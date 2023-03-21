The Best Gluten-Free Fast-Food Options at 10 Chains

If you're new to the gluten-free concept, whether you were recently advised by your doctor to scale back or simply taking it upon yourself to try following a gluten-free (GF) diet, you might assume that this means all fast food is off the table. This can be especially challenging if you love a good burger or sandwich, since not every restaurant carries gluten-free buns or offers alternative options to wrap up your sammy's contents. However, there are actually plenty of gluten-free fast food menu options available to eat—the key to identifying these items is first knowing where to look and then what to look for.

To help make this search easier for you, below is a breakdown of the best gluten-free fast-food menu items you can find at a handful of go-to, fast-food spots. But before you can choose the best gluten-free fast-food meal for you, it's important to understand some of the motives behind why people eat GF food. This understanding can inform some of your decision-making the next time you visit a drive-thru.

Why eat gluten-free fast food?

"For those who have celiac disease, gluten-free is a necessity, not a preference. This means that if they want to eat fast food or go through a drive-thru, they only can if the fast food chain offers gluten-free options," says Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, author of The Sports Nutrition Playbook and member of our Expert Medical Board. "There are others who might eat gluten-free due to preference, meaning that they are not allergic to gluten and it may not make them sick, they just choose not to eat it for a variety of reasons."

Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, at Balance One Supplements, notes three reasons why people may opt to eat gluten-free fast food:

Celiac Disease: "People with celiac disease have an autoimmune reaction to gluten, which damages their small intestine," explains Best. "This can lead to a range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea, and fatigue. For people with celiac disease, consuming even small amounts of gluten can be harmful. Eating gluten-free meals at fast-food restaurants can help them avoid gluten and manage their condition." Gluten Sensitivity: "Some people may have a sensitivity to gluten, which can cause symptoms such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea," says Best. "While not as severe as celiac disease, gluten sensitivity can still cause discomfort and impact a person's quality of life. Eating gluten-free meals at fast-food restaurants can help them avoid gluten and reduce their symptoms." General Health & Wellness: "Some people may choose to eat gluten-free meals as part of a healthy and balanced diet," says Best. "While not necessary for everyone, some people believe that reducing their gluten intake can lead to improved digestion, better energy levels, and other health benefits. Eating gluten-free meals at fast-food restaurants can be a convenient way to stick to their dietary preferences while on the go."

Is gluten unhealthy to eat?

"For these individuals, they might seek out fast food chains that serve gluten-free items to match their eating pattern," explains Goodson. "While some perceive gluten-free foods to be 'healthier' than others that contain gluten, that is just not true. Gluten is a protein in wheat and is not bad for you unless you are allergic to it."

How have restaurants become more accommodating to GF eaters?

More Gluten-Free Menu Items

"Many fast-food restaurants now offer gluten-free menu items—such as buns, wraps, and pizza crusts—to cater to customers with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity," says Best. "Some restaurants also offer gluten-free sauces and dressings. Examples of fast-food restaurants that offer gluten-free options include Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, and Taco Bell."

Allergen Information Transparency

"Fast-food restaurants are required by law to provide allergen information, including information about gluten, on their menus," says Best. "Many restaurants now provide this information on their websites or through allergen guides available in-store. This information can help people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity make informed decisions about what to order."

Partnerships

"Some fast-food restaurants have partnered with gluten-free brands to offer more options for customers," says Best. "For example, Subway [and Smashburger] partnered with gluten-free brand Udi's to offer gluten-free bread."

Training & Procedures

"Fast-food restaurants have also implemented training and procedures to reduce the risk of cross-contamination, which is a concern for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity," says Best. "This may include separate preparation areas for gluten-free items, using dedicated utensils and equipment, and providing staff with training on how to handle gluten-free orders."

What to be mindful of when dining out on a GF diet

"People who follow a gluten-free diet should be mindful of potential health risks when eating at a fast-food restaurant," says Best. "Cross-contamination is a common concern, as gluten-free foods may come into contact with gluten-containing foods during preparation. This can happen through shared utensils, cooking surfaces, or fryers."

"Additionally, some gluten-free options may still contain small amounts of gluten, which can be harmful to people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity," warns Best. "It's important to ask about preparation methods, read labels, and communicate any dietary restrictions to the restaurant staff to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and ensure a safe dining experience."

If you're vocal about your needs, ask questions, and are careful to read all the fine print on the labels, figuring out which menu items are actually gluten-free can be a breeze. However, we know when you need to grab something and go, reviewing long menus with a fine-toothed comb is easier said than done. So to help you order a genuinely gluten-free fast-food meal in a flash, we took the liberty of identifying a few of the best gluten-free fast-food items you can order at 10 fast-food spots.

What's Gluten-Free at McDonald's?

"McDonald's does not currently certify any of its menu items as gluten-free, meaning there is no guarantee against cross-contamination for any of their foods," notes Goodson. "Since McDonald's no longer offers salads, gluten-free options are limited, but include a plain beef patty (without the bun), fruit and maple oatmeal, Canadian bacon, scrambled eggs, sausage, and a side of apple slices," she suggests. "You can also opt for their strawberry banana or mango pineapple smoothie."

Because McDonald's doesn't have a separate GF menu and only discloses which ingredients list wheat as an allergen, we did the sleuthing for you! Here's a roundup of everything you can get that's gluten-free on the McDonald's menu.

Breakfast

Fruit and Maple Oatmeal

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait (Without Low-Fat Crunchy Granola)

Egg Patty

Ham Slice

Sausage Patty

Canadian Bacon

Thick-Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon Slice

Meats

Burger Patty

Artisan Grilled Chicken Filet

Salads

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

Bacon Ranch Grilled Chicken Salad

Side Salad

Sides and Snacks

Apple Slices

Yoplait® GO-GURT® Low Fat Strawberry Yogurt

Desserts

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

McFlurry® with M&M's® Candies

Chocolate Shake

Strawberry Shake

Vanilla Shake

Hot Fudge Sundae

Hot Caramel Sundae

Strawberry Sundae

Reduced-Fat Vanilla Ice Cream (In a Cup Instead of a Cone)

Caramel Frappé

Mocha Frappé

What's Gluten-Free at Taco Bell?

When it comes to allergens and food sensitivities, Taco Bell has done a great job at providing options able to accommodate all dietary needs, including offering gluten-free fast-food menu items. And just because you have to avoid gluten does not mean you have to miss out on Taco Tuesday! Here's everything you can get that's gluten-free at Taco Bell.

Breakfast

Hashbrowns

Tacos

Crunchy Taco

Crunchy Taco Supreme®

Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Taco

Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Taco Supreme®

Bowls

Power Menu Bowl—Chicken

Power Menu Bowl—Steak

Power Menu Bowl—Veggie

Veggie Cravings

Black Beans & Rice

Black Beans

What's Gluten-Free at Wendy's?

Wendy's offers a variety of delicious gluten-free ingredients and menu items, too. But similar to McDonald's or Burger King, you should definitely make your dietary needs and preferences known up front when ordering, so they can be on guard when preparing your food. Next time you're at Wendy's, choose from any of these delicious a la carte gluten-free items to assemble a filling meal.

Breakfast

Sausage Patty

Applewood Smoked Bacon

Egg Patty

Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal

Plain Oatmeal

Meats

Hamburger Patty

Salads

Apple Pecan Chicken Salad

Harvest Chicken Salad

Parmesan Chicken Caesar Salad

Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

Taco Salad

Caesar Side Salad (Without Croutons)

Garden Side Salad (Without Croutons)

Sides and Snacks

Apple Bites

Chili

Plain Baked Potato

Sour Cream and Chive Baked Potato

Bacon Cheese Baked Potato

Chili and Cheese Baked Potato

Cheese Baked Potato

Desserts

Classic Chocolate Frosty®

Vanilla Frosty®

What's Gluten-Free at Arby's?

Unfortunately, many of Arby's potato-centric sides, like the crispy curly fries, contain wheat. The potato cakes and crinkle fries, though technically do not contain gluten-based ingredients, might be cooked in oils that may have experienced cross-contamination with wheat-based products. However, there are plenty of ways to place a delicious, gluten-free fast food order at Arby's and still get your fill.

Breakfast

Breakfast Bacon

Sausage Patty

Scrambled Egg Patty

Meats

Angus Beef

Corned Beef

Pepper Bacon

Roast Beef

Pit-Smoked Ham

Roast Turkey

Smoked Brisket

Salads

Chopped Farmhouse Salad—Roast Turkey

Chopped Side Salad

Sides and Snacks

Tree Top® Applesauce

Desserts

Jamocha Shake

Chocolate Shake

Vanilla Shake

What's Gluten-Free at Subway?

Breakfast

Bacon Slice

Ham Slice

Egg Patty

Sausage Patty

Oatmeal

Meats

WHOPPER® Patty

WHOPPER JR.® Patty

Hamburger Patty

Salads

Garden Salad

Sides

French Fries

Mott's Natural Applesauce

Smoothies & Specialty Drinks

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Mocha Frappe

Caramel Frappe

Desserts

Soft Serve in a Cup

Hershey's Chocolate Sundae

Vanilla Shake

Hershey's Chocolate Shake

What's Gluten-Free at Chick-Fil-A?

"Fil" up on these tasty gluten-free fast food orders from Chick-Fil-A today!

Breakfast

Bacon Slice

Sausage Patty

Hash Browns

Hash Brown Scramble Bowl With Grilled Filet

Hash Brown Scramble Bowl With Sausage

Meats

Grilled Chicken Filet on Gluten-Free Bun

Grilled Nuggets

Salads

Market Salad With a Grilled Filet (plain or spicy)

Cobb Salad With Grilled Nuggets, Grilled Filet, or Without Chicken

Spicy Southwest Salad With Grilled Nuggets, Grilled Filet, or Without Chicken

Side Salad

Sides

Fruit Cup

Side Salad

Kale Crunch Side Salad

Waffle Potato Fries™

Waffle Potato Chips™

Cinnamon Applesauce (Buddy Fruits®)

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Desserts

Chocolate Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

Frosted Coffee

Frosted Lemonade

Frosted Key Lime

What's Gluten-Free at Chipotle?

Chipotle makes quality gluten-free fast-food dining na-cho problem anymore, thanks to its wide range of gluten-free ingredients.

Proteins

Barbacoa

Black Beans

Carnitas

Chicken

Chorizo

Pinto Beans

Sofritas

Steak

Tortillas

Crispy Corn Tortilla

Tortilla Chips

Sides

Cilantro-Lime Brown Rice

Cilantro-Lime White Rice

What's Gluten-Free at KFC?

Though KFC's entrees are not ideal for gluten-free eaters, combining an order with a few of their a la carte sides can make for a delicious gluten-free lunch or dinner. These options are also great for vegetarians, too!

Salads (Without Dressing or Croutons)

Caesar Side Salad

House Side Salad

Sides

Coleslaw

Corn on the Cob

Green Beans

Mashed Potatoes

Potato Salad

Sweet Kernel Corn

What's Gluten-Free at Panera Bread?

With a name like "Panera Bread," you might assume everything this franchise offers must be tainted with gluten. But ye of little gluten-free faith—fret not! Panera does provide gluten-conscious menu items comprised of ingredients that do not contain wheat.

Breakfast

Greek Yogurt With Mixed Berries

Eggs Any Style: Over Easy Egg, Scrambled Egg, Egg Whites, or Hardboiled

Salads

Green Goddess Cobb Salad With Chicken

Fuji Apple Salad With or Without Chicken

Greek Salad With or Without Chicken

Tomato Basil Cucumber Side Salad

Soups

Chicken Tikka Masala With Brown Rice and Quinoa

Turkey Chili With Beans

Thai Chicken

Warm Bowls

Baja Bowl With or Without Chicken

Mediterranean Bowl With or Without Chicken

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie With Greek Yogurt

Mango Smoothie With Greek Yogurt

Strawberry Banana Smoothie With Greek Yogurt

Peach & Blueberry Smoothie With Almond Milk

Green Passion Smoothie

What's Gluten-Free at Smashburger?

If you're hankering a juicy burger or creamy shake, Smashburger's selection will really hit the spot. In addition to offering a wide variety of customizable menu options, their option to opt for a burger using an Udi's Gluten-Free Buns make it one of the few burger chains around that provides a GF-substitute akin to a classic burger. Best of all, you can use the interactive menu online to filter the down selections to see everything that can be made gluten-free.

Here's everything you can get that's gluten-free at Smashburger.

Beef & Turkey Burgers

Classic Smash

Classic Double Smash

Bacon Smash

Double Bacon Smash

Avocado Bacon Club

Double Avocado Bacon Club

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

Double BBQ Bacon Cheddar

Smoked Bacon Brisket

Double Smoked Bacon Brisket

Truffle Mushroom Swiss

Double Truffle Mushroom Swiss

Black Bean Burgers

Classic Smash

Avocado Bacon Club

Bacon Smash

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

Truffle Mushroom Swiss

Chicken Sandwiches

Classic Smash Grilled Chicken

Classic Smash Crispy Chicken

Bacon Smash Grilled Chicken

Bacon Smash Crispy Chicken

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken

Avocado Bacon Club Grilled Chicken

Avocado Bacon Club Crispy Chicken

Truffle Mushroom Swiss Grilled Chicken

Truffle Mushroom Swiss Crispy Chicken

Wings

Buffalo Wings

Garlic Rosemary Wings

Plain Wings

Scorchin' Hot Wings

BBQ Wings

Fresh Salads

Classic Cobb Salad

Sides

French Fries

Smash Fries (with rosemary and olive oil)

Tots

Smash Tots (with rosemary and olive oil)

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Smash Fries (with rosemary and olive oil)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

Strawberry Shake

Vanilla Shake

Reese's Peanut Butter Shake

Non-Dairy Reese's Shake

Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake

Non-Dairy Strawberry Shake

Non-Dairy Vanilla Shake