7 Healthiest Menu Items at Captain D's, According to a Nutritionist

Whether you're in the mood for traditional fish and chips, fire-blackened tilapia, or a bowl of creamy lobster bisque, Captain D's has you covered in the fast food fish department. This seafood chain founded in Tennessee in 1969 has over 500 locations in 22 U.S. states, each of which serves hearty, mostly pescatarian fare.

Eating fish boasts plenty of health benefits (with links to better cardiovascular and brain health), and most of us would do well to include more of it in our diets. According to some reports, 90% of Americans don't meet the recommended two servings per week of fish. But if you'll be dining at Captain D's, be advised: not everything on the Captain D's menu is good for you, just because it's seafood.

We're walking you through how to make health-conscious choices at this nautical chain. We'll start by explaining how to navigate Captain D's menu and then recommend the healthiest options.

How To Navigate Captain D's Menu

Captain D's menu offers a range of customizable orders. Most entrees can either be ordered as a standalone dish or can be made a plate. A variety of sides are available to round out your meal.

Here's what you can expect in each menu category.

Captain's Classics: These large plates feature at least one (and up to three) proteins, such as chicken fingers, battered shrimp, and fried fish. They also come with two sides and hush puppies.

Sandwiches: Captain D's sandwiches aren't for small appetites. Two large fish fillets nestle within a bun and fixin's, rounded out with a single side and a beverage.

Grilled Meals: This is by far the healthiest of all Captain D's menu sections. Unbattered fish choices like tilapia, salmon, and white fish come with a bed of rice, two sides, and a breadstick.

Sides: You'll find some nutritional diamonds in the rough of Captain D's side dishes. Nutrient-dense choices like broccoli, okra, green beans, and a baked potato are all good selections.

How to Make Healthy Choices at Captain D's

Stick to these tips to navigate Captain D's menu for nourishing choices.

Be smart with a la cart. Most of the meals on the Captain D's menu are customizable, with multiple sides to choose from. Select lower-calorie, higher-fiber add-ons like fresh vegetables or a plain potato.

Be smart with a la cart. Most of the meals on the Captain D's menu are customizable, with multiple sides to choose from. Select lower-calorie, higher-fiber add-ons like fresh vegetables or a plain potato.

Think grilled, not fried. Fried foods harbor sneaky fats and copious carbs, not to mention total calories. Let the flavor of fish shine by selecting grilled items without the fried coating.

Choose color. When perusing side dishes, look for ones with plenty of natural color—like green! Broccoli, green beans, and coleslaw all add antioxidants, fiber, and micronutrients to your meal.

When perusing side dishes, look for ones with plenty of natural color—like green! Broccoli, green beans, and coleslaw all add antioxidants, fiber, and micronutrients to your meal. Split a plate. Captain D's portions are not skimpy. An entire plate complete with sides, rice, and a breadstick is quite a lot of food. While it's certainly possible (depending on your appetite) to polish off the entire thing, it may not the best choice for your health. Consider splitting a plate with a fellow diner, or take home some of the items that will keep well, such as the breadstick and the hush puppies.

The Best Healthy Orders at Captain D's

Blackened Tilapia, Rice, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Breadstick

Batter-Dipped Fish

Wild Caught Salmon Plate, Rice, Coleslaw, Broccoli, Breadstick

Loaded Baked Potato, Broccoli

Grilled White Fish and Shrimp Skewer, Rice, Green Beans, Corn, Breadstick

Grilled Shrimp Skewer, Baked Potato, Coleslaw

Lobster Bisque

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 750

Fat : 12.5 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1045 mg

Carbs : 111 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 49 g

Tilapia is one of the lowest-calorie fish in the sea—a fact reflected by the mere 210 calories in Captain D's Blackened Tilapia. When ordered as a plate, this fish comes with rice, two sides, and a breadstick. We recommend keeping things low-cal by choosing an unadorned baked potato (ask for it without the butter and sour cream) and broccoli. The nutrients in broccoli are associated with improvements in cholesterol, blood pressure, eye health, and more.

Batter-Dipped Fish

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

Believe it or not, the Batter-Dipped Fish is a decent choice compared to several of Captain D's other fried fish selections. Each serving has only 230 calories and offers 10 grams of protein. Just note the portion size here—these stats are for one fillet only. Expect to double or triple these numbers if you order two or three.

Wild Caught Salmon Place, Rice, Coleslaw, Broccoli, Breadstick

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 750

Fat : 28.5 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1830 mg

Carbs : 76 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 41 g

Salmon always swims to the top of any list of superfoods. It's rich in multiple nutrients, such as vitamin D, vitamin B12, and potassium. Plus, its excellent protein content and abundance of healthy fats make it a satiating meal.

By ordering the Wild-Caught Salmon Plate at Captain D's, you'll be choosing one of the healthiest menu items available. Keep a good thing going by making smart selections for your sides, too. Broccoli adds a mere 20 calories to your plate, while coleslaw, made from fresh cabbage, could have benefits for your gut microbiome.

Loaded Baked Potato, Broccoli

Nutrition (Per baked potato and broccoli side) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 20 g

The beauty of a mix-and-match menu? You can order any combination of items you prefer—even if all you want to do is make a meal out of sides. Try the Loaded Baked Potato and a side of broccoli. Though the potato is topped with bacon and cheese, its total calories (400) are moderate for a main dish, and it boasts a sizable 18 grams of protein. Add the side of broccoli right onto the potato, if you like!

Grilled White Fish and Shrimp Skewer, Rice, Green Beans, Corn, Breadstick

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 850

Fat : 20.5 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 2377 mg

Carbs : 104 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 51 g

When you're good and hungry (but still want to make a healthy choice), try the Grilled White Fish and Shrimp Skewer plate. The combo of two types of seafood, plus rice, a breadstick, and two sides is both filling and full of nutrition. And since neither the fish nor the shrimp is laden with batter, they're great whole-food proteins. Research shows that a diet higher in whole foods could yield benefits like better mental health.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Grilled Shrimp Skewer, Baked Potato, Coleslaw

Calories : 500

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 845 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 19 g

A perfectly portioned skewer of five grilled shrimp is just the thing for smaller appetites. Its 110 calories and 12 grams of protein are a jumping-off point for a customizable meal at Captain D's. We'd recommend ordering it with the baked potato for extra fiber and potassium, then adding zippy flavor from a side of coleslaw.

Lobster Bisque

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1250 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 8 g

Lobster bisque isn't usually known for its nutritional benefits—and we wouldn't quite call Captain D's version health food—but one cup is surprisingly low in calories and fat. Like other seafood, lobster also contains plenty of beneficial omega-3 fats, and it's a good source of minerals like selenium and zinc. Add a side or two if you'd like a more filling meal beyond just the soup.

