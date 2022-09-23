7 Best Gluten-Free Breads Beyond the Average Loaf

Whether you have celiac disease or a milder gluten sensitivity, there's no reason why you have to forfeit your beloved bread. Today, there are plenty of gluten-free products available on supermarket shelves. But if you're crafting gourmet sandwiches for a family picnic or looking to jazz up your office lunches, sometimes a basic loaf of regular sliced bread just doesn't cut it.

The good news is, more and more specialty gluten-free breads have been hitting shelves as of late—think buttery croissants begging for a pat of jam or dense and chewy bagels that toast like a dream. If you're looking to explore gluten-free baked goods beyond the average sliced bread, here are the best GF breads to add to your grocery list or shopping cart pronto.

1 Canyon Bakehouse Gluten-Free Everything Bagels

There's no reason why you need to give up bagels just because you are not eating gluten—not when you can take home a bag of four gluten-free everything bagels from Canyon Bakehouse. Canyon Bakehouse uses 100% whole grains and only all-natural ingredients to make all of its baked goods, and these bagels are no exception—and they're soy-free, non-GMO, and dairy-free, to boot!

Although these bagels are free of gluten, they're certainly not short on flavor, thanks to a savory blend of garlic, onion, poppy, and sunflower seeds. Top them with a schmear of cream cheese, tofu spread, avocado, or smoked salmon—the possibilities are endless.

2 Canyon Bakehouse Brioche-Style Sweet Rolls

Nothing rounds out a meal quite like a piping hot dinner roll. Soft, pillowy Canyon Bakehouse Brioche-Style Sweet Rolls are the gluten-free alternatives to standard dinner rolls that are perfect for sopping up a hearty stew, pairing with a sauce-heavy pasta dish, or making tasty sliders. In addition to being gluten-free, these dinner rolls are dairy-free, nut-free, and soy-free. Best of all, they are 100% whole grain.

3 Schär's Gluten-Free Croissants

With a flaky texture and rich, buttery flavor, these gluten-free frozen croissants from Schär are the perfect base for Nutella, fresh fruit, and honey, or an egg and cheese breakfast sandwich. With 3 grams of filling fiber, and no GMOs or preservatives, you can also feel good about eating them. After defrosting the croissants for one hour, just pop them in a preheated oven for eight minutes at 390 degrees Fahrenheit—and voilà! You have a hot, flakey French treat c'est très magnifique.

Do note that while this product is safe to consume by those with celiac disease, it does contain gluten-free wheat starch. Therefore, these croissants are not suitable for people with wheat allergies.

Sign up for our newsletter!

4 Udi's Gluten-Free Baguettes

Whether you're making garlic bread, a caprese sandwich, or bruschetta, Udi's Gluten-Free Baguettes are sure to hit the spot. You get the crusty texture and delicate taste of a traditional baguette without any gluten. As an added bonus, these baguettes are also dairy- and nut-free while also containing a noteworthy 4 grams of satiating protein.

Similar to Schär's croissants, Udi's baguettes are sold frozen. So, just keep in mind that prior to prepping and serving, you'll need to warm these baguettes in the oven at 400 degrees for about 10–15 minutes. If you have time to thaw them beforehand, you can cut the time in the oven down to between 5–8 minutes.

5 Van's Gluten-Free Blueberry Waffles

Van's Gluten-Free Blueberry Waffles are the perfect, convenient breakfast treat. Though frozen, they are made with real dried blueberries and a combination of tasty fruit juices that hit just the right notes of sweetness to really get your day going. Made without gluten, eggs, dairy, corn, GMOs, or artificial flavors, these versatile waffles can accommodate almost any dietary restriction or preference, too.

When it comes to how to best serve them up, of course, you can't go wrong with a classic drizzle of maple syrup. Also, you can shake things up by topping your waffles with cinnamon and chopped nuts, or spreading them with peanut butter to make a waffle sandwich.

6 Katz Gluten-Free Rice Challah

Whether you serve it for Shabbat or use it to make a tasty batch of French toast on a lazy Sunday morning, Katz Gluten-Free Sliced Challah Bread is a surefire crowd pleaser. Not only is this challah gluten-free, but it's also dairy-free, nut-free, and made without artificial preservatives or additives.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Traditionally, challah bread is made with wheat flour. Although this gluten-free challah alternative uses rice flour instead, it tastes like the real deal, boasting the same tender, spongy texture and braided shape. Also, it has a subtly sweet and tangy flavor, thanks to thoughtful additions like honey, brown sugar, and apple cider vinegar. Since it arrives frozen, just be sure to let this challah thaw for an hour or two before you're ready to serve.

7 BFree Foods Stone Baked Pita Breads

Made with a quality blend of bamboo fiber and buckwheat flour, then hand-stretched and baked in an actual wood-fired oven, when it comes to pita bread, BFree Foods Gluten-Free Stone Baked Pita Breads are as authentic as it gets. These pita pockets are also high in fiber, with zero traces of cholesterol, trans fats, or added sugars.

If looking for a delectable bite, the sky's the limit when using this pita bread! For Mediterranean flavors, fill your GF pita pocket with some gluten-free falafel, tomato, cucumber, romaine, and a little hummus. You can also use these pitas to do a twist on a traditional PB&J by slathering on a little nut butter and jam, or make a deli sandwich by stuffing it with your favorite veggies, cheeses, and deli meats. If you prefer eating your pita warm, you're in luck! This bread can be microwaved, toasted, or even griddled on a skillet pan or grill. So in addition to making a variety of sandwiches, you can get creative by slicing your pita in half, loading it up with your favorite pizza toppings, briefly popping it in the oven, and serving it open-faced like a personal pizza.