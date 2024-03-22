15 Healthiest Nut Butters on Grocery Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

What's better than a classic nut butter and jelly? Originating after World War II, these sandwiches gained popularity with soldiers overseas and on the homefront alike not just for their taste but also for their high-protein, shelf-stable appeal. While peanut butter led the charge, today's options feature nuts beyond the humble peanut (which is technically a legume), catering to diverse tastes and dietary needs.

In today's age—especially as peanut allergies abound—nut butters come in all varieties and nutritional gradients to cater to America's diverse palette. From traditional peanut butter to almond and pumpkin seed (a crowd-pleaser for all nut allergies), these butters offer plant-based protein sources suitable for vegans and omnivores.

Despite their nutritional benefits, some mainstream nut butters earned a bad rap in recent years due to their high added sugar content and saturated fat levels. But the good news is that there are a variety of nut butter options, many of which feature only one ingredient: nuts! Many products are made with simple, all-natural ingredients without unnecessary fillers or gums, and although more research is needed to understand if there are truly potential downsides to these ingredients, it's a good idea to stay away and opt for better-for-you brands that support both holistic health and sustainable farming practices.

This can be a Herculean task, given the megabrand nut butters dominating the shelves. That's why we've rounded up 15 of our favorite, healthiest nut butters that showcase a variety of textures and flavors. You're sure to find one you like…so go ahead, and dip the whole spoon in there!

How we chose the healthiest nut butters:

Deciding on a nut butter can be a difficult task thanks to mainstream brands stuffing their products with unnecessary ingredients such as added sugars, artificial sweeteners, and gums. However, with just a few tips in your back pocket, finding your new favorite nut butter addiction can be easy and oh-so-smooth (get it?).

We followed three guidelines when choosing what we consider the healthiest nut butters on grocery store shelves:

Little to No Added Sugar and Lower in Sodium: Many nut butter companies, especially mainstream peanut butter brands, tend to add significant amounts of sugar to make their product more addicting. In response, "diet" brands have swept the market claiming lower sugar counts for better health. However, this often leads to high sodium levels to maintain taste. Therefore, all of our nut butter brands contain less than 3 grams of sugar per 2-tablespoon serving and 100 milligrams or less of sodium per serving. Most brands opt for less than 50 grams—or even none at all.

Protein/Additional Nutritionals: Nuts, whether you're enjoying peanut, almond, or even pistachio, are great sources of plant-based protein. They are complete proteins that promote satiety and aid in weight management as a result. Additionally, many of our brands offer other nutrients such as iron, potassium, and calcium which aid in staving off iron deficiency, help regulate bodily fluids, and support strong bones, respectively.

All-Natural, Straightforward Nutritionals: First off, having complex ingredient names on your label isn't necessarily negative. Just because something is hard to pronounce doesn't automatically make it unhealthy. That being said, we wanted to keep things simple when choosing the healthiest nut butters. Each of these options features a transparent ingredient list with easy-to-read labels. What's more, many of the nut butters on this list contain just one ingredient: nuts!

Crazy Richard's Creamy Peanut Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

"Crazy Richard's is one of my choices as a healthy nut butter. It has just ONE ingredient: peanuts," says Michelle Rauch, MSc, RDN, Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist for The Actors Fund. "I make my choices by just looking at the nutritional label. It has minimal ingredients—no sugars, no stabilizers, artificial ingredients, or hydrogenated oils. There is no added sugar and because it is devoid of stabilizers, you will find some of the natural oils on top which you will stir back into the product when opening." Lastly, Rauch notes that Crazy Richard's has zero sodium!

RELATED: 17 Healthiest Peanut Butters To Buy, Say Dietitians

Nuttzo Natural Paleo Power Fuel Smooth

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

"NuttZo is one of the healthiest nut butters thanks to its unique blend of nutrient-packed nuts and seeds, like almonds, cashews, flaxseeds, and chia seeds," says Alyssa Simpson RDN, CGN, CLT, owner of Nutrition Resolution in Phoenix, AZ. Nuttzo's Natural Paleo Power Fuel Smooth butter is low in sugar at only 1 gram and offers 3 grams of protein per serving). "This diverse combo provides a wide range of essential vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, giving you more nutrition in each spoonful than single-nut butters. Additionally, NuttZo products are often organic, non-GMO, and free from added sugars or oils."

Justin's Classic Almond Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

"Justin's Classic Almond Butter is my go-to nut butter for many reasons," says Haley Bishoff, RD, LD plant-based dietitian and owner of Rūtsu Nutrition in Las Vegas. "Justin's uses minimal ingredients, packs so much delicious natural flavor, and even has 3 grams of fiber per serving. Many nut butters are full of hydrogenated oils and unnecessary additives." With only 1 gram of sugar per serving and 6 grams of protein, this nut butter can help with satiety and help keep you full until your next meal. Bishoff suggests adding this nut butter to toast or smoothie bowls, pairing it with fruit, or even just eating it on its own as a nutritious snack.

Fix and Fogg Crunchy Almond Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

Fix and Fogg's Crunchy Almond Butter is made from only two simple ingredients: dry roasted almonds and New Zealand sea salt! This vegan-friendly butter is free from palm oil and made by dedicated founders who chose to turn away from the grind of their corporate lifestyles and embrace one simple goal—creating the best nut butters. Additionally, Fix and Fogg is the first New Zealand-owned food manufacturer to be a certified B corporation. All in all, you're consuming high-quality almond butter while receiving the health benefits of almonds which may include reduced inflammation through antioxidant power.

RELATED: The 12 Best & Worst Almond Butters, According to Dietitians

Santa Cruz Organic Peanut Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 9 g

"Whether it's the crunchy or creamy versions, this is by far the best tasting and best quality peanut butter on the market," says Julia Perlman, MS, RD, CDN, Co-Founder of JAM Nutrition. "Santa Cruz Peanut Butter [owned by the J.M. Smucker Co.] contains only two ingredients; organic roasted peanuts and salt." Therefore, this peanut butter contains "no inflammatory oils (like palm or vegetable oil) or added sugars which are commonly found in peanut butter."

Once Again Unsweetened Crunchy Almond Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 8 g

Once Again, an employee-owned company provides an unsweetened, no-sodium almond butter that packs all the power of almonds into each bite without any unwanted ingredients. The cool thing about Once Again is their commitment to being "honest-in-trade," and they have an entire webpage dedicated to their sustainable and socially empowering practices for full transparency. Their sustainability practices include organic ingredients, glass packaging (instead of plastic), sustainable palm oil harvesting, and food waste reduction policies. The moral of the story is that you can feel pretty good about where you're putting your grocery money while snacking.

Big Spoon Roasters Cashew Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

Made with organic cashews, organic coconut nectar, organic virgin coconut oil, and Jacobsen sea salt, this cashew butter is both rich and creamy. And if you are focused on only opting for Fair Trade cashews, you are in luck! The cashews used are Fair Trade Certified from a community of growers. No fillers, preservatives, or flavors are found in these jars—just quality ingredients.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

88 Acres Pumpkin Seed Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 17 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 8 g

Pumpkin Seed Butter, made by the likes of 88 Acres, is a lesser-known nut butter that isn't…exactly…made with nuts. But this butter has similar nutritional values as other nut butters with low sodium and sugar counts while boasting 8 grams of protein to aid in satiety. This non-GMO, vegan nut butter can be a good option for those who experience nut allergies—their website states that 88 Acres' dedicated bakery is free of peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, and sesame.

RELATED: 8 Surprising Side Effects of Eating Pumpkin Seeds, Say Dietitians

Krema Peanut Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

"In my opinion, the healthiest nut butter is Krema peanut butter. It has one ingredient. NUTS!" shares Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Cincinnati, OH. "You can't get much healthier than that. Krema contains mostly monounsaturated fat with 2 grams of saturated fat, found naturally in peanuts." Monounsaturated fats are "good fats" when eaten in moderation as studies have shown their role in reducing levels of "bad cholesterol" in the body. Additionally, this brand has zero sodium and is available in both smooth and crunchy.

365 by Whole Foods Market, Organic Creamy Almond Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 17 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

"365 by Whole Foods Market, Organic Creamy Almond Butter has a rich blend of healthy fats, dietary fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals," says Steph Magill, MS, RD, CD, FAND, Owner of Soccer Mom Nutrition. "It's one of my go-to choices because it has a simple ingredient list [of] just dry roasted almonds. A high-quality almond butter should contain at least 7 grams of protein and ideally have less than 150 milligrams of sodium and no added sugars per serving. And this almond butter is just that. Avoid options that contain hydrogenated oils, palm oil, or added sweeteners, as these just add extra unneeded calories."

Teddie Natural Chunky Peanut Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

"I love the Teddie Natural Chunky Peanut Butter as a healthy nut butter because it's made simply with just organic peanuts and a bit of salt without any added oils or sweeteners," shares Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT. Owner of One Pot Wellness based in Indianapolis, IN. "It's packed with protein and fiber, which makes it a nutritious option as a snack. The crunchy variety is loaded with organic peanuts and makes for a delicious spread on whole grain toast or as a dip for apple slices." As this peanut butter has slightly higher sodium counts than other brands, it's important to drink lots of water while indulging to keep your heart happy and healthy.

Pic's Smunchy Peanut Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 9 g

"Pic's peanut butter is made with just two ingredients: Peanuts and salt," says Edwina Clark, MS, RD, CSSD, and owner of Edwina Clark Nutrition. This "smunchy" peanut butter (aka, a blend of crunchy and smooth) is "made with high-oleic peanuts which have a longer shelf-life than regular peanuts, and emerging evidence suggests that high-oleic peanuts may improve HDL (good cholesterol) levels to a greater extent than regular peanuts." As a bonus, Pic's roastery is a solar-powered operation and a certified B corporation, meaning they are doing their part for a more equitable society and sustainable planet.

RELATED: 38 High-Protein Breakfasts That Keep You Full

Nutty Novelties Almond Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 2 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

Nutty Novelties' Almond Butter is a smooth and unsalted superfood that provides 6% of your daily calcium and iron needs as well as 4% of your daily potassium needs. With only 2 grams of sodium, this almond butter is a heart-healthy option for your morning toast and will help keep you on track toward the American Heart Association's daily recommended limit of 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day (or 1,500 milligrams for those experiencing hypertension). This almond butter is also gluten-free, all-natural, and even non-GMO for those who are on the lookout. After all, it's just almonds!

Hank's Brain Boosting Peanut Spread

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 9 g

Made with only six wholesome ingredients, Hank's Brain Boosting Peanut Spread won't leave you scratching your head over the back label. With no fillers, gums, or anything artificial, this peanut butter is sweetened with monk fruit (with only 2 grams of sugar per serving) and is made with olive oil instead of palm oil in an effort to make this choice more green. Additionally, Hank's nut butter is made with Nutiani Phospholipids which, according to a recent study, have been found to reduce stress scores by 45%, as compared to a 21% reduction for participants in the placebo category.

Clean Simple Eats Cinnamon Bun Almond Butter

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 4 g

"Clean Simple Eats Cinnamon Bun Almond Butter is one of the healthiest nut butter with 2 grams of fiber and just 3 grams of added sugar," says Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES, a dietitian based in Washington, DC. "I love this blend of almond, cashew, and coconut for a satisfying nut butter that tastes like dessert. Clean Simple Eats [also] has a single-serving product line with just one tablespoon or about 90 calories per serving. They're easy to portion size and keep in your car or purse for an on-the-go snack." So, feel free to grab a dollop of this delicious cinnamon nut butter instead of a high-sugar dessert spread that leads to an inevitable crash.