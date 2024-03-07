The 5 Healthiest Store-Bought Bagels—and 5 To Avoid

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bagels may have gotten a bad reputation in the past for having "too many carbs," but when eaten with a high-protein breakfast, they can be a healthy and delicious part of a balanced morning meal Not only are bagels incredibly satisfying, but they can be packed with fiber, whole grains, and even protein to help you stay full, satisfied, and focused all morning long.

Unfortunately, bagels can also come packed with too much sodium and added sugars. Bagels that are high in refined grains with too little fiber and protein can lead to a faster surge of energy that quickly dips, leaving you hungry and tired by mid-morning. We talked to dietitians to find the best and worst bagels you can find in stores so you can satisfy your craving and feel good about it.

How we chose the best store-bought bagels

When choosing the best store-bought bagels, we looked at these three criteria.

High in fiber : Bagels are an excellent way to increase your fiber intake, as long as the choice you're eating isn't so refined that most of the fiber is removed. Choosing bagels that have at least 3 grams of fiber per serving is a great way to help reach the recommended intake of 14 grams of fiber per every 1,000 calories eaten.

: Bagels are an excellent way to increase your fiber intake, as long as the choice you're eating isn't so refined that most of the fiber is removed. Choosing bagels that have at least 3 grams of fiber per serving is a great way to help reach the recommended intake of 14 grams of fiber per every 1,000 calories eaten. Lower in sodium : Bagels are notorious for packing a lot of sodium into each serving. Look for bagels that have around 350 milligrams of sodium per serving or less, or about 15% of the daily value (DV).

: Bagels are notorious for packing a lot of sodium into each serving. Look for bagels that have around 350 milligrams of sodium per serving or less, or about 15% of the daily value (DV). Fewer added sugars: Bagels are already a higher carbohydrate food, but they can still fit into a balanced breakfast. What we don't want to see is a high amount of added sugars, which are often found in sweet-flavored bagels. Even if you are craving a sweeter-tasting bagel, choose one with less than 5 grams of added sugar, or 10 percent of the recommended daily limit of 50 grams per day.

Read on to see what dietitians selected as the healthiest bagels to try, as well as some they recommend skipping. Then, check out the 7 Healthiest White Breads on Grocery Shelves—and 5 to Avoid.

The healthiest store-bought bagels

Best: Thomas Bagel Thins

Nutrition (Per bagel) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 4 g

Thomas Bagel Thins are an excellent lower carbohydrate option that still satisfies a bagel craving. "These bagels have 25 grams carbs, while the more traditional bagels have closer to 55 grams carbs per bagel," says Brittany Crump, MPH, RD, LD, CDCES. Crump recommends pairing these bagel thins with a quality protein source like eggs or smoked salmon for steady blood sugar throughout the morning.

RELATED: 10 Healthiest Sourdough Breads on Grocery Shelves

Best: Dave's Killer Bread Epic Everything Bagels

Nutrition (Per bagel) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 13 g

"Dave's Killer Bread Epic Everything Bagels give you that delicious bagel taste with some added health benefits," says Alyssa Pacheco, RD," each bagel has 5 grams of fiber and 13 grams of protein, which will keep you feeling full for longer than your average bagel." Plus, every bagel has 680 milligrams of ALA-omega 3 fatty acids and provides 10% of the recommended DV of iron.

Best: O'Doughs Original Bagels

Nutrition (Per bagel) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 2 g

"For folks who can't tolerate gluten or are wanting to expand their healthy bagel options without sacrificing flavor or texture, look no further than O'Dough's Bagels," says Kaytee Hadley, MS, RDN, IFMCP, CPT, "The Anti-IBS Dietitian." While each bagel only provides 2 grams of fiber, they're also much lower in carbohydrates and calories than most options on store shelves. In addition to being gluten-free, these bagels are also vegan, making them a great choice for many types of diet restrictions.

RELATED: 10 Best High-Fiber Breads

Best: One Mighty Mill's Everything Whole Wheat Bagels

Nutrition (Per bagel) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 9 g

"One Mighty Mill's Everything Whole Wheat Bagels have 4 grams of fiber, 9 grams of protein and taste phenomenal," says Sheri Kasper, RDN, LDN, co-founder of Fresh Communications.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"What makes these bagels so delicious and nutrient-rich is the process where they freshly mill organic wheat flour at their bakery every day," Kasper says. These bagels are just barely over our sodium recommendations, but with the quality ingredients and high fiber, they still earn a spot as one of the best store-bought bagels.

Best: Silver Hills Bakery Organic Sprouted Power Everything Bagels

Nutrition (Per bagel) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 9 g

"Silver Hills Bakery Organic Sprouted Power Bagels Everything are made with sprouted whole grains, which helps break down some of the starch, making it easier to digest and absorb some of the vitamins and minerals," says Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT, Owner of One Pot Wellness. Each bagel has 4 grams of fiber and 9 grams of protein with just 310 milligrams of sodium, making it a healthy and satisfying addition to breakfast or any meal.

RELATED: 10 Best Whole Grain Breads on Grocery Shelves

The unhealthiest Store-Bought Bagels

Worst: Aunt Millie Brown Sugar Swirl Soft Bagels

Nutrition (Per bagel) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 9 g

Aunt Millie's Brown Sugar Swirl Soft Bagels have 6 grams of fiber, which is something we love to see in a quality bagel, but that's quickly overshadowed by the 440 milligrams of sodium and the 8 grams of added sugars in each serving.

Worst: Dave's Killer Bread Boomin' Berry Organic Bagels

Nutrition (Per bagel) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 11 g

While we love the quality of most of their products, Dave's Killer Bread Boomin' Berry Organic Bagels have too much sugar for us to recommend. Each bagel has 9 grams of added sugars or 18% of the recommended daily limit in one serving.

RELATED: 9 Best Low-Calorie Breakfasts for Weight Loss

Worst: Sarah Lee Onion Bagels

Nutrition (Per bagel) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 9 g

Sarah Lee Onion Bagels miss the mark in every category. Made with mostly refined flour, each serving has only 2 grams of fiber, even though you get 52 grams of carbohydrates. They also have 5 grams of added sugars (which is a lot for a bagel that isn't even sweet in flavor) and 400 milligrams of sodium.

Worst: Pepperidge Farms Cinnamon Raisin Bagels

Nutrition (Per bagel) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 9 g

Pepperidge Farms Cinnamon Raisin Bagels have 14 grams of sugar, the most of any bagel on our list. While some of that sugar is natural from raisins, 7 grams of it is in the form of added sugars, for 14% of the recommended daily limit.

RELATED: 6 Best Weight-Loss Breakfasts Under 400 Calories

Worst: Thomas' Blueberry Bagels

Nutrition (Per bagel) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 10 g

"Thomas' Blueberry Bagels have 280 calories of mostly white flour, 55 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fat, 390 milligrams of sodium, and 8 grams of added sugar," says Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD, owner of Sound Bites Nutrition. The low fiber and high added sugar and sodium make this a bagel we recommend leaving on the store shelf.