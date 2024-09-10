25 Best High-Protein Soups on Grocery Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When you're craving a warm, comforting bowl of soup, plenty of great store-bought options exist. While there are countless choices on the market, many fall short on the most essential nutrient to keep you full and satisfied—protein.

And if you want something that'll keep you satisfied and serve as a meal, high-protein soups are the way to go.

We've researched and scoured the grocery store aisles to narrow down the best high-protein soups. These soups are delicious and packed with the nutrients you need to stay full. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or an easy dinner solution, these protein-packed soups are perfect for keeping your hunger at bay while fueling your body.

For more tips on increasing your protein intake, check out these 25 Superfoods That Are Surprisingly High in Protein.

How We Chose the Best High-Protein Soups

While a high protein content was our primary criteria for our soup choices, there are three other characteristics we looked for when making our selections.

1. Minimal sodium content

Most people don't have any trouble meeting their daily sodium intake, and many exceed the daily limit. Since many commercially prepared soups can be high in sodium, selecting lower-sodium varieties was a priority for our list.

To make choosing a lower-sodium soup option easier, look for those labeled as "low sodium," "reduced sodium," or "no added salt." You can always season it to your taste at home, but you'll be able to better control your overall intake.

Lowering your sodium intake can benefit your overall health, especially around heart health and blood pressure.

2. High in fiber

We handpicked soups that include vegetables, legumes, or whole grains, increasing fiber content and enhancing satiety. Fiber pairs well with protein to keep you full longer and offers a more balanced meal.

3. Low in added sugar

We selected soups that are lower in added sugar, the type of sugar that can increase inflammation and is associated with chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Read on for the 25 best high-protein soups on grocery store shelves. Then, check out these 16 High-Protein Soup Recipes you can make at home.

Campbell's Southwest Style Chicken

Nutrition (Per 11.1-oz container) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

If you love Mexican flavors, try Campbell's Southwest Style Chicken Soup. This soup is part of Campbell's Well Yes! line of soups, which are made with nutritious and simple ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen.

This soup is rich in protein and a good source of fiber, meeting 20 percent of your daily veggie intake. It also comes in a convenient single-serving microwavable bowl, which is especially great for when you're on the go.

Progresso Chickpea and Noodle Soup

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 8 g

Progresso's Chickpea and Noodle Soup is another high-protein soup contender, with a whopping 17 grams of protein per can and only 310 calories. It is also a quality source of fiber from chickpeas and carrots, making this a more balanced meal option. The sodium content is also fairly reasonable, and it contains no added sugar.

Find this in your local store for a quick, nutritious meal that will hold you over.

25 Unhealthiest Canned Soups, Ranked by Sodium

Panera Bread at Home Greek Style Lemon Chicken Soup

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 690 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 10 g

If you're a Panera soup fan, you're in luck, as several of its soups are found in major grocery chains. Panera's Greek Style Lemon Chicken Soup is one of the brand's most nutritious and satisfying choices. With 10 grams of fiber in only 140 calories, this soup will curb hunger without overdoing it on calories.

This soup is made with chicken raised without antibiotics, is gluten-free, and boasts a rich, lemony flavor. Fresh ingredients like leeks, brown rice, spinach, and a hint of thyme balance the flavors.

Every Panera Soup, Ranked by Nutrition

Healthy Choice Lentil Vegetable Soup With Chicken Bone Broth

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 10 g

Healthy Choice's Lentil Vegetable Soup with Chicken Bone Broth is a nutritious, high-protein canned soup rich in flavor. With 10 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving, this soup helps promote satiety and makes it easier to meet daily fiber goals.

This soup is packed with plant proteins like lentils, chickpeas, and veggies such as carrots and spinach, providing a balance of flavors and nutrition. It also gets an extra protein boost since it's made with bone broth rather than stock. In addition, it's one of the lowest-sodium soups on our list and contains no added sugar.

Kettle & Fire Bone Broth Chicken Noodle Soup

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 11 g

Kettle & Fire's Bone Broth Chicken Noodle Soup is a quality, high-protein soup. It is made with bone broth instead of traditional chicken or vegetable broth, which is more concentrated in protein and packs additional vitamins and minerals as well as collagen protein.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This soup packs a generous 11 grams of protein to keep you full and 2 grams of fiber. It is also pretty low in sodium compared to most other store-bought soups without sacrificing flavor, and it's sugar-free.

This is a great option if you're looking for a traditional chicken soup without doing all the work to make it.

Swanson Sipping Chicken Bone Broth With Ginger and Turmeric

Nutrition (Per 10.75-oz container) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 10 g

Swanson Sipping Chicken Bone Broth with Ginger and Turmeric is made with chicken bones, vegetables, and herbs to create a rich, hearty, and nutritious stock. Bone broth concentrates more protein, vitamins, and minerals than traditional chicken broth.

This bone broth is also low in sodium, contains no added sugar, and contains 10 grams of protein, including collagen protein, which may support skin and joint health.

You can sip this bone broth slowly to enjoy its hearty flavor. While it does not contain fiber, you can boost its fiber (and protein) content further by stirring in one-third cup of beans or lentils.

Pacific Foods Organic Harvest Black Bean Chili

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 9 g

If you're seeking a protein-rich vegan chili without all the fuss, Pacific Foods Organic Harvest Black Bean Chili is a quality choice. With 9 grams of protein and a whopping 9 grams of fiber per cup, this chili will fill you up without blowing your daily calorie budget.

This plant-based chili packs in black beans, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, and whole-grain farro for a delicate balance of sweet and savory. It is also fairly low in sodium compared to other canned chilis on the market and is free of added sugar. Enjoy it as a quick weeknight dinner or lunch on busy days.

16 Best High-Protein Soups for Weight Loss

Dr. McDougall's Black Bean and Lime Soup

Nutrition (Per 3.4-oz container) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 15 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 21 g

Dr. McDougall's Black Bean & Lime Soup is a single-serving Southwestern-flavored soup, great for those following a vegan or gluten-free diet. With 21 grams of satisfying protein and 15 grams of fiber, this soup packs a lot of nutrition in a small package.

This soup is seasoned with chili, cilantro, and fresh spices for a homemade taste that is low in sodium. Add water, warm it in the microwave, and enjoy it on its own for a filling lunch or as part of Taco Tuesday.

Campbell's Well Yes! Spiced Chickpea Soup

Nutrition (Per 11.1-oz serving) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 10 g

Campbell's Well Yes! Power Soup Bowl Spiced Chickpea Soup is another nutritious and flavorful soup to support a healthy lifestyle. It is packed with plant-powered protein from chickpeas and added flavors from spinach, quinoa, and warm curry spices. This vegetarian soup delivers a satisfying 10 grams of protein and 35% of your daily veggies in a single-serving bowl.

It's also low in sodium and contains no added sugar, making it perfect for fueling your day with a tasty, well-balanced, and filling meal.

The #1 Healthiest Soup at 10 Major Restaurant Chains

Amy's Organic Lentil Soup, Light in Sodium

Nutrition (Per 14.5-oz can) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 9 g

Amy's Organic Lentil Soup, Light in Sodium is another quality plant-based soup option packed with protein, fiber, and flavor. Amy's Kitchen is a well-known and respected brand in the nutrition community for its quality ingredients and nutrition.

This organic vegetarian soup contains 9 grams of plant-based protein from lentils and gut-friendly fiber. It is also the brand's "light in sodium" version, which contains at least 50% less sodium than their regular soups. Plus, it's free of added sugar. Enjoy as a rich, satisfying lunch or alongside a protein-rich dinner.

Kettle & Fire Mushroom Chicken Bone Broth Soup

Nutrition (Per 16.9-oz container) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 860 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 19 g

Another Kettle & Fire pick, their Mushroom Chicken Bone Broth Soup is a flavorful bone broth packed with quality protein. This broth is certified USDA organic and made with organic free-range chicken bones. Produced after 14 hours of simmer time, it boasts a rich flavor that fills you up due to its protein and fiber content.

It also contains organic lion's mane mushroom powder, which may aid in stress management and focus.

Since it is higher in sodium than others on this list, it's best to practice portion control if you have blood pressure or are following a low-sodium diet.

17 Best Soup Recipes for Weight Loss

Kevin's Grass-Fed Beef and Vegetable Soup

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 12 g

When you're craving a heartier soup, Kevin's Grass-Fed Beef and Vegetable soup is a comforting soup simmered in a rich stock. With 12 grams of protein per serving, it offers a satisfying, convenient meal in minutes. To bump up the fiber a bit more, add another half-cup of your favorite frozen warmed veggies or a side salad.

This soup is made from grass-fed beef raised without antibiotics. It is also gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free for those with allergies. It's low in sodium and free from added sugar.

This soup comes in a convenient pouch—all you have to do is empty the soup into a microwave-safe bowl and heat for three minutes.

Progresso Mediterranean-Style Lentil Soup

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 11 g

If you're a lentil soup fan, Progresso's Mediterranean-Style Lentil Soup contains a whopping 24 grams of protein per can and 11 grams per 1-cup serving. This soup also contains half a cup of vegetables per can and 4 grams of filling fiber, helping you increase your veggie intake.

This hearty tomato-based soup is high in protein from the lentils and is vegetarian-friendly. Lentils are high in both protein and fiber, and eating more of them is linked to a reduced risk of heart disease.

So go ahead and enjoy this tasty soup that tastes homemade but can be warmed in minutes.

10 Canned Soups With the Lowest Quality Ingredients

True Primal Beef and Vegetable Organic Soup

Nutrition (Per 16-oz serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 24 g

If you're looking for something more filling, True Primal's Beef and Vegetable Organic Soup is loaded with nutritious ingredients and a whopping 24 grams of protein per serving. It's packed with beef and veggies, and beef gelatin has been added to the broth.

Beef gelatin is rich in collagen, the structural protein that makes up cartilage and bones, as well as the amino acid glycine, a protein-building block that may help reduce inflammation.

This soup comes in a convenient pouch where you can pour the contents and warm the soup on your stovetop or microwave.

While this soup contains 9 grams of sugar, these are natural sugars, not the more harmful added sugars. Since this soup is a bit higher in sodium, it's important to consider other sodium sources you're consuming if you need to watch your salt intake.

Plantstrong Engine 2 Firehouse Organic Plant-based Chili

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 10 g

If you're looking for a healthy vegetarian chili, Plantstrong Engine's Firehouse Organic Plant-Based Chili is a protein-packed, low-sodium choice. At only 190 mg of sodium per 1-cup serving, this soup is the lowest sodium option on our list.

This chili also contains a generous 7 grams of fiber, further adding to the fullness factor, and is 100% plant-based, organic, contains no added sugar, and is oil-free. Made with a variety of beans and spices, this chili is bursting with flavor without sacrificing nutrition.

It comes in a small package that looks like a cereal box that contains two 1-cup servings. Simply rip the package open, heat, serve, and enjoy!

Pacific Foods Organic Lightly Salted Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

When craving a lighter soup, Pacific Foods Organic Lightly Salted Chicken and Wild Rice Soup may just fit the bill. This 100% organic soup contains chicken, wild and brown rice, and a variety of vegetables to boost the fiber content.

While the protein content is lower than others on this list, it is also lower on the calorie end per serving. Since it's low in calories, we'd recommend enjoying the whole can, which contains 12 grams of protein, for a more complete, filling meal that includes 4 grams of fiber.

This soup contains 50% less sodium than Pacific Foods' traditional soups and bears the "lightly salted" claim on the front of the can. With that, you can immediately know it's a heart-healthy choice.

16 Best Soups to Burn Belly Fat

Power Provisions Chicken Vegetable Bone Broth Soup

Nutrition (Per 1.2-oz container) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 20 g

Looking for a low-carb, keto-friendly soup that will fill you up? Power Provisions Chicken Vegetable Bone Broth Soup only contains 5 grams of carbs but a generous 20 grams of protein to match a keto lifestyle.

It contains MCT oil as its fat source, a fast-absorbing oil that serves as a quick energy source. Research shows it may also help your body make ketones, your body's primary energy source on a keto diet.

It also contains collagen protein, is low in sodium and is free from added sugar. This soup comes in a single-serve cup—add seasoning and boiling water, cover, and heat for three minutes to enjoy.

Kevin's Tuscan-Style Chicken Soup

Nutrition (Per 1-cup) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 12 g

Kevin's Natural Foods makes our list again with its Tuscan-Style Chicken Soup. It is made from chicken raised without antibiotics, is certified Paleo, gluten-free, and contains no added sugar. It contains 12 grams of satisfying protein in one cup, making it a quality protein source.

This soup is also packed with homemade flavor from chicken and vegetables that are slowly simmered with fire-roasted tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil. A great option for a warm fall meal.

Like its other soups, this one comes in a convenient pouch that can be easily taken on the go and poured into a saucepan on the stovetop or a microwave-safe bowl.

Campbell's Southwest-Style Chicken Chili

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 14 g

If you love a good chicken chili, you'll want to try Campbell's Southwest-Style Chicken Chili. Made with premium white meat chicken, beans, and veggies, this soup packs wonderful flavor and nutrition in convenient packaging.

This soup contains 14 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving, a winning combination for fullness. It's also free from added sugar.

While it contains more sodium than others on this list, it is still within a reasonable range for most people. If you have high blood pressure or need to watch your sodium intake, you may want to choose a soup with less than 700 milligrams of sodium per serving or be mindful of other sodium sources throughout the day.

15 Best Low-Sodium Canned Soups, According to Dietitians

Healthy Choice Chicken With Rice Soup Made With Chicken Bone Broth

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 11 g

If you're feeling a traditional chicken soup or are feeling under the weather, Healthy Choice's Chicken with Rice Soup Made with Chicken Bone Broth is a highly nutritious choice. And since the base is bone broth, it also contains added collagen protein, vitamins, and minerals for health.

With 11 grams of protein per cup and 22 grams of protein per can, this soup fits the bill for a protein-rich meal. It also contains 2 grams of fiber, 480 milligrams of sodium, and no added sugar.

Enjoy this new soup variety the next time you crave good old chicken soup.

Plantstrong Spiced Lentil Organic Chili

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 10 g

Another delicious Plantstrong soup to try is its vegetarian-friendly Spiced Lentil Organic Chili. Packed with a variety of beans and lentils in warm, East African spices like coriander and cumin, this soup is free from unnecessary ingredients and oils.

In just one cup, this soup provides 10 grams of protein and an ample 9 grams of fiber. It's also very low in sodium, at only 290 milligrams, making it a great choice for those needing to watch their salt intake.

Like other Plantstrong soups, this one comes in a small package that looks like a cereal box. It contains two 1-cup servings. Simply rip the package open, heat, serve, and enjoy.

Panera Bread at Home Black Bean Soup

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 14 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 11 g

Another protein-packed Panera soup is its Black Bean Soup, which is found in grocery stores. This soup is rich in plant-based protein and contains a whopping 14 grams of fiber per serving, close to half of the recommended daily intake.

In addition, it only contains 670 milligrams of sodium and no added sugar.

This spicy soup is made with black beans simmered in a zesty vegetarian broth with onion, bell pepper, garlic, and cumin for maximum flavor and nutrition. It's also vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free.

Power Provisions Keto Cheddar Broccoli Bone Broth Soup

Nutrition (Per 1.4-oz container) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

Another keto-friendly soup choice, Power Provisions Keto Cheddar Broccoli Bone Broth Soup is another high-protein, MCT oil-containing, collagen-rich soup to add to your grocery list.

This soup packs 17 grams of protein, 1 gram of fiber, and only 5 grams of carbs, making it a filling, keto-friendly soup choice. It is also low in sodium and contains no added sugar.

Like other Power Provisions soups, this one comes in a single-serve cup. To enjoy it, add seasoning and boiling water, cover, and wait three minutes.

12 Best & Worst Canned Soups, According to Dietitians

Kevin's Chicken Soup With Cauliflower Pasta

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 13 g

The third Kevin's Natural Foods item on our list, Chicken Soup with Cauliflower Pasta, is protein-rich and gluten-free. Made with only clean ingredients, this soup is packed with chicken raised without antibiotics and fresh vegetables. It is also paleo-certified and low in carbs for those following a lower-carb diet.

This soup supplies a robust 13 grams of protein and 1 gram of fiber in just one cup. It is naturally flavored with onion juice, citrus extract, and fresh herbs. At 510 milligrams per serving, it is also lower in sodium and free from added sugar.

Heyday Canning Co. Pinto and Black Bean Mole Chili

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 860 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 15 g) (8 g added sugar)

Protein : 9 g

The Heyday Canning Co. is a popular canned bean brand that now makes a delicious, protein-packed Pinto and Black Bean Mole Chili. Mole is a sauce used in Mexican cuisine made from dried chiles, nuts and seeds, and chocolate for a unique, rich blend of flavors. This hearty vegetarian chili contains 9 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber per serving.

This one is a bit higher on the sodium and sugar end, containing 860 milligrams of sodium and 8 grams of added sugar per serving. However, it can fit within the American Heart Association's daily added sugar intake limit of 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men.

If you have high blood pressure or need to watch your sodium intake, try limiting other sodium sources or choosing one of the lower-sodium options on our list.