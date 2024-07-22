10 Best High-Protein Panera Orders, According to a Dietitian

Whether you're stopping by Panera Bread for a quick bite or using their convenient online ordering system, this quick-service restaurant has stepped up its game with healthy options. From early morning sandwiches to vibrant salads, Panera offers a range of nutritious choices. However, if you're looking to lose weight, build muscle, or simply stay full longer, you might want more out of your Panera order. That's where high-protein options come in.

Protein is one of the three macronutrients essential for keeping you full and supporting your muscle maintenance and growth. Plus, it may also help with appetite control and food cravings.

Thankfully, Panera Bread has a robust online menu with nutrition information and ingredients at your fingertips. As a dietitian, I'll guide you through my top 10 high-protein Panera Bread choices so you can eat with ease. And if weight loss is a goal, be sure to check out our Panera selections for weight loss.

Tips for Ordering High-Protein, Healthy Options at Panera Bread

These are the nutritional criteria we kept in mind when making our selections for healthy high-protein orders at Panera. Note that protein isn't the only nutrient to consider when ordering out. A balanced diet also needs dietary fiber while minimizing nutrients like saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars that can derail your health goals. So, we also took these factors into consideration:

Aim for 20+ grams of protein per meal. Protein needs vary by age, gender, activity level, and lifestyle. The recommended dietary allowance for protein is between 46 and 56 grams for adults, but many dietitians suggest 1 to 1.4 grams per kilogram of body weight. For a 150-pound person, this means 68-95 grams daily. Thus, aiming for 20 to 30 grams of protein per meal, with additional high-protein snacks, will help you meet these numbers.

Fuel up with fiber. Fiber helps keep you fuller for longer. While Panera's salads are a good fiber source, you can also choose sides like a fruit cup or apple and opt for whole-grain bread when available. When you can, add a ½ side salad to your meal.

Limit saturated fat intake to 10 grams. The The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend keeping saturated fat to

Cut down on salt. The guidelines also recommend limiting sodium to no more than 2,300 milligrams per day. Since Panera items can be higher in sodium, plan your other meals wisely. Consider skipping the baguette, which has 370 milligrams per serving.

Minimize added sugars. The American Heart Association recommends capping added sugar intake to no more than 6% of total calories per day, which is 6 teaspoons (100 calories) per day for women and 9 teaspoons (150 calories) for men. Note that Panera and many restaurants don't differentiate between added and natural sugars. Keep this in mind, as the total sugar content of the menu selections below isn't indicative of these recommendations since many salads do pack a punch of natural sugar from fruit.

With these tips in mind, you can enjoy a delicious, high-protein meal at Panera Bread that supports your health goals. Read on to discover the best high-protein Panera order, and for more on what to eat at the fast food chain, check out The 16 Healthiest Menu Items at Panera.

Garden Avo & Egg White Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 19 g

One of my favorite options for grabbing breakfast out is a sandwich that pairs egg protein with avocado, and Panera's Garden Avo & Egg White Sandwich fits the bill! Not only does it pack 19 grams of high-quality protein, but it also contains 5 grams of filling fiber and healthy fats from avocado, helping keep you fuller for longer.

Strawberry Poppyseed Chicken Salad

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 29 g

If you're in your salad era, then the seasonal Strawberry Poppyseed Chicken Salad is going to wow your taste buds and fill you up with protein and fiber. It's fairly low in saturated fat and sodium. While the total sugars may seem high, don't fret. There are fresh strawberries here (which naturally have around 8 grams of natural sugar in 1 cup sliced). To reduce added sugars, ask for the poppyseed dressing on the side or opt for olive oil and vinegar.

Fuji Apple Chicken Salad

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 32 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 30 g

Another salad favorite of mine is the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad. Crisp and refreshing, it delivers 30 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber. With more calories than the Strawberry Poppyseed option, it offers a bit more staying power between meals. While the sodium is nearing 1,000 milligrams, which is high, I wouldn't stress too much. Just make sure to choose lower sodium options throughout the day.

Southwest Chicken Ranch Salad

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 650

Fat : 45 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1040 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 31 g

Fiber fans, this one's for you! The Southwest Chicken Ranch Salad boasts 9 grams of fiber (36% of your daily needs) and 31 grams of filling protein. This salad is definitely higher in sodium than other menu options, so if you have high blood pressure or are monitoring your sodium intake, consider ordering without the blue corn strips to shave off some milligrams of sodium.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Green Goddess Chicken Cobb Salad

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 480

Fat : 27 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1160 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 40 g

There's a reason this salad is called the Green Goddess— it's got a whopping 40 grams of high-quality protein! If you're looking for the best nutritional bang per bite, this is a strong contender. It's also lower in sugar compared to other salads, with only 10 grams compared to upwards of 20 in the others. On the flipside, it's also the highest sodium option. To cut this down, you can ask to hold the bacon pieces (believe me, with the other goodness in here, you won't miss it.)

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 29 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1060 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 24 g

For those who love handheld sammies, the Panera Tuna Salad Sandwich is a great option. It packs 24 grams of high-quality protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Experts recommend consuming omega-3-rich seafood sources at least twice a week, and canned tuna is a great vehicle to meet this recommendation. Since this sandwich is higher in sodium, balance your other choices throughout the day with low- to no-sodium options like fresh fruits and vegetables.

Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 500

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 1310 mg

Carbs : 77 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 18 g

Vegetarians, this one's for you! Just shy of 20 grams of protein, the Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich is a great quick bite on the go. The higher sodium content can be beneficial for those training or in need of electrolyte replenishment, but if you're watching your blood pressure, you might want to opt for another option.

Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,560 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 14 g

For a quick bite between meals, or if you need a light lunch, Panera's Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup is a welcomed addition. With 14 grams of protein and just 150 calories, it will help fuel you up without excessive calories (making it a great addition to a weight loss plan). However, its high sodium content means it's best avoided unless you have room to accommodate the sodium in your diet.

Pick Two Combo: Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup + 1/2 Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich

Nutrition (Per cup of chicken noodle soup) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1040 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 10 g

Nutrition (Per ½ sandwich) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 22 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1030 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 21 g

Nutrition (Per combo meal) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 24 g (Saturated fat: 7.5 g)

Sodium : 2070 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 31 g

In true Panera fashion, I've got a great "Pick Two" option for you: a cup of Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup with a ½ Turkey and Cheddar Sandwich. This combo is fantastic for protein, providing 31 grams while keeping calories, saturated fat, and sugar in check.

However, it is high in sodium. As someone who struggles with low blood pressure (a condition many active women actually have), focusing on meals with higher sodium amounts is actually advantageous for me (and maybe you, too). But, if you have high blood pressure or have been told to monitor your sodium levels, nix the soup and order the ½ Green Goddess Chicken Cobb Salad.

Pick Two Combo: 1/2 Green Goddess Chicken Cobb Salad + Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup

Nutrition (Per ½ salad) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 20 g

Nutrition (Per cup of chicken noodle soup) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1040 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 10 g

Nutrition (Per combo meal) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 1620 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 30 g

Last, but certainly not least, my favorite "Pick Two" option is combining a ½ Green Goddess Chicken Cobb Salad with a cup of Homestyle Chicken Soup. This combo packs 30 grams of high-quality protein and is light yet satisfying. While the sodium is higher, it's manageable if balanced with lower sodium meals throughout the day.

If you're looking to round off your meal with something sweet, the bakery items at Panera are what you'd expect from a traditional bakery—delicious but high in added sugars with very little protein. Instead, consider satisfying your sweet tooth with an Iced Caffe Latte made with skim milk. This will add an additional 10 grams of protein to your meal with no added sugar.