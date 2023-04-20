The 5 Exercises You Should Be Doing at the Gym for Weight Loss

When you're spending precious time at the gym, it's important to make your routine count. If you're trying to go down a size or two, there are specific workouts you should be doing to make it happen. We're here today with some expert-approved exercises for weight loss you should be doing at the gym. So get ready, because your day just got way more productive.

To kickstart your weight loss routine, we reached out to Josh York, founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ. York tells Eat This, Not That!, "Any exercise is beneficial, as long as you're moving your body. Exercising will give you a better physique and overall better fitness level. A mix of cardio and strength training is great for any fitness routine. Cardio elevates your heart rate and helps you burn calories, and strength training can help you build lean muscle which will improve your metabolism and get stronger."

So when it comes to choosing the best exercises for weight loss that are right for you, note that you can lose weight by performing any kind of basic cardio. This includes running or walking on the treadmill, taking a spin class, or using the elliptical. For more specific exercises, check out the below. And next up, don't miss 6 Best Exercises for Men To Lose Belly Fat Without Equipment.

1. Squats

"Squats recruit lots of large muscles in your lower body, so they are great for lifting your heart rate and building lean muscle to help you lose weight," York explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To set up for squats, plant your feet either shoulder-width or hip-width distance apart, PureGym explains. Next, bend your knees and press your hips back as you descend into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the ground (or lower). Push through both feet in order to return to the starting position. Make sure you don't lock out the legs when standing.

RELATED: 7 Simple Dumbbell Exercises To Lose Weight in 30 Days

2. Dumbbell Curls

The dumbbell curl starts with you planting your feet hip-width distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in both hands utilizing a supinated grip, PureGym instructs. Maintain relaxed shoulders, and activate your core. Make sure your elbows don't stray from your sides as you curl one of the weights up toward the same shoulder. Gradually return the dumbbell to the starting position before repeating the motion on the other side. You can also perform this exercise by curling both dumbbells up toward your shoulders at the same time.

3. Rows

According to York, you can perform a seated row, bent-over row, dumbbell row, or a row off of a medicine ball.

To set up for the single-arm dumbbell row, you'll hold a dumbbell in one hand, and plant the opposite hand and knee on a workout bench, PureGym explains. Completely extend your arm with the weight in it. Then, row the dumbbell upward toward your hip before lowering it back down.

4. Calf Raises

You can perform calf raises with a barbell or dumbbells, on the Smith machine, or without any equipment, PureGym explains. Plant your feet on the ground or at the end of a sturdy platform or step. Hold dumbbells in both hands by the sides of your body. Activate your core, and gradually bring your heels off the ground until you're standing on your toes. Then, descend back to the starting position.

RELATED: 10 Habits That Destroy Your Weight Loss Progress After 50

5. Planks

Last but not least in our list of the best exercises for weight loss is the plank. According to PureGym, this bodyweight movement begins by starting in a high plank/pushup position. Next, bend both elbows so that your forearms are situated on the ground. Your elbows should be underneath your shoulders, and your body should be straight from your head all the way down to your toes. Maintain a tight core, and focus your gaze on the space between your hands as you hold this position.