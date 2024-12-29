15 Grocery Chains Open on New Year's Day 2025

At the beginning of 2025, many people will set goals for themselves. While some will strive to lead healthier lifestyles, others will aspire to refine their culinary prowess. Among the many intentions being set are goals that begin at the grocery store. And if you're planning to put your commitment into practice on Jan. 1, you'll want to make sure your local supermarket is open.

On New Year's Day, numerous businesses, including grocery retailers, will be closed, such as Costco, Sam's Club, Trader Joe's, and Aldi. However, plenty of places will be open during the holiday, so you can still check items off your shopping list.

If you find yourself needing to stop by the grocery store on Jan. 1, there are several retailers you'll want to keep in mind. Here are 15 grocery chains that will be open on New Year's Day 2025.

Grocery Stores Open on New Year's Day

Walmart

While Walmart-owned Sam's Club will be closed on Jan. 1, America's biggest retailer will fortunately be open on the first day of the year. Even so, hours can vary across stores, so you'll still want to double-check when your Walmart location is open during the holiday.

Kroger

As one of the largest supermarket chains in the country, Kroger is putting shoppers at ease by keeping its doors open on New Year's Day. Additionally, if you're still planning out your New Year's Eve festivities, the supermarket chain has a section on its website dedicated to the holiday, highlighting various grocery items and recipes.

Whole Foods

As with Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve, many Whole Foods locations will be open—but with modified hours—on New Year's Day. Be sure to call ahead or check your store's hours online to confirm when your location will be open during the holiday.

Albertsons

If you live near an Albertsons, then you're in luck. The grocery chain will be open on New Year's Day, but with reduced hours. Select pharmacies will also be open with reduced hours during the holiday. The same applies to other Albertsons Companies stores, including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Randalls, Shaw's, Vons, and Tom Thumb. Be sure to check your location's hours before swinging by your store.

Publix

While Publix is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter, the southern grocery chain will be open on New Year's Day. However, it's important to note that stores will close early on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with the specific hours posted at the stores.

Target

Whether you need to pick up some groceries or you just want to peruse the home decor aisles on Jan. 1, Target has you covered. The department store will be open during normal business hours, but because these can vary, you'll want to check your store's hours online before you head out to stop.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ's Wholesale Club

While Costco and Sam's Club will be closed on Jan. 1, there's one warehouse club you can count on during the holiday: BJ's. This big-box retailer will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., so you can kick off 2025 by loading up on bulk snacks or picking up some new tires.

Amazon Fresh

If you're in any of the eight states with Amazon Fresh stores, you'll be able to get your shopping done at the Amazon subsidiary on New Year's Day. During the holiday, the grocery chain will be open during its normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market

While Sprouts will be closing a bit early on New Year's Eve (8 p.m., to be exact), normal business hours will resume on Jan. 1. You can then swing by the store from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wegmans

Thinking about starting off the new year with a meal from Wegmans' hot food bar? The popular Northeast supermarket chain will be open on New Year's Day, though hours can differ by store. For some New Year's Eve cooking and hosting inspiration, Wegmans also has a webpage that advertises all sorts of mouthwatering delights you can enjoy during the holiday.

H-E-B

Texas shoppers who need to get some grocery shopping done after their New Year's Eve festivities can stop by this regional grocery chain on Jan. 1. H-E-B will be operating under normal business hours during the holiday, while the pharmacy will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ShopRite

Shoppers in the Northeast will be able to visit most ShopRite locations on New Year's Day. However, hours vary by location, so don't forget to check the grocer's full list of holiday store hours before stopping by your local ShopRite.

Meijer

If you live in the Midwest or Tennessee, you'll be able to pick up all of your grocery essentials at Meijer on Jan. 1. You can check your store's exact hours online here.

Hy-Vee

Most Hy-Vee locations will be open on New Year's Day. However, hours vary across locations, so you'll want to look at your store's holiday hours before heading over to shop.

Morton Williams

This family-owned food market, which has locations in the New York City area, will be open on New Year's Day. All locations will open at 9 a.m. and have normal closing hours.