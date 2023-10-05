16 Best Soups To Burn Belly Fat
There aren't many foods in the world that are cozier and more comforting than a delicious bowl of soup. While this emotional support food can bring an opportunity for extra nutrients your body may need, certain types of soups can be filled with unwanted, not-so-healthy ingredients. Or, they can be packed full of calories, fat, and sodium. Thankfully, there are also plenty of healthy soup recipes you can make right at home. Making healthier soups is a great way to stick to some of your health goals in the colder months of the year, especially when life slows down and it becomes harder to get outside and get moving. And if you're someone who is specifically trying to lose weight or fat around the abdominal area, incorporating some of these healthy soups for belly fat loss can help.
Please note that we would never claim that a healthy soup recipe alone would be enough for belly fat loss. Losing abdominal fat is a process that is driven by an overall shift in diet, an uptick in daily movement, reduced stress, quality sleeping habits, and essentially an all-around healthy lifestyle. Specifically with diet, research has shown that increasing protein and fiber while limiting refined carbohydrates and added sugars can help with belly fat loss.
The soup recipes mentioned below can offer important ingredients like fiber and protein, while being lower in added sugars and total calorie count, to help you achieve your abdominal fat loss goals. Read on, and for more healthy eating tips, check out the 17 Best Foods To Burn Belly Fat.
Italian Sausage Soup
Normally, Italian sausage soups are made with pork sausage, but this recipe significantly lowers your saturated fat content by using turkey sausage—and it still delivers on the protein. If you use whole wheat farfalle as the recipe suggests, you'll also be adding in a dose of fiber, too.
Get our recipe for Italian Sausage Soup.
Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup
Black beans are an incredible source of fiber and plant-based protein, so any time you can sneak them into a recipe is a win. You'll also get a hefty dose of protein with Greek yogurt and ham hock, with a total of 16 grams of protein, 8 grams of fiber, and only 261 calories per serving.
Get our recipe for Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup.
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
A classic chicken noodle soup is a comforting antidote when you catch a cold, but it can be so much more than that, too. This particular homemade recipe can aid in your belly fat loss goals because it keeps the calories low while still providing protein from the chicken and fiber from the vegetables. If you use whole wheat pasta instead of white, you can crank up your fiber count even more.
Get our recipe for Chicken Noodle Soup.
Veggie-Packed Minestrone
This soup doesn't skimp out on the vegetables, so you'll be gifted with tons of fiber and vitamins from the potatoes, carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, and green beans. It also contains white beans, which are packed with both fiber and protein, so you can enjoy the fat-burning benefits of this soup without any meat at all.
Get our recipe for Veggie Minestrone.
Vegetable Quinoa Soup
Quinoa is a whole grain that on its own can provide you with protein and fiber. In this soup recipe, you can add in your favorite vegetables for even more fiber, as well as your meat or beans of choice if you need more protein. Either way, you'll have yourself a healthy soup to go along with your weight loss goals.
Get the recipe for Vegetable Quinoa Soup (from The Almond Eater).
Beef Stew in Red Wine
At 410 calories per serving, this soup is not only lower in calorie count than many other beef stews, but it's made with plenty of fibrous veggies and carbs like carrots, potatoes, and peas. The beef will also give you a boost of protein while still keeping the saturated fat content low.
Get our recipe for Beef Stew in Red Wine.
Low-Fat Hearty Turkey Chili Recipe
A warm bowl of chili is the perfect meal for a chilly day, but certain chilis can sometimes be full of calories and fat. This turkey chili, which is only 330 calories and 6 grams of fat per serving, is a healthier alternative. With this soup, you'll get a boost of protein from the turkey and beans, as well as a fiber boost from the white and pinto beans.
Get our recipe for Low-Fat Hearty Turkey Chili.
Chickpea Quinoa Soup
Another cozy soup that's easy to make, this chickpea quinoa recipe provides both protein and fiber. You can leave this one vegetarian, or add in your favorite lean meat for even more protein.
Get our recipe for Chickpea Quinoa Soup.
Classic Butternut Squash Soup
This recipe may require a bit more time and effort than some of the others on the list, but its nutrient density and delicious flavors make it worth the energy spent. Not only do you get your fiber boost with this one, but you'll also get a helpful dose of omega-3s and vitamin A as well.
Get our recipe for Classic Butternut Squash Soup.
Italian Meatball Soup
Italian meatball soup is a classic recipe, but this one is a healthier version than most. It's under 350 calories per serving, but it will still satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling full because of the protein you'll get through the ground beef and vegetables.
Get our recipe for Italian Meatball Soup.
Slow Cooker Green Chile Pork Soup
This delicious, cozy soup delivers on flavor, protein, and fiber, making it the perfect fall soup for belly fat loss. In fact, in one serving of this Green Chile Pork Soup, you'll get six grams of fiber and 25 grams of protein, all for only three grams of fat and 260 calories.
Get our recipe for Green Chile Pork Soup.
Chilled Avocado Soup
This soup is unique among the rest on the list because it's served chilled. And while there are 29 grams of fat per serving, most of the fat is considered "healthy fat" because it's in the form of omega-3 fatty acids from olive oil and avocado. In one 2019 study, it was found that avocado consumption may help reduce weight gain, along with a balanced diet.
Get our recipe for Chilled Avocado Soup.
Whole30 Mushroom Soup
We don't recommend everyone try the Whole30 diet for weight loss unless otherwise suggested by your doctor or dietitian because this way of eating can be highly restrictive, while also potentially causing you to miss out on fiber-filled whole grains or protein from dairy. However, this Whole30 mushroom soup is low in calories and high in healthy fat, which may be beneficial for certain people's weight loss plans.
Get the recipe for Whole30 Mushroom Soup.
Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli Soup
The Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli Soup is a fan favorite, but this copycat recipe is much healthier than the original. This recipe keeps the calorie count low but is full of protein from the different types of beans, chicken broth, and ground beef, as well as fiber from the beans and vegetables.
Get the recipe for Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli Soup.
Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup
It's hard to imagine a chilly fall or winter season without trying a classic chicken enchilada soup. This recipe from Fit Foodie Finds is healthier than many other options and comes packed with 30 grams of protein while keeping it at only 5 grams of fat. It also uses plenty of beans like black beans, white beans, and kidney beans, which gives you a delicious boost of fiber.
Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.
Vegan Curried Pumpkin Lentil Soup
Last but certainly not least, bring in some classic fall flavors with this vegan curried pumpkin lentil soup from Ambitious Kitchen. Lentils are the perfect plant-based protein because they're also high in fiber, and the pumpkin will provide some protein and fiber as well.
Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.
A version of this story was originally published in October 2022. It has been updated to include additional recipes.
