Aldi Is Opening 4 New Stores Today—Here's Where the Discount Grocery Chain Is Headed Next

To say that Aldi has been expanding rapidly over the past couple of years would be a major understatement. In fact, Aldi was the fastest-growing grocery chain in the United States in 2022, per a report from commercial real estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle. The discount grocer is continuing that momentum this year with even more ambitious growth plans, including the grand opening of four brand-new stores that are welcoming guests for the very first time today, June 15.

The openings include the first-ever Aldi in Miami, Fla., according to Winsight Grocery Business, plus locations in three other U.S. states across the country. The four new stores are located at:

1715 E Southern Ave., Tempe, Ariz.

3750 S Dixie Hwy., Miami, Fla.

2624 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio

818 S. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, Pa.

These Aldi locations will push the chain closer to its goal of opening 120 new stores by the end of 2023, which would boost its total American store count to 2,400. When Aldi announced this aggressive 120-store goal last month, U.S. CEO Jason Hart said that the massive expansion was meant to help the chain meet growing consumer demand for its discount goods.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Our growth is led by our customers, and they continue to want more Aldi locations coast-to-coast," Hart said in a statement.

While it's not clear yet where all of these new stores will be located, the company was on track to add 26 locations across the United States in the spring alone. Aldi debuted 18 new stores in March across 10 states, including Alabama, Florida, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Additionally, it opened a handful of locations in New York in April.

The company has also charted out a list of some more upcoming openings for this summer. On June 22, for example, Aldi will open new stores in Coachella, Calif.; Coral Springs, Fla.; and Orchard Park, N.Y. Check out the Aldi website for a full list of any soon-to-open new locations, as well as any remodeled locations set to reopen soon.

While Aldi makes progress on its growth goals, it is also trying to give customers some extra relief on their grocery bills this summer by cutting prices on more than 250 grocery items, ranging from microwaveable meals to snacks. Aldi predicted that these price cuts will help Americans save more than $60 million.