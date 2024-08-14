10 High-Protein Pasta Recipes for Weight Loss

Pasta dishes are a favorite meal for good reason. Not only are they quick and easy to prepare, but there are also so many options. Some people overlook pasta while dieting because it's a carb. Carbs have a bad reputation, but not all carbs are created equal. In fact, when you choose a high-protein pasta recipe, you're giving your body two satiating nutrients—protein and fiber—which will keep you fuller for longer. So check out our best high-protein pasta recipes for weight loss that are delicious additions to your weekly meal rotation.

The right protein-packed pasta can be your newest best friend in your weight-loss journey. Protein helps you maintain muscle tissue as you lose weight, ensuring that the majority of the weight you're losing is fat and not muscle.

"Preserving muscle tissue will help to increase metabolism and is very important in maintaining functional abilities as we age," explains Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, a registered dietitian specializing in sports nutrition and wellness nutrition from Top Nutrition Coaching. "Protein also is a very satiating nutrient. This means that consuming adequate protein with meals will keep you full for a longer period of time. Less hunger and snacking means that weight loss and calorie restriction are that much easier!"

So set the table, because you may be inclined to whip up one of the following pasta dishes for dinner! Now, let's explore the best high-protein pasta recipes for weight loss.

Sesame Noodles with Chicken

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

For a fresh Asian twist, consider preparing our recipe for healthy Sesame Noodles with Chicken. It's chock-full of fresh veggies, including bell peppers, snap peas, onions, scallions, and edamame. You'll also get your dose of protein and fiber thanks to the chicken and whole-wheat noodles.

Get our recipe for Sesame Noodles with Chicken.

11 Best Pastas on Grocery Shelves, According to a Dietitian

Butternut Squash Pasta Salad

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 387

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 334 mg

Fiber : 7 g

Sugar : 17 g

Protein : 9 g

When you think of pasta salad, your mind may immediately turn to colorful pasta tossed with deli meats, cheeses, and olive oil. Or, you may picture macaroni covered in mayo. Enter our recipe for Butternut Squash Pasta Salad, a healthier alternative to prepare as a side dish or light lunch with nine grams of protein and seven grams of fiber per serving. It features whole-wheat pasta, apples, butternut squash, cranberries, mixed greens, nuts, and homemade mustard dressing for a tasty bite.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Butternut Squash Pasta Salad.

Loaded Alfredo Pasta with Chicken and Vegetables

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 540

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Who doesn't love Alfredo pasta? Our recipe puts a healthy spin on the classic pasta dish for only 540 calories per serving. This tasty meal is loaded with vegetables and chicken, packing in the protein and fiber.

Get our recipe for Loaded Alfredo Pasta with Chicken and Vegetables.

9 Best Pastas for Weight Loss

Turkey Bolognese with Fettuccine

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 520

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Bolognese is another fan-favorite pasta dish and a staple in many households—for good reason. However, our recipe for Turkey Bolognese with Fettuccine is healthy without sacrificing flavor. It contains a solid dose of protein and fiber from the turkey and whole-wheat fettuccini (if you opt for whole-wheat).

Get our recipe for Turkey Bolognese with Fettuccine.

Crock-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

Nutrition information unvailable.

Crock-pot lovers, this recipe's for you! Quick, easy, and delicious, this soup is chock-full of goodies like chicken, egg noodles, carrots, and onions. Not only is it easy to make, but it's also the perfect healthy meal for a gloomy day.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup.

6 Best Pasta Combinations for Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

One-Skillet Taco Pasta

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 399

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 467 mg

Fiber : 17 g, Sugar: 15 g

Protein : 19 g

If you love tacos and pasta, this recipe combines both for a mouthwatering meal with 19 grams of protein and 17 grams of fiber in each serving. It's seamless to prepare, and the best part is it calls for one skillet, which makes clean-up a breeze.

Get our recipe for One-Skillet Taco Pasta.

Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli

Nutrition information unvailable.

With ingredients like white beans, kidney beans, ground beef, tomatoes, and onions, you can't beat this hearty Olive Garden copycat recipe on a brisk fall day or cold winter evening. It's packed with healthy nutrients that'll keep you feeling full in the best way.

Get our recipe for Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli.

The #1 Healthiest Pasta Dish at 10 Major Restaurant Chains

Pumpkin Pad Thai

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 192 mg

Fiber : 8 g, Sugar: 7 g

Protein : 33 g

When you're looking to lose weight, sprucing up your meal plan is essential. That's where this Pumpkin Pad Thai recipe comes in clutch. It has an impressive 33 grams of protein per serving and features scrumptious ingredients like pumpkin, creamy peanut butter, edamame, peanuts, and chicken.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Pad Thai.

Chicken Sausage Lasagna

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Lasagna is always an all-time favorite pasta dish, and our Chicken Sausage Lasagna may be yours, too. Each serving is less than 400 calories, helping you stick to your calorie budget for the day, and the chicken sausage brings on the protein to keep you full.

Get our recipe for Chicken Sausage Lasagna.

Orecchiette With Broccoli Rabe

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 345

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Our recipe for Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe brings together peppery broccoli rabe, lean turkey sausage, and orecchiette pasta for a flavorful meal. It's a classic pasta dish bursting with nutrition and protein to satisfy your taste buds and belly.

Get our recipe for Orecchiette With Broccoli Rabe.