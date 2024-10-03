The 9 Healthiest Menu Items at Bahama Breeze—And 4 To Skip

Bahama Breeze is known for its Caribbean-inspired dishes, making it a popular choice for those seeking a fun, tropical dining experience. But when it comes to making healthy choices, navigating the menu might feel overwhelming. Fortunately, some items at Bahama Breeze strike a good balance of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates while keeping calories and sodium levels in check.

From appetizers to handhelds, we've categorized the healthiest options on the Bahama Breeze menu. Whether you're seeking lighter fare or meals packed with protein, we've selected choices based on their nutritional content to help you make the best decisions. Plus, we'll highlight four menu items to avoid due to their high calorie, fat, and sodium content.

How We Chose the Healthiest Bahama Breeze Orders

When selecting the healthiest menu items at Bahama Breeze, we considered the following nutrition qualities:

Calorie content: Within the different menu categories, we chose the most balanced options that were also the lowest in calories.

Protein-rich options: We prioritized menu options that are a good source of protein to help you stay full longer.

Sodium: While you can't avoid added salt while dining out, we picked items that keep sodium on the lower side compared to the high salt options on the menu.

Read on to learn the healthiest menu choices at Bahama Breeze.

9 Healthiest Menu Items at Bahama Breeze

Best: House Salad with Island Vinaigrette

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1,140 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 6 g

This light and refreshing salad is a great way to start your meal as it's low in calories with 4 grams of fiber to boot. While it's low in protein, you can use this as a starter to your meal to add more volume without the calories or get a serving of chicken or shrimp on top for more staying power.

Best: Island Snapper

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 620

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,920 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 50 g

Packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids, the Island Snapper is a heart-healthy choice. Though it's high in both sodium and fat, the 50 grams of protein make it a substantial and nutritious option, especially for seafood lovers. We also love that it's low and added sugar, low in calories, and offer 6 grams of fiber.

Best: Grilled Top Sirloin Steak

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 820

Fat : 46 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 1,680 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 54 g

This sirloin steak is a protein powerhouse, offering 54 grams of protein per serving. While it's relatively higher in calories and fat, it's an excellent option for those looking for a filling meal with plenty of protein to keep you satisfied. Plus, choose vegetables like broccoli or salad for your sides, and you will get even more fiber in this menu item.

Best: Chicken Pineapple Bowl

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 790

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,540 mg

Carbs : 90 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 43 g)

Protein : 53 g

This vibrant bowl is packed with flavor and protein, delivering 53 grams of protein to keep you full and energized. The combination of chicken, pineapple, and rice creates a tropical, balanced meal. It's low in saturated fat and low in sodium compared to other menu items.

Best: Black Bean Burger

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 640

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,260 mg

Carbs : 74 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 24 g

The Black Bean Burger is a delicious plant-based option that offers 24 grams of protein and a whopping 10 grams of fiber. The beans make it a heart-healthy choice. Pair it with a light side like the green beans, and it's a balanced meal with even more staying power.

Best: Tropical Chicken Salad

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 670

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,710 mg

Carbs : 85 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 57 g)

Protein : 43 g

This salad is packed with lean protein from the grilled chicken and a mix of tropical fruits for a refreshing twist. While it's on the sweeter side due to the fruit and a sweet dressing, it still provides 43 grams of protein and is one of the lowest calorie choices on the menu, making it a great option for those looking to stay full without overeating while dining out.

Best: Green Beans

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 2 g

These green beans are a light and healthy side that can complement your meal. They're low in calories and sodium, making them a smart choice for anyone looking to add more vegetables to their meal without extra fat or carbs. Plus, one serving offers 3 additional grams of fiber to your meal.

Best: Blackened Mahi Tacos

Nutrition (Per 2 taco order) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 1,240 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 28 g

These Blackened Mahi Tacos are protein-packed, with 28 grams of protein per order of two tacos. They offer the lowest calorie option on the menu, making them a great choice for seafood lovers who want something light yet satisfying. You'll also get 6 grams of fiber per order, and just 3 total grams of sugar.

Best: Half Cuban Sandwich Combo

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 500

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,160 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 30 g

This smaller sandwich combo is a great option for those looking for a satisfying, yet lower-calorie sandwich. It offers 30 grams of protein while keeping the calorie count low at just 500 calories, which is impressive for a sandwich order. Paired with a light side salad, this combo is another filling yet healthy option.

4 Bahama Breeze Menu Items To Skip

Worst: Jerk Shrimp Pasta

Nutrition (Per full order) :

Calories : 1,270

Fat : 65 g (Saturated Fat: 34 g)

Sodium : 3,130 mg

Carbs : 109 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 62 g

Though packed with protein, this pasta dish is loaded with calories, fat, and sodium, making it one to avoid if you're aiming for lighter fare at Bahama Breeze. The sodium levels amount to nearly 150% of the recommended daily limit. We recommend sharing this with a friend or opt for the Blackened Mahi Tacos if you're in the mood for seafood.

Worst: Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,970

Fat : 114 g (Saturated Fat: 34 g)

Sodium : 2,950 mg

Carbs : 128 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 49 g)

Protein : 102 g

The full rack of Baby Back Ribs is indulgent but packs a massive calorie and fat punch. With nearly 2,000 calories, you'll eat almost a days' worth of energy in one meal. Plus, with 114 grams of fat, this dish is one to skip if you're trying to stick to a healthy eating plan. The sodium and sugar levels are also quite excessive, making this an unhealthy choice all around.

Worst: Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,490

Fat : 66 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 2,670 mg

Carbs : 118 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 57 g)

Protein : 100 g

While the Jamaican Jerk Chicken offers a whopping 100 grams of protein, it comes at a steep nutritional cost. With nearly 1,500 calories, 66 grams of fat, and a staggering 2,670 milligrams of sodium. This dish is far from a light meal—the sugar content is also nearly twice the daily recommended amount at 57 grams, making this option one to skip if you're aiming to eat healthier.

Worst: Flaming Pineapple Butter Cake

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,840

Fat : 100 g (Saturated Fat: 36 g)

Sodium : 1,260 mg

Carbs : 210 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 79 g)

Protein : 23 g

Not so surprisingly, this decadent dessert is loaded with calories, fat, and sugar. With 1,840 calories, 100 grams of fat, and 79 grams of sugar, the Flaming Pineapple Butter Cake should definitely be a special-occasion-only treat. If you're watching your sugar and calorie intake, consider sharing this dessert.