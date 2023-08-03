5 Healthy Daily Habits to Help Women Appear Ageless

Aging is a natural, beautiful part of life. However, some aspects of growing older are more challenging to accept than others. Wrinkles, fine lines, gray hair, the loss of lean muscle mass, decreased mobility, greater susceptibility to falls and fractures, and fighting to maintain your independence can all be tough pills to swallow. But there are certain things you can start doing today to ensure you'll age gracefully and healthily well into your older years. We spoke with Imogen Van Haagen, health coach, nutrition expert, and founder of MUD Organics, who shares with us some of the most productive daily habits for women to offset the effects of aging.

Unfortunately, we can't buy a monthly membership to drink from the Fountain of Youth. But the healthy adjustments you make in your lifestyle can make a major, positive difference today and down the line. Little things like effectively managing your stress levels, living in the moment, thinking positively, and surrounding yourself with a solid circle of genuine friends can have a big impact on how you feel and look. In addition, Van Haagen shares five of her best-recommended daily healthy habits for women to offset the effects of aging. Keep reading to learn more about them, and when you're finished, check out These 4 Things Can Predict How Long You'll Live, According to Science.

1 Protect your gut.

Being mindful of your gut and ensuring good gut health is one of the major keys to longevity and should not be put on the back burner. Van Haagen suggests taking a supplement with gut health products to increase your natural production of collagen, which will promote stronger nails, hair, and skin. In addition, it's a smart idea to implement eating habits that promote good gut health, such as consuming fermented foods, incorporating oats into your meals, enjoying yogurt for snack, getting your fill of berries, and adding diversity to your diet. A happy gut is a healthy gut!

2 Consume a well-balanced diet with minimally processed fatty foods.

Maintaining a youthful, healthy skin glow is something many of us strive to achieve as the years pass by. Your skin receives a lot of wear and tear on a regular basis due to environmental factors. That's why it's imperative to do everything you can in your routine to protect it and make it the healthiest it can be. But did you know that in addition to your skincare routine, the foods you eat can impact the aging process? According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, consuming ultra-processed foods was linked to accelerated aging.

Maira Bes-Rastrollo, Ph.D., professor of preventive medicine and public health at the University of Navarra in Pamplona, Spain, and one of the authors of the study explained to Helio, "Telomere length gets shorter with every cell division, and thus, producing aging. However, this process may be accelerated due to different risk factors, such as ultra-processed food consumption."

3 Establish a structured skincare regimen.

Next up, Van Haagen suggests establishing a structured skincare routine that changes with the seasons (if necessary). For instance, if your skin gets extra dry, dull, and cracked in the winter, you may want to consider a moisture-rich body cream, healing ointment, and hyaluronic acid serum for an extra hydration boost. In addition, you should protect your skin year-round from the sun to avoid damaging and further aging your skin. You can do this by choosing a daily moisturizer that also has SPF in it, along with wearing sun-protective clothing.

4 Ditch bad lifestyle habits, such as binge drinking and smoking.

Reevaluating your current lifestyle habits is a crucial step in making much better, healthier choices moving forward. If you notice any poor habits in your current routine—such as drinking too much alcohol or smoking, which can damage your skin and make it appear dull—it's time to ditch them ASAP. Science even supports this. According to research published in Molecular Psychiatry, drinking alcohol is directly linked to faster aging. It does so by impairing DNA in telomeres.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Add strength training to your workouts.

Last but certainly not least, stay active! Incorporating active hobbies into your day-to-day like kayaking, biking, hiking, yoga, and even dancing is a fun way to add more movement to your life. In addition, it's necessary to add strength training to your movement routine to keep your muscles strong, sculpted, toned, and healthy. As you grow older, you lose anywhere from 3% to 5% of your lean muscle every 10 years. Your mobility also declines. By lifting weights and performing muscle-strengthening exercises, you're doing everything you can to preserve and build up your muscle mass while maintaining the independent lifestyle you love.