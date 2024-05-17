11 Best High-Fiber Fast-Food Orders

Fast food and fiber are an inconceivable pair. No one stops at their favorite drive-thru for a daily dose of fiber. Then again, a lot of people aren't paying attention to their fiber intake to begin with. It turns out that the average American only gets about 17 grams of fiber a day. That's only half of the expert-recommended intake of 25–34 grams daily.

Dietary fiber is the non-starch, indigestible portion of plant foods and grains. The human digestive system cannot break down the lignans and polysaccharides in dietary fiber; instead, they're excreted as waste or function as a food source for the good bacteria in your gut microbiome.

But just because your body can't extract calories from fiber doesn't mean this macronutrient lacks benefits. Fiber acts as a bulking agent in meals, helps you feel full and satisfied, regulates blood sugar levels, promotes healthy bowel movements, prevents constipation, improves cholesterol, lowers blood pressure, and reduces your risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer.

The convenience factor of fast food is very real and valuable. If going to a drive-thru after a busy day at work is the best option for you at the moment, that's OK—we can make it work! Plenty of balanced options on fast-food menus can help you meet your fiber goals, and it's as simple as placing an order. Read on to discover our favorite high-fiber fast-food orders, and for more, check out The 20 Best High-Protein Fast-Food Meals.

Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Bowl

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 24 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 25 g

The Cantina Chicken Bowl is a well-balanced meal you can feel good about eating. With 11 grams of fiber per serving (from beans, rice, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and cabbage) and 25 grams of protein, you'll feel full and satisfied and can tune into your fullness cues. If you're a Taco Bell lover, this meal offers the same nostalgic flavors in a nutritious package.

If you aren't feeling the Cantina Chicken Bowl, there are dozens of other high-fiber options on Taco Bell's menu. That's because most meals include beans, guacamole, and corn tortilla chips or shells that naturally contain a solid dose of fiber.

Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 42 g

With 13 grams of fiber (from the wrap and veggies) in Chick-fil-A's Cool Wrap, you're at 46% of your daily needs in one order! Throw in a medium cup of fruit, and you're at 15 grams for the entire meal. Moreover, this wrap has 42 grams of protein that will keep you full for whatever the day brings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King's Impossible Whopper

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 630

Fat : 34 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,350 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 28 g

Plant-based foods tend to be higher in fiber because, well, they're made from fiber-rich plants! That's the case in Burger King's Impossible Whopper, a meat-free burger made entirely from plants. Not only does the Impossible Whopper contain 6 grams of fiber, but it also has 28 grams of plant-based protein.

However, these positives come at a cost. A cost of 630 calories and 34 grams of fat (10 of which are saturated fat). While this plant-based patty is a better choice on the fiber front, that's not so much the case when it comes to saturated fat. The only way to reduce this would be to ditch the mayo, but even then, you're only lowering the saturated fat by 1 or 2 grams (and total fat by 10 grams).

Subway Meatball Marinara Protein Bowl

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 560

Fat : 37 g (Saturated fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 1,560 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 27 g

If you're looking for a high-fiber fast-food order, you'll find one in Subway's Meatball Marinara Bowl. This Protein Bowl starts with a base of spinach, peppers, and other veggies (ahem, fiber superstars) and is topped with one of Subway's most popular sub toppings: meatballs. Those meatballs likely round out the 8 grams of fiber this meal provides because if you look at other Meatball Marinara menu options like the Meatball Marinara wrap, they're also a good source of fiber. However, this meal isn't so great when it comes to saturated fat (14 grams), but it offers plenty of protein at 26 grams per serving.

Starbucks Chickpea Bites and Avocado Protein Box

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 560

Fat : 37 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 15 g

Starbucks is a logical spot for a quick bite—after all, you're already there for a coffee. The Chickpea Bites and Avocado Protein Box is a surefire way to maximize your time and fiber intake. If you love falafel, you'll probably love these chickpea bites that were inspired by them. They're generously paired with snap peas, mini carrots, avocado spread, and a blend of dried cranberries, almonds, pepitas, and sunflowers. Every ingredient in this box contains fiber, so it's no surprise that the entire meal has 13 grams. Plus, it's packed with healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote a healthy body inside and out. Although it's a bit high in calories, the fiber, healthy fats, and protein make it a nutritious and satisfying snack option at Starbucks.

Wendy's Taco Salad

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 690

Fat : 34 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,870 mg

Carbs : 68 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 30 g

When you head to Wendy's, try the Taco Salad. It has 12 grams of fiber per serving from the corn taco chips, veggies, and blend of pinto and kidney beans, and 30 grams of protein that work together with the fiber to fill your belly and help you eat less overall. The flavorful chips and beans provide a source of carbohydrates for energy, while the veggies and salsa supply essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Though it has 690 calories, it's fairly balanced with a good portion of healthy fats, fiber, protein, and nutrients.

Arby's Large Curly Fries

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 29 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,250 mg

Carbs : 65 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g

Arby's is not a great choice for fiber-rich foods. You'd be hard-pressed to find much on the menu with any significant serving of fiber beyond a large order of curly fries. Though they taste good and provide 6 grams of fiber and protein, you'll have to eat a large serving for the benefits. And that comes with a tax of 550 calories and 29 grams of fat—for a side item. Though not everyone knows, potatoes are excellent sources of fiber, and that's why these fries fit the bill.

Panera's Turkey Chili with Beans Bowl

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 690 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 14 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 21 g

Try a bowl of Panera's seasonal Turkey Chili with Beans for a high-fiber fast food option that's not a sandwich or salad. This well-balanced, hearty, slow-cooked chili will nourish your body and warm your soul. This dish's whopping 14 grams of fiber comes from chickpeas, kidney beans, edamame, tomatillos, tomatoes, and carrots, which also provide energy, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals. The antibiotic-free dark-meat turkey rounds out this meal, contributing to 21 grams of protein.

KFC's Chicken Pot Pie

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 720

Fat : 41 g (Saturated fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 1,750 mg

Carbs : 60 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 26 g

Sorry, but you won't find much fiber in KFC's usual fried chicken orders. If this digestion-slowing nutrient is what you're after, you're going to want to order the Chicken Pot Pie, which has the most fiber on its menu. KFC's chicken pot pie is filled with a creamy chicken, potato, and vegetable mixture, and it's those potatoes and vegetables (peas, carrots, and green beans) that are responsible for the 7 grams of fiber in this hearty dish. But don't let this protein and fiber powerhouse fool you—the chicken inside was fried initially, and the entire meal contains three days' worth of saturated fat. It's not the most nutritious choice.

Popeye's Red Beans and Rice (Regular Size)

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

Finding a high-fiber option at Popeye's was no easy feat. The best we could do was a regular side order of red beans and rice. Since red beans are naturally a good source of fiber and protein, this dish is an excellent choice for a side dish. For a balanced meal high in both protein and fiber, pair it with a small order of blackened chicken tenders and a small side of coleslaw.

Del Taco's Epic Combo Beef and Bean Burrito

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 900

Fat : 38 g (Saturated fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 2,080 mg

Carbs : 91 g (Fiber: 16 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 43 g

Del Taco's burritos are a great place to start if you want to increase your fiber intake. There are several high-fiber options on Del Taco's menu, but the Epic Combo Beef and Bean Burrito takes the cake at 16 grams per serving. The fiber can be found in the slow-cooked, scratch-made beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, and zesty red and green sauces. Even if you were to eat half and save the rest for later (which is not a bad idea since this meal has 900 calories and 19 grams of saturated fat), you'd still end up with 8 grams of fiber and 21 grams of protein in one meal.