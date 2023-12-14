I Tried 8 Frozen Quiches & There's Only One I'd Buy Again

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When it comes to brunch food, quiche is the perfect choice. The French tart filled with savory egg custard and meat or vegetables is always a crowd pleaser. There are plenty of frozen quiches on the market, which makes this dish simple to prepare—just bake in the oven and serve.

I wanted to find the best frozen quiche available, and after visiting some of the most popular grocery store chains, it quickly became apparent that quiche is also a very sought-after hors d'oeuvre to pass at holiday parties. You can find many different versions of mini quiche, all of which come in different flavors.

In order to find the very best quiche in the freezer aisle, I prepared each of them according to the package instructions and tasted them hot out of the oven. While some quiches were very good, others had bland fillings or were just too oily when baked. That's why you'll want to read my recommendations before hitting the store.

Here are some of the most popular frozen quiches, ranked from worst to best.

Shoprite Brand Bowl & Basket Mini Quiche Trio

3 Cheese & Onion Quiche Per Serving (4 pieces) : 170 cal, 10 g fat (5 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 260 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

Mushroom & Peppers Quiche Per Serving (4 pieces) : 130 cal, 7 g fat (3 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 220 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 4 g protein

Spinach & Cheese Quiche Per Serving (4 pieces) : 150 cal, 8 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 220 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 6 g protein

When I eat quiche, I expect a shortcrust—basically, a crumbly pie crust—but these mini quiches were made in phyllo dough, which is lighter and flakier and really not as delicious, at least for this purpose. The three-cheese variety tasted like biting into an Egg McMuffin, while the mushroom variety had a very creamy, unappetizing look. The spinach variety tasted the same as the 3-cheese, but with the addition of some green bits. I would not eat these again.

Rating: 1/10

365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Quiche Trio

Three Cheese Quiche Per Serving (4 pieces) : 270 cal, 16 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 400 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 9 g protein

Mushroom Quiche Per Serving (4 pieces) : 260 cal, 16 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 400 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

Spinach Florentine Quiche Per Serving (4 pieces) : 260 cal, 16 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 400 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

These quiches looked really plain, like there was not a lot of thought and creativity put into them. The three-cheese variety just tasted like egg. To be honest, mushroom is not my favorite quiche, and this one didn't win me over. The spinach quiche didn't taste much different from the three-cheese, and strangely I didn't taste cheese in any of these.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rating: 1/10

Trader Joe's Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Quiche

Per Serving (1 quiche) : 420 cal, 28 g fat (12 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 670 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 16 g protein

This individual quiche looked like a lovely little tart and my first thought was that it would be a nice little elegant meal for one. I liked that I could see real broccoli florets throughout. Biting in, the filling tasted very mushy. I tasted too much crust and the texture of this quiche reminded me of a microwaved breakfast sandwich. I wouldn't buy this again.

Rating: 2/10

Trader Joe's Mixed Mushroom & Spinach Quiche

Per Serving (1 quiche) : 420 cal, 26 g fat (17 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 660 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (2 g fiber, less than 1 g sugar), 12 g protein

This individual quiche had so much visible oil out of the oven that I really didn't want to eat it. While the top browned up nicely, I wanted to pour the extra oil off or blot it with a paper towel. While I liked the star shape of this quiche, it was a fail due to the wet, creamy center. This was a hard no for me.

Rating: 2/10

Member's Mark Mini Quiche Assortment

Spinach & Swiss Per Serving (4 pieces) : 290 cal, 18 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 360 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

Ham & Swiss Per Serving (4 pieces) : 300 cal, 19 g fat (10 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 410 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

These quiches were edible but really bland. The spinach variety tasted like a bite of vegetable baby food, while the ham and Swiss was just flavorless. I think a sprinkling of salt may have helped make these a little tastier for me to feel good about passing them around at a party.

Rating: 3/10

Good & Gather Petite Quiche Collection

Three Cheese Quiche Per Serving (4 pieces) : 170 cal, 10 g fat (5 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 260 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

Spinach & Swiss Quiche Per Serving (4 pieces) : 150 cal, 8 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 220 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 6 g protein

Mushroom & Bell Pepper Quiche Per Serving (4 pieces) : 130 cal, 7 g fat (3 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 180 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 4 g protein

While the fillings of these quiches were all pretty yummy, the choice to cup them in phyllo dough instead of pie crust detracted from their overall appeal. The three-cheese filling was especially good, and the spinach one was the best of all the spinach ones I tried. The mushroom variety was mild tasting but still had a baby food consistency. I would probably scoop out the filling of the three-cheese and the spinach and eat them minus the dough, which was so flaky it made it hard to bite in.

Rating: 3/10

Wegman's Mini Quiche Collection

Three Cheese Quiche Per Serving (4 pieces) : 310 cal, 20 g fat (10 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 390 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 9 g protein

Spinach Quiche Per Serving (4 pieces) : 280 cal, 18 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 340 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

Uncured Bacon Quiche Per Serving (4 pieces) : 330 cal, 23 g fat (11 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 470 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 9 g protein

The three-cheese variety of these quiches was oozing yummy-looking cheese when it came out of the oven, making me excited to bite in. The taste was pretty decent but didn't live up to how good it looked. The spinach variety was a nice blend but not amazing. The bacon quiche browned up very nicely and tasted like a bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich. These were okay, but there was one variety that I liked even better!

Rating: 4/10

Trader Joe's Mini Quiche Duo

Per Serving (4 quiches) : 260 cal, 16 g fat (7 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 430 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

While the mushroom variety of these two quiches was a visually unappealing brown, the bacon and onion quiche looked delicious. Biting in, it did not disappoint. This quiche was savory and had just the right amount of salt due to the bacon. The mushroom variety was passable, but it was totally eclipsed by the deliciousness of the bacon and onion. If someone passed these around at a party, I'd go back for seconds!

Rating: 5/10