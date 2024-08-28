10 'Healthy' Frozen Dinners That Are Actually Bad for You

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Need something quick and convenient for dinner? No one can blame you for snagging a frozen meal. Despite their reputation for being highly processed, frozen dinners have come a long way in the last few decades—both in terms of health and flavor. Gone are the days when your only options were soggy Salisbury steaks and crusty lasagnas with nary a veggie in sight. Today's frozen dinner market offers a variety of better-for-you meals.

Still, that doesn't mean that every freezer-case meal that markets itself as healthy actually is. Though brands may expend lots of effort to convince you their frozen products are nutritious, some are ice-cold impostors. We've rounded up 10 of the top "healthy" frozen dinners that don't live up to the hype. And for what to buy instead, don't miss these 15 Healthy Frozen Dinners for Easy Weekday Meals.

Healthy Choice Sweet and Sour Chicken

Nutrition (Per 10-ounce serving):

Calories: 390

Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium: 550 mg

Carbs: 63 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein: 12 g

As its name suggests, Healthy Choice makes plenty of healthier frozen dinners. But the Sweet and Sour Chicken isn't one of them. The 21 grams of added sugar it takes to sweeten up this dish's signature sauce will take you nearly to the American Heart Association's recommended limit of 25 grams per day for women (and 36 grams per day for men). Plus, despite containing chicken, this meal is surprisingly low in protein.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Life Cuisine Carb Wise Chicken Mozzarella Flatbread Melt

Nutrition (Per 1 sandwich):

Calories: 410

Fat: 22 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium: 790 mg

Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 16 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein: 31 g

According to the Life Cuisine website, the brand offers "nutritious frozen meal options that cater to low-carb lifestyles." But even if carbs are low and fiber is high in this chicken mozzarella melt, other nutrient categories leave much to be desired. The sandwich packs 45% of the daily recommended saturated fat, and its 790 milligrams of sodium is high. Meanwhile, an ingredient list as long as your arm—with all sorts of additives—means this sandwich is seriously processed.

Amy's Mole Enchilada

Nutrition (Per 1 tray):

Calories: 520

Fat: 36 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium: 960 mg

Carbs: 28 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein: 22 g

Amy's is famous for its plant-based canned and frozen meals, many of which are made with organic ingredients. So, you might be surprised to discover that some of Amy's products aren't a model of health. While the Mole Enchilada does contain good-for-you components like zucchini and carrots, the brand doesn't keep this entree from being a saturated fat bomb. Eat the whole tray, and you'll take in 80% of the daily value.

Amy's Macaroni and Cheese

Nutrition (Per 1 tray):

Calories: 450

Fat: 18 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium: 680 mg

Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 16 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein: 31 g

Nobody expects mac and cheese to be health food, but when you choose a brand like Amy's, you might think you're on the right track for nutrition. Unfortunately, that's not necessarily true. Granted, this frozen mac dinner is lower in calories than other options, but it's high in saturated fat and sodium. And since it's merely pasta and cheese, it won't help you meet your daily recommended fruit and veggie intake.

Real Good Chicken and Pepper Jack Cheese Burritos

Nutrition (Per 1 burrito):

Calories: 450

Fat: 28 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium: 980 mg

Carbs: 20 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 37 g

"More protein, low glycemic, no added sugar." These are Real Good's claims about its frozen meals. What gets lost in the shuffle is that foods (like the Chicken and Pepper Jack Cheese Burritos) can meet these claims and still be highly processed. Engineering foods to be high in protein and low in sugar often results in more processing.

If you're hankering for a quick burrito, you're better off grabbing a tortilla and a few simple ingredients and rolling one up yourself.

Nancy's Broccoli and Cheddar Quiche

Nutrition (Per 1 quiche):

Calories: 400

Fat: 24 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium: 730 mg

Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein: 15 g

Broccoli and eggs are two excellent choices for health. Eggs are loaded with choline for your brain, antioxidants for eye health, and 6 grams of high-quality protein. And broccoli may even have cancer-fighting properties!

Nancy's quiche boasts these two superfoods, but it's not as healthy as you might expect. The saturated fat here supplies 59% of the daily value. And despite its broccoli content, fiber is low at just 2 grams.

Amy's Cheese Enchilada

Nutrition (Per 1 tray):

Calories: 490

Fat: 29 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium: 940 mg

Carbs: 36 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein: 21 g

Alas, comfort foods are seldom low-calorie, even when made by a better-for-you brand like Amy's. These cheese enchiladas come with a relatively hefty 490 calories, plus 70% of the daily value of saturated fat and 41% of the daily value of sodium. To round out this meal with more nutrition, pair it with a salad or veggie.

Life Cuisine Protein Lovers Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition (Per 1 pizza):

Calories: 390

Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium: 890 mg

Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein: 18 g

Is protein essential for health? You bet. The macronutrient satiates appetite, builds muscle, and repairs tissues throughout the body.

But don't be fooled: just because a meal is high in protein doesn't make it healthy. That's the case with Life Cuisine's Protein Lovers Cauliflower Crust Pizza. Due to its pepperoni and mozzarella cheese toppings, it has a major sodium and saturated fat price tag. And since processed meats like pepperoni are associated with an increased risk of colon cancer, you may want to make this a rare purchase.

Real Good Grande Cheese Enchiladas

Nutrition (Per 2 enchiladas):

Calories: 460

Fat: 30 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium: 1,390 mg

Carbs: 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein: 41 g

Cheese enchiladas aren't a top-notch choice, no matter which "healthy" brand makes them. Real Good's version of the Mexican classic is the highest-sodium frozen meal on our list, with a whopping 1,390 milligrams. Fat and saturated fat aren't exactly low here, and fiber is noticeably absent at just 2 grams per two-enchilada serving.

Daily Harvest Almond Satay Brussels Sprout + Carrot

Nutrition (Per 1 container):

Calories: 380

Fat: 24 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium: 710 mg

Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein: 10 g

Typically, if a meal comes from Daily Harvest, it's a good bet for health. That said, there are exceptions. The Almond Satay Brussels Sprout + Carrot Harvest Bowl is one of the poorest frozen meal choices from the Daily Harvest. Its protein of 10 grams isn't enough to satisfy most people's needs at dinnertime. Another downside is five grams of added sugars (and 14 grams total). Skip this one in favor of any of the other harvest bowls, which have better nutrition.