provisions Organic Chicken Bone Broth with Lemon Turmeric

Bone broth is an excellent source of protein that also contains collagen. This nutrient aids in the integrity of connective tissues in your body and is a type of protein itself. With 10 grams of protein per serving, this Bonafide Provisions Organic Chicken Bone Broth with Lemon Turmeric makes for a filling option. Plus, it's so versatile in how it can be enjoyed! Warm a mug of bone broth, and sip it like you would tea, incorporate it into a soup recipe, or use it in place of water when preparing whole grains, like rice. Not only will the protein in this bone broth keep you satisfied, but the organic coconut oil will contribute to satiety as well.

Cali'flour Vegetable Lasagna

You may be surprised to see lasagna on this list, but this Cali'flour Vegetable Lasagna includes a vegetable blend as the first ingredient. This helps contribute to the three grams of fiber per serving you'll get from this lasagna and adds plenty of nutrients. At only 11 grams of fat per serving, this option is much lower in fat and calories than traditional frozen lasagna and still packs a whopping 14 grams of protein. Each serving (one entrée) is only 220 calories, leaving room for you to add a side salad or top it off with additional cheese for a delicious, well-rounded meal.

Frontera Chicken Fajita Bowl

Heat-and-eat meals, like this Frontera Chicken Fajita Bowl, make healthy eating so much easier. After simply heating your dish in the microwave, you can sit down to enjoy a balanced meal that assists your weight loss goals. This meal contains chicken, black beans, and pepper jack cheese, all of which contribute to the impressive 20 grams of protein per serving. You'll also get a filling five grams of fiber, all packed into just 300 calories. Top your bowl with sliced avocado for a fiber and produce boost, or simply add a little hot sauce to maintain a balanced low-calorie meal.

California-Style Vegetable Protein Blend

Vegetables offer a ton of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, but aren't known for their protein content. However, California-Style Vegetable Protein Blend includes lentils and soybeans, two protein-packed ingredients. Each serving contains a whopping 16 grams of protein, making it the highest-fiber food on our list. You'll also get 14 grams of protein, contributing to an especially filling meal. This is great for plant-based eaters who are looking for easy protein sources and can be just as easily enjoyed by meat eaters, too. Use this veggie blend as a side dish to your grilled protein, incorporate it into a salad, or combine it with cooked quinoa to create a full meal.