The Full-Body Outdoor Workout To Slim Down This Spring

With spring weather in full swing and summer right around the corner, there's never been a better time than the present to take your workout outdoors. If you hate working out at the gym or just want to switch things up while you slim down for the nicer weather, you're in luck. This full-body workout is ultra-effective in getting you fit and lean. The best part is, you can take it outside.

I've coached many group fitness classes outdoors over my years as a trainer. I can safely say that you can get in great shape through bodyweight workouts alone, wherever you happen to be. The following is my favorite full-body workout to slim down this spring. Perform each exercise for the repetitions assigned, rest for one minute, then move to the next exercise. Repeat for three to five total rounds.

Read on to learn all about this total-body workout that'll get you in great shape this spring. And next, be sure to check out The #1 Bodyweight Workout To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat.

1 Planks

Planks are a great core stabilization exercise to include in your bodyweight workout. You can increase the difficulty by dropping your hip to one side and the other, back and forth, to add movement. Keep your core and glutes engaged throughout the set.

To perform a plank, begin in a classic plank position with your hands and forearms flat on the ground, arms pointing forward, shoulder-width distance apart. Keep your core engaged and your spine neutral. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds.

2 Lunges

Lunges are a great functional exercise that hit the major muscle groups in your lower body, including the glutes, quads, and hamstrings. For this workout, we will do alternating lunges in place.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform lunges, begin with your feet shoulder-width distance apart. Take a deep step forward with one foot. Lower your back knee toward the ground. Push through your front foot to return to the starting position. Repeat on one side, then on the other, for 15 repetitions each.

RELATED: The #1 Workout To Change Your Body Shape in 30 Days

3 Pushups

Pushups hit your triceps, chest, and shoulders incredibly effectively. You can decrease the difficulty by placing your knees on the ground. You can increase the difficulty by bringing your hands closer together or elevating your feet.

To perform pushups, begin in a top pushup position with your core engaged and your hands shoulder-width distance apart. Keeping your core engaged, lower your body down until your chest touches the ground. Push through both hands to raise your body back up. Repeat for five to 15 repetitions or failure.

4 Squats

No great full-body workout is complete without squats. To put it simply, there are very few movements with body weight that work as many big muscles as the squat. Additionally, the mobility and functional movement pattern developed by squatting keeps you healthy as you age.

To perform squats, stand with your feet shoulder-width distance apart. Bend your knees while pushing them outward, and hinge your hips to lower into a squat position. Aim to reach a depth where your thighs are parallel to the floor. Push through both feet to stand back up. Repeat for 15 to 20 repetitions.

RELATED: Drop 10 Pounds Fast With This 10-Minute Daily Workout

5 Burpees

Burpees are a full-body exercise that burns a ton of calories, revs up your metabolism, and develops excellent power.

To perform burpees, begin standing up with your feet shoulder-width distance apart. Lower your body down into a quarter squat position. Then, jump up, reaching overhead. As you land, absorb the force with a squat. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Immediately bounce your feet back to your hands. Explode upward into the next repetition. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

6 Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a great way to train your hip flexor and abdominal muscles without equipment. You can perform them quickly with rhythm or slow and steady with control. Each method has its benefits. I recommend going slow if you are new to this exercise.

To perform mountain climbers, start in a pushup position with your hands placed shoulder-width distance apart. Bring one knee toward your chest. Jump, and switch legs. Repeat for 30 total repetitions.