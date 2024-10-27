A Dietitian's #1 High-Protein Dinner Recipe for Weight Loss

Over the years, I've heard from many people trying to lose weight that their go-to dinner consists of boiled chicken breast, brown rice, and steamed broccoli. As both a dietitian and food lover, I have to say, this sounds pretty bland to me. That's why, throughout my career, I've made it my mission to show people that healthy food can be both nutritious and delicious, even when weight loss is the goal. You can have more than just boiled chicken, brown rice, and broccoli on your plate; you can enjoy so much more and still lose weight.

With that in mind, I created a high-protein recipe that's a flavorful twist on the classic dish I hear about so often. This version packs in more flavor, variety, and nutrients. So, give my high-protein dinner recipe for weight loss a try—I promise, you won't miss your bland plate again! For more ideas, check out 30 High-Protein Dinner Ideas for Weight Loss.

High-Protein Pesto Chicken with Roasted Veggies & Pasta

Makes 4 servings

Nutrition (Per serving, 2 oz of pasta, 4 oz chicken, 2 cups of cooked veggies) :

Calories : 629

Fat : 24 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 66 g (Fiber: 22 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 49 g

Ingredients

1 lb skinless and boneless chicken breast

2 tbsp pesto sauce

1 broccoli head, chopped into florets

1 cauliflower head, chopped into florets

1 eggplant, diced

1 zucchini, sliced

1 summer squash, sliced

2 red bell pepper, sliced

¼ cup olive oil or avocado oil

¼ tsp salt

⅛ tsp freshly ground black pepper

8 oz chickpea penne pasta

1 cup marinara sauce

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with aluminum foil. On one baking sheet, add chopped veggies to one pan and toss with 2 tbsp oil, salt and pepper. On the second baking sheet, add chicken breast, rub pesto sauce over chicken. Roast in oven for about 25 minutes, until veggies look caramelized and chicken is fully cooked and reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. On the stove top, cook pasta according to package directions and toss with marinara sauce. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Why This High-Protein Dinner Is Beneficial for Weight Loss

This high-protein dinner is packed with 49 grams of protein and 22 grams of dietary fiber, making it an excellent choice to support your weight loss goals. Protein and fiber are two key nutrients you should include at every meal, as they work together to help keep you feeling full and satisfied for hours. Here's why this recipe is great for weight loss:

Chicken Breast Brings the Protein

Chicken breast is a low-calorie, high-quality source of protein with minimal fat. A 3.5-ounce serving of cooked chicken breast contains 165 calories and 31 grams of protein. Chicken is also quite high in water, composed of about 65% water. This combination of being high in protein and water can help keep your gut full. Plus, protein also requires energy (aka burns calories!) to digest and metabolize, which also supports weight loss goals, and reduces the likelihood of being tempted to reach for late-night snacks.

Don't forget to enhance your chicken breast with a bit of healthy oil and seasoning (pesto contains both!) and try cooking it in various ways, such as grilling or stir-frying. There's no need to settle for plain or boiled chicken again.

Roasted Veggies Improve Intake of Veggies

If you've never tried roasted veggies, you're in for a treat! When veggies are prepared in a tasty way, you're more likely to eat more of them—and, as a dietitian, that's what I want for you! The goal is to fill at least half your plate at every meal with fruits and veggies. Instead of sticking to plain ol' steamed broccoli, get creative and mix it up! The more variety you add, the more nutrients you'll get too – a win! Veggies are low in calories, high in fiber and water content, and packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. So pile plenty of veggies on your plate – they will help you also feel full and satisfied and not deprived.

When in doubt – always add more than just one veggie to your plate!

High Fiber Pasta Aids in Fullness

Great news for pasta lovers out there – high protein and high fiber pastas exist! Next time you're picking up groceries, add a box of chickpea or lentil pasta to your cart. These delightful alternatives pack a winning combination to keep you full. A serving of chickpea pasta contains 190 calories, along with 14 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber, higher than regular pasta or rice.

In this recipe, we tossed the pasta with marinara sauce for additional flavor and nutrients, and yes, you can include sauce. Just look for one with a short ingredient list and contains mostly tomatoes, seasonings, and healthy oil like olive oil. Need help picking the best one? Check out our list of 10 Best Low-Calorie Pasta Sauces for Weight Loss!

Whip up this high-protein dinner anytime you need dinner in a hurry. It's a satisfying meal that not only delights your taste buds but also supports weight loss goals and can be ready in just about 30 minutes!