Trader Joe's Is Opening 3 New Stores—Here's Where the Grocery Chain Is Headed Next

The cult-favorite supermarket chain keeps multiplying.
By Brianna Ruback
Published on June 2, 2023 | 1:19 PM
Since the start of the year, food retailers of all varieties have announced plans to grow their store portfolios. Joining the list of expanding supermarket chains is California-based neighborhood grocer Trader Joe's.

With 562 locations across the United States, TJ's is planning to open three more stores, two of which are already listed on the company's website.

After years of rumors about a Trader Joe's store coming to Forest Hills, N.Y., the company recently confirmed the news. The store will be located at 69-65 Yellowstone Boulevard. While an opening date hasn't yet been revealed, Trader Joe's website states that the company is "working hard so we can open our doors in 2023." The Forest Hills store will be TJ's third outpost in Queens.

Heading south, Trader Joe's will also be opening a Lakewood Ranch, Fla., location. The store will be located at 8473 Cooper Creek Boulevard in The Shoppes at University Town Center, which is across the street from the Mall at University Town Center. As with the Forest Hills location, Trader Joe's is aiming to open this store sometime in 2023. This will be TJ's tenth Florida store and second one in the Sarasota-Bradenton area.

In addition to Florida, there are plans for another southern store opening. According to NOLA.com, the grocery chain has proposed its first New Orleans location, which would open late next year on Tulane Avenue. While the Feil Organization, which owns the property and is currently leading the project, could not reveal the identity of the "specialty grocer" coming to the area, "a source familiar with the project" confirmed that it is Trader Joe's.

The media outlet reported that the Feil Organization "has been going through the neighborhood participation phase of permitting, meeting with various neighborhood groups in the area to explain the details of the new development and fielding any concerns people have."

This New Orleans store, which would be Louisiana's third Trader Joe's location, would be 13,000-square-foot with more than 100 parking spaces.

