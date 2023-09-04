12 Best & Worst Costco Desserts, According to Dietitians

With food prices higher than ever, many folks are hitting warehouse stores looking for bargains. While shopping at these stores, like Costco, can help you keep money in your pocket, it isn't always as beneficial when it comes to your health. Costco does have a wide variety of both healthy grocery foods and food court items, but by packaging everything in bulk, if you choose to purchase a little indulgence, you may end up getting stuck eating that same food for quite some time. That's great news if you're buying spinach, but not so much the case with desserts that may be heavy on calories and added sugar. Luckily, with a little guidance from registered dietitians, you can pick out the best bulk dessert buys that will benefit your waistline and your budget.

Below you'll find six best desserts to look for on your next shopping trip to Costco. You'll find several healthier picks of packaged desserts, but don't forget that fruit also makes for a healthy dessert that can curb that sweet tooth.

We also listed the six worst desserts below, which are very high in calories, saturated fat, and/or added sugar (or all of the above!). Unless you're having a big party, there really is no need to purchase these less-than-healthy options that will sit around in your home staring you in the face. So get reading these best and worst picks so you can know what to choose and what to avoid on your next trip to Costco. Read on, and for more, don't miss 12 Best & Worst Frozen Foods to Buy at Costco, According to Dietitians.

Best Desserts at Costco

1 Kirkland Signature Caramel Tres Leche Bar Cake

Per 1/16th cake : 190 calories, 9 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 180 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (0 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 2g protein

"While the Kirkland Signature Caramel Tres Leche Bar Cake has added sugar and 4 grams of saturated fats, it's one of the healthier choices in the Costco fresh bakery section," says Steph Magill, MS, RD, CD, FAND of Soccer Mom Nutrition. "With only 190 calories per slice, this simple sponge cake is light and sweet and can satisfy a sweet craving." Plus, Magill points out that one serving of this sponge cake has fewer calories and fat than a Costco Signature Chocolate Chunk Cookie!

2 La Michoacana Mangohelada Sorbet and Fruit Cups, Mango Chamoy

Per 1 cup : 150 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 690 mg sodium, 37 g carbs (1 g fiber, 35 g sugar), 0 g protein

These sorbet cups contain chunks of fruit and provide a reasonable amount of calories for a dessert. It also contains 23 grams of added sugar so keep that in mind when making your added sugar choices for the day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Sugar Bowl Bakery Brownie Bites

Per 1 brownie : 130 calories, 7 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 30 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (1 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 1 g protein

These individually wrapped brownie bites are a top pick from Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT owner of Nutrition Now Counseling who says that they're "perfectly portioned to prevent overindulging, and they are made with quality ingredients. Plus, they are free from anything artificial and they contain no preservatives."

4 La Boulangere Strawberry Crepes

Per 1 crepe : 120 calories, 3.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 125 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (0 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 2 g protein

This dessert provides a reasonable amount of calories, saturated fat, and carbs per serving. It also contains no artificial flavoring, artificial coloring, or high fructose corn syrup. An easy choice if you're craving something sweet after dinner.

5 Premium Strawberries

Per 1 cup whole strawberries : 46 calories, g fat (0 g saturated fat), 1 mg sodium, 11 g carbs ( 2.8 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 0.96 g protein

How about fresh fruit for dessert? You can find a nicely priced clamshell of strawberries in the refrigerated section. One cup of strawberries or 8 strawberries provide vitamin C, potassium, folate, fiber, and the antioxidant ellagic acid. You'll also get a healthy dose of flavonoids, which may help reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, and cognitive decline.

6 Envy Organic Apples

Per 1 medium apple : 95 calories, 0.3 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 2 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (4.4 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 0.5 g protein

This cross between Braeburn and Royal Gala apples has a perfect sweetness, crunch and aroma to enjoy as a dessert. Plus apples provide potassium, a nutrient most Americans fall short on and 14% of your daily recommended amount of the antioxidant vitamin C.

Worst Desserts at Costco

1 Kirkland Signature 10" White Cake with Vanilla Mousse

Per 1/16th of cake : 440 calories, 21 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 370 mg sodium, 59 g carbs (0 g fiber, 46 g sugar), 3 g protein

"Among the decadent treats at the Costco bakery, the Kirkland Signature 10-Inch White Cake with Vanilla Mousse seems like it would stand out as a best choice when compared to the chocolate cake and cheesecake options," says Magill who points out that one serving provides 46 grams of sugar of which 44 grams are added sugar which is almost double the amount of daily added sugar recommended.

2 Ferrara's Bakery New York Cheesecake 2-pack

Per 1/14th slice : 393 calories, 28.7 g fat (17.5 g saturated fat), 237 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (0.2 g fiber, 23.3 g sugar), 5.5 g protein

Although the calories aren't the worst out there, one slice of this cheesecake provides 88% of the daily recommended amount of artery-clogging saturated fat. Buying this cake in bulk—one package contains two cheesecakes—is just setting yourself up for unhealthy eating. Unless you're throwing a big party, skip it and pick up a small-sized cheesecake at your local bakery.

3 Tootie Pie 11" Huge Original Apple Pie

Per 1/10th pie : 560 calories, 24 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 87 g carbs (3 g fiber, 35 g sugar), 4 g protein

Apple pie is typically served a la mode, which means you can add about 250 to 300 calories on top of the already high calorie amount per serving. The saturated fat is also at 60% of the recommended daily maximum—and that's not including the meal just eaten.

4 David's Cookies Premier Chocolate Cake, 7.2 lbs

Per 1/14th cake : 940 calories, 65 g fat (34 g saturated fat), 450 mg sodium, 82 g carbs ( 3 g fiber, 57 g sugar), 7 g protein

One slice of this bad boy racks up close to 50% of the recommended daily calories (based on a 2,000-calorie diet). Plus you'll get a whopping 170% of the recommended daily amount of saturated fat and the equivalent of 13.5 teaspoons of sugar.

5 JJ's Bakery Lightly Glazed Cherry Pie

Per 1 pie : 390 calories, 16 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 460 mg sodium, 59 g carbs (1 g fiber, 30 g sugar), 3 g protein

This overly processed food provides no nutritional benefits and a ton of nutrients you want to scale back on including saturated fat and added sugar. One pie, which isn't a huge portion, also provides just too many calories. Eating these regularly as your dessert, which can happen when you have access to a huge box, can potentially lead to weight gain.

6 Franz Old Fashioned Donuts, Lemon

Per 1 donut : 390 calories, 18 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 400 mg sodium, 56 g carbs (1 g fiber, 34 g sugar), 4 g protein

This 12-pack of lemon donuts packs in 390 calories and the equivalent of over 7.5 teaspoons of added sugar per serving. You're also getting 30% of the recommended daily amount of saturated fat. With all the calories, added sugar, and saturated fat you're not getting many of your much-needed nutrients.