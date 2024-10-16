This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Low-sugar protein bars have become a staple for many, serving as convenient midday snacks, pre- or post-workout fuel, or even the occasional meal replacement. Their shelf-stable nature makes them perfect for stashing in pantries, gym bags, or car glove boxes. However, with countless options lining the shelves of supermarkets and online retailers, it's crucial to discern which protein bars are healthy and which are more like candy bars in disguise.

When navigating the extensive array of protein bars available, it's easy to get confused about which options are best. The key is to seek out bars made with wholesome, real ingredients such as nuts, nut butters, whole grains, and dried fruits. These natural, plant-based components provide essential nutrients and bioactive compounds like flavonoids, sterols, and other phytonutrients that benefit health. Moreover, opting for bars with quality protein sources such as dairy (casein and whey), egg, pea, or soy ensures you get the most out of your protein-rich snack.

To help you make the best choice, we've compiled a list of the 16 healthiest low-sugar protein bars, as recommended and approved by registered dietitians. These selections have undergone thorough scrutiny against our nutritional criteria, ensuring they meet our standards for quality ingredients and balanced macronutrient profiles.

So, whether you're seeking a post-workout refuel or a guilt-free snack, you can trust these low-sugar protein bars deliver both taste and nutrition.

How We Chose the Healthiest Low-Sugar Protein Bars:

8 grams protein minimum: To qualify as a "protein bar," each bar had to have no less than 8 grams of protein. A bar with higher protein and fiber counts will help to keep you fuller, longer. For a post-workout recovery aid, look for bars with protein counts in the 15-20 grams.

12 grams added sugar maximum: The best protein bars have no more than 12 grams of sugar, (3 teaspoons) with a few exceptions that made the list. Health authorities recommend limiting added sugars to 10% of total calories. That equals up to 36 grams of sugar per day for men and up to 25 grams for women.

3 grams fiber minimum: When it comes to fiber, look for bars with at least 3 grams fiber. The more fiber the better, if you're looking for bars to help keep you satisfied and to help promote a healthy microbiome.

300 calories max: Bars that provide more than 300 calories are more like a mini-meal than a between-meal nosh.

The following low-sugar protein bars dietitians recommend can help you level up your nutrition and serve as a pre- or post-workout option to help you achieve your health and fitness goals.

ALOHA Chocolate Fudge Brownie Organic Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per 56-gram bar) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 5 g [Added Sugars: 4 g])

Protein : 14 g

Protein Source(s): Brown Rice Protein, Pumpkin Seed Protein

Sweeteners: Tapicoa Syrup, Monk Fruit

Dietary Credentials: Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, High-Fiber

ALOHA creates great-tasting vegan and gluten-free protein bars made with wholesome ingredients like brown rice protein, pumpkin seed protein, and dark chocolate. Thanks to the protein blend as the first ingredient, sugar is kept to a minimum in ALOHA low-sugar protein bars while protein is high.

$23.74 per 12-count at Amazon Buy Now

KIND Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter

Nutrition (Per 50-gram bar) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 18 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 8 g [Added Sugar: 6 g])

Protein : 12 g

Protein Source(s): Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Peanut Flour, Peanut Butter

Sweeteners: Honey, Glucose Syrup, Sugar

Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, Low Glycemic Index, High-Fiber

KIND amps up the protein in its bar in the KIND Protein line. This bar has a filling combination of 12 grams protein and 6 grams fiber, making it an excellent source of fiber with over 21% of your daily value. It's made with peanuts, peanut butter, chicory root fiber, and nonfat milk powder. Sugar is kept to 8 grams, within our best-bet sugar guidelines in a low-sugar protein bar.

$41.50 per 30-count at Amazon Buy Now

Zing Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Plant-based Bar

Nutrition (Per 50-gram bar) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 7 g [Added Sugar: 3 g])

Protein : 10 g

Protein Source(s): Almonds, Brown Rice Protein

Sweeteners: Agave Nectar, Apples, Rice Syrup, Grape Juice Concentrate, Monk Fruit

Dietary Credentials: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, High-Fiber

Zing bars are created by registered dietitians, so it's no surprise that they are made with nutrient-rich ingredients and have a stellar nutritional profile. The bars keep saturated fat low, added sugar is just 3 grams and they pack in 10 grams protein. Oats and tapioca fiber contribute to the 5 grams fiber per bar.

$32.44 per 12-count at Amazon Buy Now

Quest Cookies & Cream Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per 60-gram bar) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 1 g [Added Sugar: 0 g])

Protein : 21 g

Protein Source(s): Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate, Almonds

Sweeteners: Erythritol, Glycerin, Stevia, Sucralose

Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, No Added Sugar, High-Fiber

Quest protein bars are among the highest in our recommended bars for both protein and fiber, which will likely make them a satisfying between-meal snack. Quest bars are low in sugar with just 1 gram because they are sweetened with erythritol, stevia, and sucralose. The protein in the bar comes from a protein blend that includes milk protein isolates.

GoMacro Coconut + Almond Butter + Chocolate Chips

Nutrition (Per 65-gram bar) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g [Added Sugar: 11 g])

Protein : 11 g

Protein Source(s): Almond Butter, Sprouted Brown Rice Protein, Pea Protein

Sweeteners: Brown Rice Syrup

Dietary Credentials: Organic, Gluten-Free, Vegan, FODMAP-Friendly, Soy Free

GoMacro makes plant-based protein bars that combine the delicious combination of almond butter and chocolate. It is at the recommended upper limit for sugars, as the first ingredient of these bars is organic brown rice syrup. This bar is a great choice for active individuals who want a pre- or post-workout bar.

$24.49 per 12-count at Amazon Buy Now

88 Acres Banana Bread Pumpkin Seed Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per 55-gram bar) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g [Added Sugar: 4 g])

Protein : 12 g

Protein Source(s): Pumpkin Seeds

Sweeteners: Banana, Maple Syrup, Brown Rice Syrup

Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, Vegan, Soy-Free

This bar is made with just six ingredients and the protein comes from pumpkin seeds, which is the first ingredient. What's more, it only has 4 grams — one teaspoon of added sugar.

$26.09 per 9-count at Amazon Buy Now

Misfits Chocolate Caramel Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per 45-gram bar) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: <1 g [Added Sugar: 0 g])

Protein : 15 g

Protein Source(s): Pea Protein Isolate, Soy Protein Isolate, Peanuts

Sweeteners: Xylitol, Stevia

Dietary Credentials: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Zero Added Sugar, High-Fiber

"Misfits Plant-Powered Protein Bars are one of the best vegan protein bars, with 15 grams of protein and less than 1 gram of sugar," notes registered dietitian Sarah Alsing, MS, RD. Owner of Delightfully Fueled. This bar is a decadent sweet treat that will keep you full, thanks to its 9 grams of fiber. Misfits low-sugar protein bars are sweetened with sugar alcohol to keep total sugar and added sugars low.

$26.99 per 12-count at Amazon Buy Now

Atlas Almond Chocolate Chip Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per 45-gram bar) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 1 g [Added Sugar: 0 g])

Protein : 20 g

Protein Source(s): Grass-Fed Protein Blend (Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Milk Protein Isolate), Almond Butter

Sweeteners: Monk Fruit

Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, No Added Sugar, High Fiber

"Many low-sugar protein bars usually contain sugar alcohols, which can cause gut upset for some people," advises Alsing. Atlas Whey Protein Bars have 1 gram of sugar and no sugar alcohols. I love how filling they are with 20 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber." This bar also provides ashwagandha, which has become a popular supplement due to claims of improving stress and athletic performance.

$28.51 per 12-count at Amazon Buy Now

LUNA Nutz Over Chocolate

Nutrition (Per 48-gram bar) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g [Added Sugar: 6 g])

Protein : 9 g

Protein Source(s): Soy Protein Isolate, Rolled Oats, Rice Flour, Roasted Soybeans, Soy Flour

Sweeteners: Brown Rice Syrup, Cane Sugar

Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, Vegan6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Sharon Palmer, RDN, some of the Luna Bars are lower in added sugars, such as Luna Nutz over Chocolate. "It has 6 grams of added sugars per bar (and 7 grams of total sugars)," Palmer notes. The plant-based bars include whole grains, soy protein, nuts, peanut butter, and peanuts. Palmer likes that the brand focuses on using quality ingredients and prioritizes sustainable agriculture.

$40.78 per 15-count at Amazon Buy Now

Go Raw Organic Pumpkin Seed Sprouted Bar

Nutrition (Per 51-gram bar) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 18 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 10 g [Added Sugar: 2 g])

Protein : 12 g

Protein Source(s): Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds, Sprouted Flaxseed

Sweeteners: Dates, Raw Agave Nectar

Dietary Credentials: Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free, Soy-Free, High-Fiber

"Go Raw Organic Pumpkin Seed Bars provide only 2 grams of 'added' sugars from agave nectar [the other 8 grams come from dates], and the ingredients are plant-based, organic, and very minimal (pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, dates, agave, sea salt)," says Palmer.

The bars are one of the higher-fiber options due to the seeds, and they provide 15% of your daily iron requirements.

$47.89 per 20-count at Amazon Buy Now

Ratio Food Keto Friendly Vanilla Almond Crunchy Bar

Nutrition (Per 41-gram bar) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 17 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g [Added Sugar: 0 g])

Protein : 12 g

Protein Source(s): Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Soy Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate

Sweeteners: Erythritol, Stevia

Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, No Added Sugar

Ratio Food's Keto-Friendly Vanilla Almond Crunchy Protein bars are great for anyone who wants to limit the carbs in their diet and enjoy a satisfying snack bar. They have just 1 gram of sugar but pack 12 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber. They are sweetened with erythritol and stevia to keep sugar counts low.

$8.54 per 4-count at Amazon Buy Now

Perfect Bar Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter

Nutrition (Per 65-gram bar) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 20 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 18 g [Added Sugar: 12 g])

Protein : 15 g

Protein Source(s): Peanut Butter, Nonfat Dry Milk, Dried Whole Egg Powder, Rice Protein

Sweeteners: Honey, Cane Sugar

Dietary Credentials: Organic, Gluten-Free, Low-Glycemic, Soy-Free, High-Fiber

"Perfect Bar uses real, whole food or minimally processed ingredients like peanut butter, honey, and egg. It offers a balance of protein, healthy fats, carbohydrates, and essential nutrients, making it a convenient and nutritious option for anyone looking for a quick and satisfying snack or meal replacement," says Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN, author of From Burnout to Balance. As a bonus, the bars are also gluten-free and kosher. These bars are on the higher calorie end of our recommended criteria due to the fat and carb content. But with 4 grams of fiber and 15 grams of protein, they're a good option.

$20.51 per 10-count at Amazon Buy Now

JAMBAR Musical Mango

Nutrition (Per 60-gram bar) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 37 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 14 g [Added Sugar: 6 g])

Protein : 10 g

Protein Source(s): Oat Bran, Cashew Butter, Sunflower Protein

Sweeteners: Mango, Maple Syrup, Grape Sugar, Unrefined Date Juice Concentrate

Dietary Credentials: Organic, Gluten-Free, Vegan, High-Fiber

Created by one of the co-founders of PowerBar, Jambar starts with a blend of mango, oat bran, and cashew butter to provide a balanced mix of fruits, whole grains, and plant-based protein, says Sarah Garone, NDTR, a Phoenix-based nutritionist. Most of its sugars come from real fruit, so the bar has just 6 grams of added sugar. It delivers 10 grams of protein per bar from cashew butter and sunflower protein. The small batch-produced bars are a good boost of fiber to boot. Another fun plus: 50% of the company's net profits go to music and active living charities, notes Garone.

$26.99 per 12-count at Amazon Buy Now

RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt

Nutrition (Per 52-gram bar) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 14 g [Added Sugar: 0 g])

Protein : 12 g

Protein Source(s): Egg Whites, Cashews, Almonds

Sweeteners: Dates

Dietary Credentials: Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, High-Fiber

It looks like RXBAR exceeds our recommended sugar count, but this bar has no added sugar. The 12 grams of sugar it provides comes from dates. These bars are made with just 9 ingredients including dates, egg whites, cashews, and almonds. It has one of the higher protein counts, thanks to the egg whites and nuts in the bar. If you want a natural, fiber- and protein-rich between meal snack, this bar is an excellent choice.

$19.52 per 12-count at Amazon Buy Now

Barebells Caramel Cashew Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per 55-gram bar) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g [Added Sugar: 0 g])

Protein : 20 g

Protein Source(s): Milk Protein, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, Bovine Collagen Hydrolysate

Sweeteners: Maltitol, Sucralose

Dietary Credentials: No Added Sugar

"Barebells bars taste like your favorite candy bar yet provide 20 grams of protein and just 1 gram of sugar," says Alsing. "The gooey caramel in the caramel cashew bar satisfies my sweet craving. I am always happy to get fiber in with snacks, and Barebells contain 3-4 grams of fiber," notes Alsing.

If you are sensitive to sugar alcohols, be mindful that these are sweetened with 5-6 grams of sugar alcohols and the artificial sweetener sucralose.

$57.98 per 12-count at Amazon Buy Now

NuGo Organic Double Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt

Nutrition (Per 50-gram bar) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g [Added Sugar: 12 g])

Protein : 10 g

Protein Source(s): Pea Protein, Rice Protein

Sweeteners: Tapioca Syrup, Agave Syrup

Dietary Credentials: Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free

NuGo protein bars are great organic and vegan bars that come in decadent flavors. This dark chocolate treat delivers a solid 10 grams of protein and keeps added sugar to 3 teaspoons, which is our recommended limit. It's a great option for active individuals who need carbs to refuel their muscles.