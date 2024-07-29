25 Most Caloric Fast-Food Menu Items in America

It's no secret that the offerings at most fast-food restaurants in America aren't exactly the healthiest. From deep-fried chicken and fries to seared burgers stacked three patties high with bacon and cheese to sugar-loaded shakes and sundaes, it's easy to see how you can rack up the calories in most fast-food orders.

We scoured the menus of the 25 most popular fast-food restaurants in the country, including national staples like McDonald's and Burger King, plus a few that get a healthier rep, like Panera Bread and Subway, to find the highest-calorie orders you can place. While we found several items we expected to make this list (looking at you, Triple Whopper with Cheese), you may be surprised by how many side orders, drinks, and even a salad make the cut.

Here are the 25 highest-calorie fast food menu items in America, ranked from lowest to highest. Read on, then check out these 25 Healthy Fast-Food Orders, According to Dietitians.

Panda Express Orange Chicken

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 23 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 25 g

If you stick to a single-item order at Panda Express, the Orange Chicken on its own offers an appropriate calorie count for lunch or dinner. But if you add fried rice on the side, things quickly add up to more than 1,000 calories plus 39 grams of fat.

In-N-Out Double-Double with Onion

Nutrition (per burger) :

Calories : 610

Fat : 34 g (Saturated fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,660 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 34 g

In-N-Out is a cult-favorite West Coast burger chain known for its secret menu items, which you have to be "in the know" to order. But if you stick to the bare-bones menu, the calorie count tends to stay pretty reasonable. The Double Double with Onion is one of three 610-calorie menu items, including the Chocolate Shake and the Strawberry Shake.

Starbucks Bacon, Sausage, and Egg Wrap

Nutrition (per wrap) :

Calories : 640

Fat : 33 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,050 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 28 g

It may come as a surprise, but the highest-calorie menu item at Starbucks is food, not a Frappucino. This breakfast wrap contains scrambled whole eggs, roasted potatoes, whipped cream cheese, cheddar cheese, crumbled breakfast sausage, and bacon in a tortilla.

Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap Sausage Patty

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 750

Fat : 49 g (Saturated fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 1,210 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 2 g

Most items on Taco Bell's menu have a reasonable calorie count, but this breakfast order—which features a hashbrown, sausage patty, cheddar cheese, and creamy jalapeño sauce wrapped in a fried tortilla shell—is on the higher end with 750 calories and 49 grams of fat, without any additions like guac or sour cream.

Popeyes Large Cajun Fries

Nutrition (per large order) :

Calories : 800

Fat : 42 g (Saturated fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,760 mg

Carbs : 97 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 10 g

Though you might come to Popeyes for a fried chicken sandwich, chances are you'll leave with a side of fries. That side order (at least if it's a large) will add 800 calories and 42 grams of fat to your meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC Large Secret Recipe Fries

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 840

Fat : 40 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 2,890 mg

Carbs : 108 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

Your side of large fries at KFC packs 840 calories and 40 grams of fat, and that's before you touch a piece of fried chicken. Deep-frying the potatoes in oil helps the calories add up quickly in this menu item that's better shared than enjoyed solo.

Shake Shack Bacon Cheese Fries

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 840

Fat : 52 g (Saturated fat: 21 g)

Sodium : 1,020 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

The signature crinkle-cut fries from Shake Shack contain 470 calories per order. Add crumbled bacon and melted cheese on top, and you'll get another 400 calories, 30 grams of fat, and 830 milligrams of sodium.

Subway Chicken and Bacon Ranch Wrap

Nutrition (per wrap) :

Calories : 840

Fat : 45 g (Saturated fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 2,000 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 55 g

This Subway wrap—not a foot-long—tops the calorie chart at the sandwich chain. Made with sliced chicken, bacon, and a generous drizzle of ranch dressing, this lunch also packs almost your recommended daily sodium value in a single item.

Chic-fil-A Cobb Salad with Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips

Nutrition (per salad) :

Calories : 890

Fat : 63 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 63 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 44 g

You might not expect a salad to rank as Chick-fil-A's highest-calorie menu item, but when you get your Cobb Salad loaded with fried chicken strips, it comes out to 890 calories. In addition to the greens and chicken, this salad is tossed with two kinds of shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, and tomatoes, plus avocado lime ranch dressing on the side.

Dunkin' Donuts Large Caramel Swirl Frozen Chocolate

Nutrition (per large drink) :

Calories : 900

Fat : 17 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 176 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 165 g)

Protein : 11 g

This frozen chocolate is a sugar bomb in a cup. With 165 grams of sugar and 900 calories in a large, this Dunkin' menu item proves how easy it is to drink your calories. This thick chocolate shake is made with whole milk, swirled with caramel sauce, and topped with plenty of whipped cream.

Chipotle Carnitas Burrito With Rice, Beans, and Guacamole

Nutrition (per burrito) :

Calories : 1100

Fat : 51 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,820 mg

Carbs : 115 g (Fiber: 19 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 45 g

Your Chipotle order is highly customizable, so adding shredded cheese, sour cream, or queso blanco sauce to this carnitas burrito will add significant calories and fat. Fajita veggies and any of the salsas are lower-cal add-ons. On the plus side, this burrito also provides a significant amount of fiber thanks to the brown rice and beans—19 grams is nearly your total daily recommended value.

Jack in the Box 24-Ounce Oreo Shake With Whipped Topping

Nutrition (per shake) :

Calories : 1170

Fat : 61 g (Saturated fat: 38 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 134 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 105 g)

Protein : 19 g

This shake from Jack in the Box comes in three sizes. The largest will send you for a major sugar crash, with 105 grams of sugar and 1,170 calories in one cup. It's made with vanilla ice cream, whole milk, crushed Oreo cookies, and whipped cream.

Whataburger Triple Meat Whataburger

Nutrition (per burger) :

Calories : 1,075

Fat : 63 g (Saturated fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1,720 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 65 g

Again, a three-patty burger is the highest-calorie menu item. This order from Whataburger includes three 5-inch burger patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onions, and ketchup on an extra-large 5-inch bun.

Raising Cane's the Caniac Combo

Nutrition (per combo) :

Calories : 1,110

Fat : 70 g (Saturated fat: 23 g)

Sodium : 1,890 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 56 g

Raising Cane's has a short menu consisting of chicken fingers, fries, and coleslaw with a few dipping sauces. The largest combo meal, the Caniac, includes six chicken fingers, fries, two sauces, Texas toast, coleslaw, and a large fountain drink to add up to 1,110 calories.

Burger King Triple Whopper With Cheese

Nutrition (per sandwich) :

Calories : 1,220

Fat : 82 g (Saturated fat: 32 g)

Sodium : 1,470 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 71 g

It's probably not a surprise that a Whopper with three patties plus cheese made this list with 1,220 calories and 82 grams of fat. The sandwich also includes lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, ketchup, and a seeded bun.

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple

Nutrition (per burger) :

Calories : 1,220

Fat : 86 g (Saturated fat: 36 g)

Sodium : 1,850 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 75 g

This sky-high burger from Wendy's is tied with the Triple Whopper at 1,220 calories, but it eeks out 4 more grams of fat, 3 more grams of saturated fat, nearly 400 more milligrams of sodium, and 4 more grams of protein. In addition to three square burger patties and three slices of American cheese, this burger is topped with bacon, pickles, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, and onion, and it comes in a bun.

Panera Bread Toasted Italiano Sandwich

Nutrition (per sandwich) :

Calories : 1,280

Fat : 64 g (Saturated fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 3,840 mg

Carbs : 115 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 61 g

Despite offering a range of menu items with a more moderate calorie content, Panera rivals more traditional fast-food restaurants with this Italian sub. The sandwich is served on a French baguette and stuffed with soppressata, ham, provolone cheese, red onion, pepperoncini, and lettuce. It also includes aioli and Greek dressing.

Sonic Drive-In Large Oreo Peanut Butter Shake

Nutrition (per large shake) :

Calories : 1,290

Fat : 49 g (Saturated fat: 31 g)

Sodium : 1,370 mg

Carbs : 203 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 162 g)

Protein : 22 g

If there's one thing we can learn from this list, it's that peanut butter and Oreos are a great way to add calories to sweet treats. This large shake from Sonic might be brought to you on roller skates. It includes vanilla soft serve blended with peanut butter and Oreo pieces, topped with whipped topping and a maraschino cherry.

Five Guys Large Fries

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 1,314

Fat : 57 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,327 mg

Carbs : 181 g (Fiber: 21 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 20 g

Though Five Guys is known for its burgers, the fries—which come in two flavors, Five Guys Style and Cajun—top the calorie count charts. They're double-fried in 100% peanut oil, and the large will land you at more than 1,300 calories with 57 grams of fat.

McDonald's Big Breakfast With Hot Cakes

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 1,340

Fat : 63 g (Saturated fat: 24 g)

Sodium : 2,070 mg

Carbs : 158 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 36 g

Start your day with this breakfast at McDonald's, which includes scrambled eggs, a biscuit, hash browns, a sausage patty, no less than three kinds of butter, and a stack of hotcakes with syrup, and you will have consumed 57% of your recommended daily value of carbs, 80% of fat, 90% of sodium, and over half the recommended calorie intake for the day—and that's just breakfast!

Zaxby's Buffalo Boneless Wings and Things

Nutrition (per plate) :

Calories : 1,460

Fat : 88 g (Saturated fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 4,950 mg

Carbs : 105 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 63 g

If you can't choose between chicken wings or fingers, you can get both at Zaxby's in this meal for 1,460 calories. This combo includes five boneless or traditional wings plus three chicken fingers with sauce. On the side? Texas toast, crinkle-cut fries, and your choice of a drink.

Arby's Shake Up Your Burger Meal

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 1,636

Fat : 79 g (Saturated fat: 31 g)

Sodium : 2,752 mg

Carbs : 180 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 89 g)

Protein : 60 g

This complete meal goes above and beyond what many people need in a day. It consists of a Deluxe Burger, an order of curly fries, and a chocolate milkshake. Together, these three items pack 1,636 calories, while the burger alone is 687 calories.

Dairy Queen Large Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard

Nutrition (per large shake) :

Calories : 1,650

Fat : 78 g (Saturated fat: 32 g)

Sodium : 990 mg

Carbs : 212 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 148 g)

Protein : 30 g

Dairy Queen is a destination for sweet treats, so it makes sense that the brand's highest-calorie menu item is also one of the highest-sugar items on this list (first place there goes to Dunkin' Donuts), with 148 grams in a large Blizzard. This dessert is made by blending vanilla soft-serve ice cream with cookie dough bits, peanut butter topping, peanut brittle crunch, and rainbow sprinkles.

Culver's 3-Piece North Atlantic Cod Dinner

Nutrition (per dinner) :

Calories : 1,700

Fat : 111 g (Saturated fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 121 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 60 g

When you triple your fried cod pieces at Culver's and choose medium crinkle-cut fries and medium coleslaw as your two included sides, plus tartar sauce for dipping, this meal quickly adds up to a shocking 1,700 calories with 111 grams of fat. Go for the chili instead of the coleslaw, and you'll add another 90 calories.

Jimmy John's J.J. Gargantuan Sandwich on 16-inch French Bread

Nutrition (per sandwich) :

Calories : 2,160

Fat : 510 g (Saturated fat: 30 g)

Sodium : 7,750 mg

Carbs : 156 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 156 g

This lunch order is stacked high with five types of deli meat (salami, capocuollo, turkey, roast beef, and ham), plus provolone cheese and the classic sandwich toppings of onion, lettuce, and tomato. For good measure, the sandwich pros at Jimmy John's send you off with mayo, oil, and vinegar. Your grand total comes out to more than 2,000 calories and 510 grams of fat in a single sandwich—that's 650% of the recommended daily value for fat! If you go for the 8-inch size, you'll still get more than 1,000 calories.