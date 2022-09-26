15 Easy, Healthy Smoothie Recipes Your Kids Will Actually Love

The CDC recommends that, depending on age and activity level, children eat up to two cups of fruit and three cups of vegetables per day. Enter smoothies. Smoothies not only are convenient and tasty but many are also packed with fruits and vegetables. Whether it is made in the morning as a quick breakfast or enjoyed later in the day as a healthier dessert, a smoothie, complete with vitamins and nutrients, is always a good idea.

If you are looking for smoothie recipes to make for your children, then read ahead. From choices that incorporate unexpected wholesome ingredients, to low-sugar options with kid-friendly names (Monster Green Smoothie, anyone?) we rounded up 15 simple, yet healthy, smoothie recipes to make for your kids today.

1 Low-Sugar Avocado Blueberry Smoothie

This low-sugar avocado blueberry smoothie combines unexpected ingredients, such as avocado and cauliflower, to create a drink your kids will absolutely love. This recipe calls for almond milk, but feel free to experiment with other plant-based milks, such as unsweetened oat milk.

Get the recipe from I Heart Vegetables.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie

If your child loves mint chocolate chip ice cream, then you need to make this healthy smoothie version for them. Made using baby spinach, cacao nibs, and chocolate protein powder, this delicious drink is full of flavor, not sugar.

Get the recipe from Eating Bird Food.

3 Malted Chocolate Cauliflower Smoothie

Cauliflower is the surprising smoothie ingredient you didn't know you needed in your life. Naturally high in B vitamins and fiber, cauliflower helps digestion and can improve learning and memory.

Get the recipe from Eating Bird Food.

4 Blackberry Smoothie

This low-carb, high-protein breakfast smoothie uses simple, yet nourishing, ingredients, including coconut flakes, cauliflower rice, almond butter, and blackberries. It's the perfect recipe to quickly whip up for busy school day mornings.

Get the recipe from Simply Quinoa.

5 Banana Smoothie

This recipe offers an elevated version of a traditional banana smoothie. Packed with frozen bananas, nonfat Greek yogurt, ground flax seeds, and vanilla extract, your children will be asking for this mouthwatering drink each morning.

Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.

6 Peach Smoothie

Who knew peaches were smoothie main character material? If you, or your child, is a fan of peaches then you have to add this smoothie recipe into your breakfast, or dessert, rotation. Made using cinnamon and a hint of ginger, it has just the right amount of sweet heat.

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

7 Oatmeal Cookie Smoothie

This recipe uses wholesome ingredients to create a heart-healthy smoothie that isn't filled with sugar or other additives. Old-fashioned oats, which are rich in fiber, take center stage to help create a filling drink that can be enjoyed during any time of the day.

Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven.

8 Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

Satisfy even the finickiest of eaters with this chocolate peanut butter smoothie. This simple smoothie only requires a handful of ingredients, including cocoa powder, bananas, and honey, which helps to add a touch of natural sweetness. Packed with protein-rich natural peanut butter, this smoothie is perfect for in-between meals or as a nourishing part of breakfast.

Get the recipe from The Baker Mama.

9 Monster Green Smoothie

Fresh baby spinach helps give this smoothie its signature green color. If you want a version that has even less sugar, switch out the orange juice for water or milk.

Get the recipe from The Seasoned Mom.

10 5-Minute Banana Smoothie

Five minutes is all you need to whip up this creamy banana smoothie that is made with plain yogurt, bananas, half an orange, and water or milk. Bananas are a great source of necessary minerals, such as potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C.

Get the recipe from Inspired Taste.

11 Strawberries and Cream Smoothie

Nope, this isn't a recipe for homemade ice cream, but instead, one for a delectable smoothie that joins together two classic flavors. For this one you just need three ingredients—frozen strawberries, milk, and a natural sweetener, such as agave or honey.

Get the recipe from Averie Cooks.

12 Frozen Grape Smoothie

Grapes, which help maintain brain health and protect against diabetes, take center stage in this incredibly easy frozen grape smoothie recipe. Be sure to use red grapes to achieve a naturally sweet flavor—green grapes also work well, but your end product may come out a bit tart.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Cotter Crunch.

13 Fresh Orange Smoothie

This kid-friendly smoothie tastes exactly like an orange Creamsicle, just healthier. Featuring vitamin C-packed orange juice, protein-filled Greek yogurt, and frozen peaches, this energizing beverage is a great pick-me-up for all ages.

Get the recipe from Cupcakes and Kale Chips.

RELATED: 11 Easy Breakfast Ideas for Kids on Busy School Days

14 Tropical Green Smoothie

If your child refuses to eat greens and scoffs at the thought of fruit, then this smoothie is a must-try. Filled with healthy ingredients, including spinach, pineapple, bananas, and strawberries, this tasty drink is an easy (and delicious) way for kids to get their vitamins.

Get the recipe from Averie Cooks.

15 Blueberry Almond Butter Smoothie

Blueberries are full of antioxidants, which can help prevent illnesses such as cancer and heart disease. In this smoothie recipe, blueberries join other nutrient-rich ingredients, such as bananas, almond butter, and flaxseed, to help create a healthy alternative to sugar-filled beverages.

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

The bright colors and naturally sweet fruit in these delicious smoothies will definitely appeal to kids. Fill in any nutritional gaps with these easy recipes.