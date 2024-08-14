 Skip to content

10 High-Protein Pasta Recipes for Weight Loss

These pasta recipes are delicious, healthy additions to your weekly meal rotation.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on August 14, 2024 | 1:30 PM

Pasta dishes are a favorite meal for good reason. Not only are they quick and easy to prepare, but there are also so many options. Some people overlook pasta while dieting because it's a carb. Carbs have a bad reputation, but not all carbs are created equal. In fact, when you choose a high-protein pasta recipe, you're giving your body two satiating nutrients—protein and fiber—which will keep you fuller for longer. So check out our best high-protein pasta recipes for weight loss that are delicious additions to your weekly meal rotation.

The right protein-packed pasta can be your newest best friend in your weight-loss journey. Protein helps you maintain muscle tissue as you lose weight, ensuring that the majority of the weight you're losing is fat and not muscle.

"Preserving muscle tissue will help to increase metabolism and is very important in maintaining functional abilities as we age," explains Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, a registered dietitian specializing in sports nutrition and wellness nutrition from Top Nutrition Coaching. "Protein also is a very satiating nutrient. This means that consuming adequate protein with meals will keep you full for a longer period of time. Less hunger and snacking means that weight loss and calorie restriction are that much easier!"

So set the table, because you may be inclined to whip up one of the following pasta dishes for dinner! Now, let's explore the best high-protein pasta recipes for weight loss.

Sesame Noodles with Chicken

Healthy sesame noodles with chicken
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald
Nutrition (Per serving):
Calories: 340
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 400 mg

For a fresh Asian twist, consider preparing our recipe for healthy Sesame Noodles with Chicken. It's chock-full of fresh veggies, including bell peppers, snap peas, onions, scallions, and edamame. You'll also get your dose of protein and fiber thanks to the chicken and whole-wheat noodles.

Get our recipe for Sesame Noodles with Chicken.

11 Best Pastas on Grocery Shelves, According to a Dietitian

Butternut Squash Pasta Salad

Butternut squash pasta salad
Waterbury Publications, Inc.
Nutrition (Per serving):
Calories: 387
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 334 mg
Fiber: 7 g
Sugar: 17 g
Protein: 9 g

When you think of pasta salad, your mind may immediately turn to colorful pasta tossed with deli meats, cheeses, and olive oil. Or, you may picture macaroni covered in mayo. Enter our recipe for Butternut Squash Pasta Salad, a healthier alternative to prepare as a side dish or light lunch with nine grams of protein and seven grams of fiber per serving. It features whole-wheat pasta, apples, butternut squash, cranberries, mixed greens, nuts, and homemade mustard dressing for a tasty bite.

Get our recipe for Butternut Squash Pasta Salad.

Loaded Alfredo Pasta with Chicken and Vegetables

Healthy loaded alfredo with chicken and veggies
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald
Nutrition (Per serving):
Calories: 540
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 520 mg

Who doesn't love Alfredo pasta? Our recipe puts a healthy spin on the classic pasta dish for only 540 calories per serving. This tasty meal is loaded with vegetables and chicken, packing in the protein and fiber.

Get our recipe for Loaded Alfredo Pasta with Chicken and Vegetables.

9 Best Pastas for Weight Loss

Turkey Bolognese with Fettuccine

Low-calorie bolognese fettuccine turkey
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald
Nutrition (Per serving):
Calories: 520
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 520 mg

Bolognese is another fan-favorite pasta dish and a staple in many households—for good reason. However, our recipe for Turkey Bolognese with Fettuccine is healthy without sacrificing flavor. It contains a solid dose of protein and fiber from the turkey and whole-wheat fettuccini (if you opt for whole-wheat).

Get our recipe for Turkey Bolognese with Fettuccine.

Crock-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

Crock-pot freezer meals with chicken noodle soup, next to a bowl of soup
Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!
Nutrition information unvailable.

Crock-pot lovers, this recipe's for you! Quick, easy, and delicious, this soup is chock-full of goodies like chicken, egg noodles, carrots, and onions. Not only is it easy to make, but it's also the perfect healthy meal for a gloomy day.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup.

6 Best Pasta Combinations for Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

One-Skillet Taco Pasta

one skillet taco pasta with spoon, cotija cheese, and sliced avocado
Waterbury Publications, Inc.
Nutrition (Per serving):
Calories: 399
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 467 mg
Fiber: 17 g, Sugar: 15 g
Protein: 19 g

If you love tacos and pasta, this recipe combines both for a mouthwatering meal with 19 grams of protein and 17 grams of fiber in each serving. It's seamless to prepare, and the best part is it calls for one skillet, which makes clean-up a breeze.

Get our recipe for One-Skillet Taco Pasta.

Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli

Two bowls of copycat Olive Garden pasta fagioli with parsley and parmesan cheese
Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!
Nutrition information unvailable.

With ingredients like white beans, kidney beans, ground beef, tomatoes, and onions, you can't beat this hearty Olive Garden copycat recipe on a brisk fall day or cold winter evening. It's packed with healthy nutrients that'll keep you feeling full in the best way.

Get our recipe for Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli.

The #1 Healthiest Pasta Dish at 10 Major Restaurant Chains

Pumpkin Pad Thai

Bowl of pumpkin pad thai with peanuts ready to be eaten
Blaine Moats
Nutrition (Per serving):
Calories: 400
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 192 mg
Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 7 g
Protein: 33 g

When you're looking to lose weight, sprucing up your meal plan is essential. That's where this Pumpkin Pad Thai recipe comes in clutch. It has an impressive 33 grams of protein per serving and features scrumptious ingredients like pumpkin, creamy peanut butter, edamame, peanuts, and chicken.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Pad Thai.

Chicken Sausage Lasagna

Low-calorie sausage lasagna
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald
Nutrition (Per serving):
Calories: 360
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 450 mg

Lasagna is always an all-time favorite pasta dish, and our Chicken Sausage Lasagna may be yours, too. Each serving is less than 400 calories, helping you stick to your calorie budget for the day, and the chicken sausage brings on the protein to keep you full.

Get our recipe for Chicken Sausage Lasagna.

Orecchiette With Broccoli Rabe

Healthy orecchiette broccoli rabe
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald
Nutrition (Per serving):
Calories: 345
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 410 mg

Our recipe for Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe brings together peppery broccoli rabe, lean turkey sausage, and orecchiette pasta for a flavorful meal. It's a classic pasta dish bursting with nutrition and protein to satisfy your taste buds and belly.

Get our recipe for Orecchiette With Broccoli Rabe.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
More in Weight Loss
  • woman on exercise bike doing cycling workout in bright exercise room

    How To Use Interval Cycling for Weight Loss

  • fit blonde woman demonstrating how to do a glute kickback on yoga mat in fitness studio

    The #1 Bodyweight Butt Workout To Get Lean

  • Greek yogurt design

    Greek Yogurt vs. Cottage Cheese: What’s Better for Weight Loss?

  • oatmeal with bananas almonds and peanut butter in a bowl with a blue border

    12 Delicious Oatmeal Recipes for Weight Loss

  • design of three different superfood recipes on yellow backdrop

    A Dietitian’s 7-Day Superfood Meal Plan for Weight Loss

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.