Skip to content

5 Healthy Daily Habits to Help Women Appear Ageless

Maintain an independent lifestyle and a youthful glow by following these expert-recommended habits.
Alexa Mellardo
By Alexa Mellardo
Published on August 3, 2023 | 7:00 AM

Aging is a natural, beautiful part of life. However, some aspects of growing older are more challenging to accept than others. Wrinkles, fine lines, gray hair, the loss of lean muscle mass, decreased mobility, greater susceptibility to falls and fractures, and fighting to maintain your independence can all be tough pills to swallow. But there are certain things you can start doing today to ensure you'll age gracefully and healthily well into your older years. We spoke with Imogen Van Haagen, health coach, nutrition expert, and founder of MUD Organics, who shares with us some of the most productive daily habits for women to offset the effects of aging.

Unfortunately, we can't buy a monthly membership to drink from the Fountain of Youth. But the healthy adjustments you make in your lifestyle can make a major, positive difference today and down the line. Little things like effectively managing your stress levels, living in the moment, thinking positively, and surrounding yourself with a solid circle of genuine friends can have a big impact on how you feel and look. In addition, Van Haagen shares five of her best-recommended daily healthy habits for women to offset the effects of aging. Keep reading to learn more about them, and when you're finished, check out These 4 Things Can Predict How Long You'll Live, According to Science.

1

Protect your gut.

close-up woman pouring cup of blueberries into hand, foods to burn belly fat
Shutterstock

Being mindful of your gut and ensuring good gut health is one of the major keys to longevity and should not be put on the back burner. Van Haagen suggests taking a supplement with gut health products to increase your natural production of collagen, which will promote stronger nails, hair, and skin. In addition, it's a smart idea to implement eating habits that promote good gut health, such as consuming fermented foods, incorporating oats into your meals, enjoying yogurt for snack, getting your fill of berries, and adding diversity to your diet. A happy gut is a healthy gut!

RELATED: 8 Habits That Could Add 24 Years to Your Life, According to a New Study

2

Consume a well-balanced diet with minimally processed fatty foods.

healthy mediterranean foods avocado kale fruit nuts olive oil fish eggs seeds
Shutterstock

Maintaining a youthful, healthy skin glow is something many of us strive to achieve as the years pass by. Your skin receives a lot of wear and tear on a regular basis due to environmental factors. That's why it's imperative to do everything you can in your routine to protect it and make it the healthiest it can be. But did you know that in addition to your skincare routine, the foods you eat can impact the aging process? According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, consuming ultra-processed foods was linked to accelerated aging.

Maira Bes-Rastrollo, Ph.D., professor of preventive medicine and public health at the University of Navarra in Pamplona, Spain, and one of the authors of the study explained to Helio, "Telomere length gets shorter with every cell division, and thus, producing aging. However, this process may be accelerated due to different risk factors, such as ultra-processed food consumption."

RELATED: 7 Worst Daily Habits That Are Prematurely Aging Your Skin

3

Establish a structured skincare regimen.

woman addressing crepey skin with skincare products, eye cream
Shutterstock

Next up, Van Haagen suggests establishing a structured skincare routine that changes with the seasons (if necessary). For instance, if your skin gets extra dry, dull, and cracked in the winter, you may want to consider a moisture-rich body cream, healing ointment, and hyaluronic acid serum for an extra hydration boost. In addition, you should protect your skin year-round from the sun to avoid damaging and further aging your skin. You can do this by choosing a daily moisturizer that also has SPF in it, along with wearing sun-protective clothing.

RELATED: Saggy, Crepey Skin? Here Are the 7 Best Ways to Target It

4

Ditch bad lifestyle habits, such as binge drinking and smoking.

saying no to alcohol concept
Shutterstock

Reevaluating your current lifestyle habits is a crucial step in making much better, healthier choices moving forward. If you notice any poor habits in your current routine—such as drinking too much alcohol or smoking, which can damage your skin and make it appear dull—it's time to ditch them ASAP. Science even supports this. According to research published in Molecular Psychiatry, drinking alcohol is directly linked to faster aging. It does so by impairing DNA in telomeres.

RELATED: The Benefits Of The "Slugging" Trend Everyone's Doing For Youthful Skin

5

Add strength training to your workouts.

mature, fit, and strong woman holding dumbbells flexing her muscles at the gym, concept of exercises for upper-body strength as you age
Shutterstock

Last but certainly not least, stay active! Incorporating active hobbies into your day-to-day like kayaking, biking, hiking, yoga, and even dancing is a fun way to add more movement to your life. In addition, it's necessary to add strength training to your movement routine to keep your muscles strong, sculpted, toned, and healthy. As you grow older, you lose anywhere from 3% to 5% of your lean muscle every 10 years. Your mobility also declines. By lifting weights and performing muscle-strengthening exercises, you're doing everything you can to preserve and build up your muscle mass while maintaining the independent lifestyle you love.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // //
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
More in Mind + Body
  • mature happy fitness woman flexing, concept of habits for women to offset aging

    5 Healthy Daily Habits to Help Women Appear Ageless

  • fitness woman on her phone at the gym concept of best Instagram trainers to follow

    The 6 Best Instagram Trainers To Follow

  • mature man using TRX straps, concept of fitness tips to prevent muscle loss for men

    5 Top Fitness Tips to Prevent Muscle Loss for Men in Their 60s

  • fitness woman doing bicycle crunches, concept of core workout for rock-solid abs after 30

    The #1 Best Core Workout for Rock-Solid Abs in Your 30s

  • bowl of oatmeals with berries and fruit, concept of superfoods to boost energy and maximize workouts

    10 Best Superfoods To Boost Your Energy & Maximize Your Workouts