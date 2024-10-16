The 16 Healthiest Low-Sugar Protein Bars, According to Dietitians
Low-sugar protein bars have become a staple for many, serving as convenient midday snacks, pre- or post-workout fuel, or even the occasional meal replacement. Their shelf-stable nature makes them perfect for stashing in pantries, gym bags, or car glove boxes. However, with countless options lining the shelves of supermarkets and online retailers, it's crucial to discern which protein bars are healthy and which are more like candy bars in disguise.
When navigating the extensive array of protein bars available, it's easy to get confused about which options are best. The key is to seek out bars made with wholesome, real ingredients such as nuts, nut butters, whole grains, and dried fruits. These natural, plant-based components provide essential nutrients and bioactive compounds like flavonoids, sterols, and other phytonutrients that benefit health. Moreover, opting for bars with quality protein sources such as dairy (casein and whey), egg, pea, or soy ensures you get the most out of your protein-rich snack.
To help you make the best choice, we've compiled a list of the 16 healthiest low-sugar protein bars, as recommended and approved by registered dietitians. These selections have undergone thorough scrutiny against our nutritional criteria, ensuring they meet our standards for quality ingredients and balanced macronutrient profiles.
So, whether you're seeking a post-workout refuel or a guilt-free snack, you can trust these low-sugar protein bars deliver both taste and nutrition.
How We Chose the Healthiest Low-Sugar Protein Bars:
- 8 grams protein minimum: To qualify as a "protein bar," each bar had to have no less than 8 grams of protein. A bar with higher protein and fiber counts will help to keep you fuller, longer. For a post-workout recovery aid, look for bars with protein counts in the 15-20 grams.
- 12 grams added sugar maximum: The best protein bars have no more than 12 grams of sugar, (3 teaspoons) with a few exceptions that made the list. Health authorities recommend limiting added sugars to 10% of total calories. That equals up to 36 grams of sugar per day for men and up to 25 grams for women.
- 3 grams fiber minimum: When it comes to fiber, look for bars with at least 3 grams fiber. The more fiber the better, if you're looking for bars to help keep you satisfied and to help promote a healthy microbiome.
- 300 calories max: Bars that provide more than 300 calories are more like a mini-meal than a between-meal nosh.
The following low-sugar protein bars dietitians recommend can help you level up your nutrition and serve as a pre- or post-workout option to help you achieve your health and fitness goals.
ALOHA Chocolate Fudge Brownie Organic Protein Bar
Calories: 220
Fat: 9 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 5 g [Added Sugars: 4 g])
Protein: 14 g
Protein Source(s): Brown Rice Protein, Pumpkin Seed Protein
Sweeteners: Tapicoa Syrup, Monk Fruit
Dietary Credentials: Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, High-Fiber
ALOHA creates great-tasting vegan and gluten-free protein bars made with wholesome ingredients like brown rice protein, pumpkin seed protein, and dark chocolate. Thanks to the protein blend as the first ingredient, sugar is kept to a minimum in ALOHA low-sugar protein bars while protein is high.
KIND Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter
Calories: 250
Fat: 18 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 135 mg
Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 8 g [Added Sugar: 6 g])
Protein: 12 g
Protein Source(s): Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Peanut Flour, Peanut Butter
Sweeteners: Honey, Glucose Syrup, Sugar
Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, Low Glycemic Index, High-Fiber
KIND amps up the protein in its bar in the KIND Protein line. This bar has a filling combination of 12 grams protein and 6 grams fiber, making it an excellent source of fiber with over 21% of your daily value. It's made with peanuts, peanut butter, chicory root fiber, and nonfat milk powder. Sugar is kept to 8 grams, within our best-bet sugar guidelines in a low-sugar protein bar.
Zing Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Plant-based Bar
Calories: 210
Fat: 9 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 65 mg
Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 7 g [Added Sugar: 3 g])
Protein: 10 g
Protein Source(s): Almonds, Brown Rice Protein
Sweeteners: Agave Nectar, Apples, Rice Syrup, Grape Juice Concentrate, Monk Fruit
Dietary Credentials: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, High-Fiber
Zing bars are created by registered dietitians, so it's no surprise that they are made with nutrient-rich ingredients and have a stellar nutritional profile. The bars keep saturated fat low, added sugar is just 3 grams and they pack in 10 grams protein. Oats and tapioca fiber contribute to the 5 grams fiber per bar.
Quest Cookies & Cream Protein Bar
Calories: 190
Fat: 8 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 290 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 1 g [Added Sugar: 0 g])
Protein: 21 g
Protein Source(s): Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate, Almonds
Sweeteners: Erythritol, Glycerin, Stevia, Sucralose
Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, No Added Sugar, High-Fiber
Quest protein bars are among the highest in our recommended bars for both protein and fiber, which will likely make them a satisfying between-meal snack. Quest bars are low in sugar with just 1 gram because they are sweetened with erythritol, stevia, and sucralose. The protein in the bar comes from a protein blend that includes milk protein isolates.
GoMacro Coconut + Almond Butter + Chocolate Chips
Calories: 280
Fat: 10 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 15 mg
Carbs: 36 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g [Added Sugar: 11 g])
Protein: 11 g
Protein Source(s): Almond Butter, Sprouted Brown Rice Protein, Pea Protein
Sweeteners: Brown Rice Syrup
Dietary Credentials: Organic, Gluten-Free, Vegan, FODMAP-Friendly, Soy Free
GoMacro makes plant-based protein bars that combine the delicious combination of almond butter and chocolate. It is at the recommended upper limit for sugars, as the first ingredient of these bars is organic brown rice syrup. This bar is a great choice for active individuals who want a pre- or post-workout bar.
88 Acres Banana Bread Pumpkin Seed Protein Bar
Calories: 260
Fat: 19 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 130 mg
Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g [Added Sugar: 4 g])
Protein: 12 g
Protein Source(s): Pumpkin Seeds
Sweeteners: Banana, Maple Syrup, Brown Rice Syrup
Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, Vegan, Soy-Free
This bar is made with just six ingredients and the protein comes from pumpkin seeds, which is the first ingredient. What's more, it only has 4 grams — one teaspoon of added sugar.
Misfits Chocolate Caramel Protein Bar
Calories: 180
Fat: 9 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 120 mg
Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: <1 g [Added Sugar: 0 g])
Protein: 15 g
Protein Source(s): Pea Protein Isolate, Soy Protein Isolate, Peanuts
Sweeteners: Xylitol, Stevia
Dietary Credentials: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Zero Added Sugar, High-Fiber
"Misfits Plant-Powered Protein Bars are one of the best vegan protein bars, with 15 grams of protein and less than 1 gram of sugar," notes registered dietitian Sarah Alsing, MS, RD. Owner of Delightfully Fueled. This bar is a decadent sweet treat that will keep you full, thanks to its 9 grams of fiber. Misfits low-sugar protein bars are sweetened with sugar alcohol to keep total sugar and added sugars low.
Atlas Almond Chocolate Chip Protein Bar
Calories: 210
Fat: 10 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 200 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 1 g [Added Sugar: 0 g])
Protein: 20 g
Protein Source(s): Grass-Fed Protein Blend (Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Milk Protein Isolate), Almond Butter
Sweeteners: Monk Fruit
Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, No Added Sugar, High Fiber
"Many low-sugar protein bars usually contain sugar alcohols, which can cause gut upset for some people," advises Alsing. Atlas Whey Protein Bars have 1 gram of sugar and no sugar alcohols. I love how filling they are with 20 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber." This bar also provides ashwagandha, which has become a popular supplement due to claims of improving stress and athletic performance.
LUNA Nutz Over Chocolate
Calories: 210
Fat: 10 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 160 mg
Carbs: 24 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g [Added Sugar: 6 g])
Protein: 9 g
Protein Source(s): Soy Protein Isolate, Rolled Oats, Rice Flour, Roasted Soybeans, Soy Flour
Sweeteners: Brown Rice Syrup, Cane Sugar
Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, Vegan
According to Sharon Palmer, RDN, some of the Luna Bars are lower in added sugars, such as Luna Nutz over Chocolate. "It has 6 grams of added sugars per bar (and 7 grams of total sugars)," Palmer notes. The plant-based bars include whole grains, soy protein, nuts, peanut butter, and peanuts. Palmer likes that the brand focuses on using quality ingredients and prioritizes sustainable agriculture.
Go Raw Organic Pumpkin Seed Sprouted Bar
Calories: 270
Fat: 18 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 90 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 10 g [Added Sugar: 2 g])
Protein: 12 g
Protein Source(s): Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds, Sprouted Flaxseed
Sweeteners: Dates, Raw Agave Nectar
Dietary Credentials: Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free, Soy-Free, High-Fiber
"Go Raw Organic Pumpkin Seed Bars provide only 2 grams of 'added' sugars from agave nectar [the other 8 grams come from dates], and the ingredients are plant-based, organic, and very minimal (pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, dates, agave, sea salt)," says Palmer.
The bars are one of the higher-fiber options due to the seeds, and they provide 15% of your daily iron requirements.
Ratio Food Keto Friendly Vanilla Almond Crunchy Bar
Calories: 240
Fat: 17 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 9 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g [Added Sugar: 0 g])
Protein: 12 g
Protein Source(s): Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Soy Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate
Sweeteners: Erythritol, Stevia
Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, No Added Sugar
Ratio Food's Keto-Friendly Vanilla Almond Crunchy Protein bars are great for anyone who wants to limit the carbs in their diet and enjoy a satisfying snack bar. They have just 1 gram of sugar but pack 12 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber. They are sweetened with erythritol and stevia to keep sugar counts low.
Perfect Bar Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter
Calories: 330
Fat: 20 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 105 mg
Carbs: 24 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 18 g [Added Sugar: 12 g])
Protein: 15 g
Protein Source(s): Peanut Butter, Nonfat Dry Milk, Dried Whole Egg Powder, Rice Protein
Sweeteners: Honey, Cane Sugar
Dietary Credentials: Organic, Gluten-Free, Low-Glycemic, Soy-Free, High-Fiber
"Perfect Bar uses real, whole food or minimally processed ingredients like peanut butter, honey, and egg. It offers a balance of protein, healthy fats, carbohydrates, and essential nutrients, making it a convenient and nutritious option for anyone looking for a quick and satisfying snack or meal replacement," says Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN, author of From Burnout to Balance. As a bonus, the bars are also gluten-free and kosher. These bars are on the higher calorie end of our recommended criteria due to the fat and carb content. But with 4 grams of fiber and 15 grams of protein, they're a good option.
JAMBAR Musical Mango
Calories: 230
Fat: 5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 37 mg
Carbs: 34 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 14 g [Added Sugar: 6 g])
Protein: 10 g
Protein Source(s): Oat Bran, Cashew Butter, Sunflower Protein
Sweeteners: Mango, Maple Syrup, Grape Sugar, Unrefined Date Juice Concentrate
Dietary Credentials: Organic, Gluten-Free, Vegan, High-Fiber
Created by one of the co-founders of PowerBar, Jambar starts with a blend of mango, oat bran, and cashew butter to provide a balanced mix of fruits, whole grains, and plant-based protein, says Sarah Garone, NDTR, a Phoenix-based nutritionist. Most of its sugars come from real fruit, so the bar has just 6 grams of added sugar. It delivers 10 grams of protein per bar from cashew butter and sunflower protein. The small batch-produced bars are a good boost of fiber to boot. Another fun plus: 50% of the company's net profits go to music and active living charities, notes Garone.
RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt
Calories: 200
Fat: 8 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 190 mg
Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 14 g [Added Sugar: 0 g])
Protein: 12 g
Protein Source(s): Egg Whites, Cashews, Almonds
Sweeteners: Dates
Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, High-Fiber
It looks like RXBAR exceeds our recommended sugar count, but this bar has no added sugar. The 12 grams of sugar it provides comes from dates. These bars are made with just 9 ingredients including dates, egg whites, cashews, and almonds. It has one of the higher protein counts, thanks to the egg whites and nuts in the bar. If you want a natural, fiber- and protein-rich between meal snack, this bar is an excellent choice.
Barebells Caramel Cashew Protein Bar
Calories: 200
Fat: 8 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 80 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g [Added Sugar: 0 g])
Protein: 20 g
Protein Source(s): Milk Protein, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, Bovine Collagen Hydrolysate
Sweeteners: Maltitol, Sucralose
Dietary Credentials: No Added Sugar
"Barebells bars taste like your favorite candy bar yet provide 20 grams of protein and just 1 gram of sugar," says Alsing. "The gooey caramel in the caramel cashew bar satisfies my sweet craving. I am always happy to get fiber in with snacks, and Barebells contain 3-4 grams of fiber," notes Alsing.
If you are sensitive to sugar alcohols, be mindful that these are sweetened with 5-6 grams of sugar alcohols and the artificial sweetener sucralose.
NuGo Organic Double Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt
Calories: 200
Fat: 7 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 140 mg
Carbs: 25 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g [Added Sugar: 12 g])
Protein: 10 g
Protein Source(s): Pea Protein, Rice Protein
Sweeteners: Tapioca Syrup, Agave Syrup
Dietary Credentials: Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free
NuGo protein bars are great organic and vegan bars that come in decadent flavors. This dark chocolate treat delivers a solid 10 grams of protein and keeps added sugar to 3 teaspoons, which is our recommended limit. It's a great option for active individuals who need carbs to refuel their muscles.