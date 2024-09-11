12 Low-Fat Fast-Food Burgers That Won't Derail Your Diet

About half of the calories in your average fast-food cheeseburger come from dietary fat. (And FYI, just a quarter of the calories come from satiating protein.) How? Most fast food joints use fatty ground beef and then throw on high-fat toppings, like cheese and bacon.

If you're trying to cut back on fat to lose weight or lower your cholesterol, limiting your intake of red meat is a great place to start. A high intake of red meat is associated with a higher risk of cancer as well as diabetes and heart disease, according to multiple large studies.

That doesn't mean burgers are completely off the table. You can honor your hankerings while practicing moderation—that means ordering a simple burger and skipping the fatty toppings.

For a burger to be considered "low-fat," 30% (or less) of its calories should come from fat, says Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD, a registered dietitian and owner of Sound Bites Nutrition in Cincinnati, Ohio. That percentage means the maximum total fat should be about 9 grams per 300 calories or 3 grams of fat per 100 calories. Saturated fat should make up 10% or less of the total calories, so for a 300-calorie burger, this works out to 3 grams of saturated fat. But most fast-food burgers have more fat than that.

Below, we compiled all the lowest-fat burgers we found on fast-food menus nationwide. These picks don't technically meet the low-fat criteria defined above, but they come close and make for a better choice at the drive-thru. Read on for the best lower-fat burgers, and consider ordering these 10 Best Low-Fat Fast-Food Orders instead.

McDonald's Plain Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 12 g



Mickey D's classic burger is made with an all-beef patty and minimal fixings: You'll get a pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, and mustard. This classic sandwich contains 9 grams of total fat and 250 calories, which means about 32% of its calories come from fat. That's pretty decent, but you'll still want to skip ordering a side of the fries—a small order packs a staggering 11 grams of fat.

Burger King Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)



The regular hamburger is the smallest, most plain burger on BK's menu, which means it's the lowest in fat. It consists of a beef patty with pickles, mustard, and ketchup on a sesame seed bun. Smaller burgers will generally be lower in fat, and choosing low-fat condiments such as ketchup or mustard and add-ons such as pickles will help you cut back on fat, Andrews says.

Wendy's Jr. Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 13 g



Wendy's Jr. Hamburger boasts that it's "done just right, and just the right size"—a surprisingly sound slogan, nutrition-wise. And just because it's simple doesn't mean it isn't satisfying. This burger is stacked with a beef patty, pickles, onion, ketchup, and mustard for a meal of 250 calories and 11 grams of fat. Plus, this junior burger is commendably lower in sodium than many burgers on our list.

Whataburger Jr.

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 14 g



The Whataburger Jr. has just 310 calories, 11 grams of fat, and 3 grams of saturated fat—which fits our ideal maximum of 3 grams of saturated fat per 300-calorie burger. We also love that the chain lets you pair your burger with lower-calorie sides, like apple slices and unsweetened iced tea, instead of fries and a soda.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dairy Queen Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 20 g



As long as you don't let Dairy Queen tempt you into splurging on a milkshake, ordering the regular burger should keep you within your calorie and fat goals for the day. DQ tops its regular burger with pickles, ketchup, and mustard for low-calorie flavor. This 'wich has just 36% of its calories coming from fat.

Shake Shack Single Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 18 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 850 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)



Fans rave over Shake Shack's freshly grilled burgers loaded with the works, but you'll want to avoid one of these extravagant sandwiches at the Shack. If you're watching your fat intake, go for the Single Hamburger. It doesn't come with much—an Angus beef patty on a toasted potato bun—but it's lower in fat than any other burger on the menu, as about 44% of this burger's calories come from fat.

White Castle Original Slider

Nutrition (Per slider) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 6 g



White Castle has been flipping sliders since 1921, and the chain's nutritional offerings haven't improved much since then. When ordering at the popular joint, go for the Original Slider, a few-bite burger served with onions and a pickle slice on a bun. About 45% of this slider's calories come from fat, but since it's small, it's still lower in fat than many other fast food burgers. Skip the cheese, and you'll save 2 grams of fat.

Carl's Jr. Kid's Meal Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 580

Fat : 21 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,600 mg

Carbs : 84 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 16 g



If you're looking for a low-fat burger at Carl's Jr., you'll need to turn to the kid's menu. The regular hamburger that comes with the kid's meal is the lowest-fat option among a sea of bacon- and cheese-stacked burgers on the restaurant's regular menu. It might be meant for the little ones, but you're better off ordering the kid's burger as it has just 33% of its calories coming from fat. Plus, it packs a decent amount of protein to help keep you full.

Jack in the Box Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 880 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 16 g



Finally, a cheeseburger that's not astronomically high in fat. Jack in the Box's classic sandwich might be on the small side, but it's nonetheless satisfying. If you refuse to forgo dairy on your burger but aim to keep fat to a minimum on your menu, this pick might become your go-to cheat meal.

In-N-Out Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 16 g



Not only are In-N-Out burgers Instagram-worthy, but they've got the big flavor to boot—and if you're smart about your order, it won't cost you half a day's worth of fat. When you're at the mostly West Coast joint, order the regular hamburger with onion. To slash down on carbs, try it protein-style, swapping the bread for a crunchy lettuce bun.

Steak 'n Shake Single Steakburger Without Cheese



Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 15 g



Known for its burgers ground from round, sirloin, and T-bone steaks, Steak 'n Shake's steakburgers are as juicy and flavorful as they get. We also like that the joint keeps it simple and offers a single patty that's relatively low in fat. Order the Single Without Cheese, which contains 39% of its calories from fat.

Smashburger Craft Your Own Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 24 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,040 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 27 g



Smashburger lets you build your burger, and customization usually works in your favor when you're wise about it. For a low-fat meal, choose a single patty on a classic or multigrain bun—or better yet, pass on the bun and opt for a lettuce wrap instead. Then, top it with lettuce, pickles, and red onions for a lower-fat alternative to the classic patties smashed with all the works. You'll want to skip the cheese, bacon, and onion rings to save on fat.