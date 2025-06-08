This Gentle Morning Stretch Routine Will Change How You Move at 50

Your 50s bring on many changes to your body. Whether that means aches, pains, or moving a bit slower, it’s time to start doing things a bit differently when it comes to your self-care regimen. One easy step to add to each morning is a gentle stretch flow we’re here to share—and it can totally change how you move at 50 and beyond.

“As many people over 50 have already noticed, as they get older they start to lose flexibility and feel stiffer, especially in the morning after lying still for several hours,” explains Dave Durell from StrengthAfter50.com. “Tightness in the hips and low back upon waking up is very common in the over-50 population. In fact, after age 55 people can lose 6 degrees of hip flexibility per decade.”

There are many reasons for these changes. One of the causes is lower collagen levels as you age, which causes your tendons and ligaments around your joints to be less flexible, Dave says. Another contributor is your spinal discs and articular cartilage begin to thin out, which is caused by less water in them. The last culprit is your body produces less synovial fluid—and your joints depend on this lubricant.

How to Address Changes in Your Body at 50

Stretching it out before starting each day is a great step to add to your wellness routine.

“Just as strength training can counteract an age-related decline in muscular strength, a gentle morning stretch routine can fight off the age-related loss of flexibility,” Dave says.

Before you get started, Dave shares a few key points when it comes to stretching:

Hold stretches for 10 to 30 seconds. Perform each movement gently. “Don’t yank your body parts into position for stretching. Slowly and deliberately move into and out of the stretch position,” Dave stresses. When stretching a body part, bring it into a position to a point where the muscle stretch feels good, and hold a steady position for 10 to 30 seconds. You should not bounce. You should never tremble or feel pain. If so, you’re stretching too far. “Reduce the stretch a little until the pain or trembling stops, and hold the stretch in that new position,” Dave advises.

Here’s How To Perform a Gentle Morning Stretch Routine in Your 50s

Supine stretches should be done lying on your back on a floor mat. (You can also use your bed, if necessary).

Double Knee to Chest

Bend one knee at a time, holding each shin or behind each knee if you’re unable to reach your shins. Pull your knees in toward your chest by bending at the elbows. Hold the position steadily for 10 to 30 seconds. When complete, return each leg to the mat one at a time.

Single Knee to Chest

Keep your left leg extended on the mat or bed. Bend your right knee, and hold onto that shin with both hands. Pull your right knee in toward your chest by bending your elbows until you feel a nice lower back stretch. Hold the stretch steadily for 10 to 30 seconds. Use control as you extend your left leg, lowering it to the mat or bed. Repeat on the other side.

Hamstring Stretch

Keep your left leg extended on the mat or bed. Bend your right knee until your thigh becomes perpendicular to the ground (90-degree hip angle). Hold the back of your thigh with both hands. Make sure your foot stays relaxed as you slowly straighten your knee as far as you’re able to. Hold the stretch for 10 to 30 seconds. Once complete, bend your right knee and gradually bring the leg down to the mat or bed. Repeat on the other side.

Piriformis Stretch

“The piriformis is a small muscle on the outside of each hip. If it gets tight, it can impinge on your sciatic nerve, causing pain in your hips and legs,” explains Dave.

Lie flat on your back. Bend each knee one at a time. Place your feet flat on the workout mat or bed. Bring your right ankle across your left thigh, close to your left knee. Hold the outside of your right knee using both hands, pulling it toward your left hip. Make sure your entire back remains firmly pressed into the floor and your left knee is pointed toward the sky. Feel the stretch on the outside of your right hip as you hold for 10 to 30 seconds. Return to the start and repeat on the other side.

Lower Trunk Rotation

Lie flat on the mat. Bend one knee at a time and position your feet flat on the floor or bed, knees and feet together. Keep your shoulders pressed into the mat as you rotate your knees to the right as far as you’re able to. Hold the stretch for 10 to 30 seconds. Gradually return to the start and repeat on the other side.

“Note: if you have had a back injury or surgery and your doctor has instructed you to avoid twisting, do not do this stretch,” Dave says.