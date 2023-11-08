KFC Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches Tomorrow—Here's How to Get Yours

The best fried chicken sandwich is a free fried chicken sandwich. And while Americans may never agree on which chain serves the best iteration of this national classic, on Thursday, November 9, there may be no debate.

In honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, KFC is offering free chicken sandwiches to help celebrate the holiday.

KFC's Classic Chicken Sandwich is made with a double-breaded, extra crispy chicken breast filet, served with thick pickles and a generous slather of the Colonel's mayo on a toasted buttery bun. A Spicy Chicken Sandwich is also on the menu, adding the Colonel's spicy sauce to heat things up.

To cash in on KFC's one-day-only free sandwich offer, place a $15 order for KFC pickup or delivery via DoorDash or Uber Eats, and you'll be rewarded with a free chicken sandwich. Grubhub loyalists (or those who want to cash in on multiple deals, no judgment) can also earn a half-priced chicken sandwich with any order of $15 or more from KFC. It's a great way to supplement that fried sandwich with some healthier KFC menu options, like grilled chicken and veggies.

Not a sandwich lover? KFC's got you. Anyone ordering directly from KFC's app or website on November 9th can look forward to additional discounts, plus free delivery all day. You can also bulk up your order to try some of KFC's newest menu items, including new chicken wraps (including one with mac and cheese) and a new family-sized brownie.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC isn't the only restaurant celebrating National Fried Chicken Day. Burger King is offering rewards program members a free Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase of $5 or more, ordered via the Burger King app or online.

Popeyes, perhaps KFC's biggest rival in the American fried chicken sandwich space, is extending the holiday through November 12 for customers to cash in on a buy one, get one free offer. Any chicken sandwich will be added for free to the order of a Chicken Sandwich Combo (Classic, Spicy, Blackened, Bacon and Cheese, and Spicy Truff).

Shake Shack is also extending the holiday to this Sunday. And it may be to get foodies to watch NFL games along with Swifties. The deal: if a football player celebrates a touchdown with a Chicken Dance in the end zone, Shake Shack will offer free Chicken Shacks through Sunday, November 19, with a $10 purchase via the restaurant's app.

Also through November 12, Wingstop is offering buy one, get one free chicken sandwiches. Use the code BOGOSAMMY on Wingstop.com or the app.