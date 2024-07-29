 Skip to content

25 Most Caloric Fast-Food Menu Items in America

It's more than just greasy triple burgers—side orders, drinks, and even a salad, make the cut.
Avatar for ET Author
By Lizzy Briskin
Published on July 29, 2024 | 10:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Erin Behan

It's no secret that the offerings at most fast-food restaurants in America aren't exactly the healthiest. From deep-fried chicken and fries to seared burgers stacked three patties high with bacon and cheese to sugar-loaded shakes and sundaes, it's easy to see how you can rack up the calories in most fast-food orders.

We scoured the menus of the 25 most popular fast-food restaurants in the country, including national staples like McDonald's and Burger King, plus a few that get a healthier rep, like Panera Bread and Subway, to find the highest-calorie orders you can place. While we found several items we expected to make this list (looking at you, Triple Whopper with Cheese), you may be surprised by how many side orders, drinks, and even a salad make the cut.

Here are the 25 highest-calorie fast food menu items in America, ranked from lowest to highest. Read on, then check out these 25 Healthy Fast-Food Orders, According to Dietitians.

Panda Express Orange Chicken

panda express orange chicken
Panda Express
Nutrition (per order):
Calories: 490
Fat: 23 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 820 mg
Carbs: 51 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 19 g)
Protein: 25 g

If you stick to a single-item order at Panda Express, the Orange Chicken on its own offers an appropriate calorie count for lunch or dinner. But if you add fried rice on the side, things quickly add up to more than 1,000 calories plus 39 grams of fat.

 The 8 Healthiest Menu Items at Panda Express

In-N-Out Double-Double with Onion

in n out double double
In-N-Out
Nutrition (per burger):
Calories: 610
Fat: 34 g (Saturated fat: 15 g)
Sodium: 1,660 mg
Carbs: 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 34 g

In-N-Out is a cult-favorite West Coast burger chain known for its secret menu items, which you have to be "in the know" to order. But if you stick to the bare-bones menu, the calorie count tends to stay pretty reasonable. The Double Double with Onion is one of three 610-calorie menu items, including the Chocolate Shake and the Strawberry Shake.

 The Best & Worst Menu Items at In-N-Out Burger

Starbucks Bacon, Sausage, and Egg Wrap

Starbucks
Nutrition (per wrap):
Calories: 640
Fat: 33 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)
Sodium: 1,050 mg
Carbs: 57 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 28 g

It may come as a surprise, but the highest-calorie menu item at Starbucks is food, not a Frappucino. This breakfast wrap contains scrambled whole eggs, roasted potatoes, whipped cream cheese, cheddar cheese, crumbled breakfast sausage, and bacon in a tortilla.

 The Healthiest Starbucks Breakfast Menu Orders

Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap Sausage Patty

Breakfast Crunchwrap from Taco Bell
Taco Bell
Nutrition (per order):
Calories: 750
Fat: 49 g (Saturated fat: 17 g)
Sodium: 1,210 mg
Carbs: 53 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 2 g

Most items on Taco Bell's menu have a reasonable calorie count, but this breakfast order—which features a hashbrown, sausage patty, cheddar cheese, and creamy jalapeño sauce wrapped in a fried tortilla shell—is on the higher end with 750 calories and 49 grams of fat, without any additions like guac or sour cream.

 12 Best & Worst Taco Bell Breakfast Orders

Popeyes Large Cajun Fries

popeyes cajun fries
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen/ Facebook
Nutrition (per large order):
Calories: 800
Fat: 42 g (Saturated fat: 15 g)
Sodium: 1,760 mg
Carbs: 97 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 10 g

Though you might come to Popeyes for a fried chicken sandwich, chances are you'll leave with a side of fries. That side order (at least if it's a large) will add 800 calories and 42 grams of fat to your meal.

 The 10 Best & Worst Menu Items at Popeyes

KFC Large Secret Recipe Fries

kfc secret recipe fries
KFC
Nutrition (per order):
Calories: 840
Fat: 40 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 2,890 mg
Carbs: 108 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 13 g

Your side of large fries at KFC packs 840 calories and 40 grams of fat, and that's before you touch a piece of fried chicken. Deep-frying the potatoes in oil helps the calories add up quickly in this menu item that's better shared than enjoyed solo.

 The Best KFC Order for Weight Loss

Shake Shack Bacon Cheese Fries

shake shack bacon cheese fries
Shake Shack
Nutrition (per order):
Calories: 840
Fat: 52 g (Saturated fat: 21 g)
Sodium: 1,020 mg
Carbs: 64 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 7 g

The signature crinkle-cut fries from Shake Shack contain 470 calories per order. Add crumbled bacon and melted cheese on top, and you'll get another 400 calories, 30 grams of fat, and 830 milligrams of sodium.

 10 Best & Worst Menu Items at Shake Shack

Subway Chicken and Bacon Ranch Wrap

Subway Chicken & Bacon Ranch Wrap
Subway
Nutrition (per wrap):
Calories: 840
Fat: 45 g (Saturated fat: 15 g)
Sodium: 2,000 mg
Carbs: 56 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 55 g

This Subway wrap—not a foot-long—tops the calorie chart at the sandwich chain. Made with sliced chicken, bacon, and a generous drizzle of ranch dressing, this lunch also packs almost your recommended daily sodium value in a single item.

Chic-fil-A Cobb Salad with Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips

Cobb Salad With Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips
Chick-fil-A
Nutrition (per salad):
Calories: 890
Fat: 63 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)
Sodium: 63 mg
Carbs: 37 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 44 g

You might not expect a salad to rank as Chick-fil-A's highest-calorie menu item, but when you get your Cobb Salad loaded with fried chicken strips, it comes out to 890 calories. In addition to the greens and chicken, this salad is tossed with two kinds of shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, and tomatoes, plus avocado lime ranch dressing on the side.

 12 Healthy Chick-fil-A Orders

Dunkin' Donuts Large Caramel Swirl Frozen Chocolate

Cup of frozen Dunkin' drink with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Dunkin'
Nutrition (per large drink):
Calories: 900
Fat: 17 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)
Sodium: 380 mg
Carbs: 176 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 165 g)
Protein: 11 g

This frozen chocolate is a sugar bomb in a cup. With 165 grams of sugar and 900 calories in a large, this Dunkin' menu item proves how easy it is to drink your calories. This thick chocolate shake is made with whole milk, swirled with caramel sauce, and topped with plenty of whipped cream.

 Every Dunkin' Drink—Ranked by Sugar Content

Chipotle Carnitas Burrito With Rice, Beans, and Guacamole

chipotle mexican grill carnitas burrito
Chipotle Mexican Grill / Facebook
Nutrition (per burrito):
Calories: 1100
Fat: 51 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)
Sodium: 1,820 mg
Carbs: 115 g (Fiber: 19 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 45 g

Your Chipotle order is highly customizable, so adding shredded cheese, sour cream, or queso blanco sauce to this carnitas burrito will add significant calories and fat. Fajita veggies and any of the salsas are lower-cal add-ons. On the plus side, this burrito also provides a significant amount of fiber thanks to the brown rice and beans—19 grams is nearly your total daily recommended value.

 The Best Chipotle Order for Weight Loss

Jack in the Box 24-Ounce Oreo Shake With Whipped Topping

Jack in the Box Oreo Shake
Jack in the Box
Nutrition (per shake):
Calories: 1170
Fat: 61 g (Saturated fat: 38 g)
Sodium: 560 mg
Carbs: 134 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 105 g)
Protein: 19 g

This shake from Jack in the Box comes in three sizes. The largest will send you for a major sugar crash, with 105 grams of sugar and 1,170 calories in one cup. It's made with vanilla ice cream, whole milk, crushed Oreo cookies, and whipped cream.

Whataburger Triple Meat Whataburger

Whataburger triple meat
Whataburger
Nutrition (per burger):
Calories: 1,075
Fat: 63 g (Saturated fat: 20 g)
Sodium: 1,720 mg
Carbs: 62 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 65 g

Again, a three-patty burger is the highest-calorie menu item. This order from Whataburger includes three 5-inch burger patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onions, and ketchup on an extra-large 5-inch bun.

Raising Cane's the Caniac Combo

raising canes caniac combo
Raising Cane's
Nutrition (per combo):
Calories: 1,110
Fat: 70 g (Saturated fat: 23 g)
Sodium: 1,890 mg
Carbs: 61 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 56 g

Raising Cane's has a short menu consisting of chicken fingers, fries, and coleslaw with a few dipping sauces. The largest combo meal, the Caniac, includes six chicken fingers, fries, two sauces, Texas toast, coleslaw, and a large fountain drink to add up to 1,110 calories.

Burger King Triple Whopper With Cheese

burger king triple whopper with cheese
Burger King
Nutrition (per sandwich):
Calories: 1,220
Fat: 82 g (Saturated fat: 32 g)
Sodium: 1,470 mg
Carbs: 50 g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 71 g

It's probably not a surprise that a Whopper with three patties plus cheese made this list with 1,220 calories and 82 grams of fat. The sandwich also includes lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, ketchup, and a seeded bun.

 The #1 Unhealthiest Burger King Order (and What To Eat Instead)

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple

wendys big bacon triple
Wendy's
Nutrition (per burger):
Calories: 1,220
Fat: 86 g (Saturated fat: 36 g)
Sodium: 1,850 mg
Carbs: 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 75 g

This sky-high burger from Wendy's is tied with the Triple Whopper at 1,220 calories, but it eeks out 4 more grams of fat, 3 more grams of saturated fat, nearly 400 more milligrams of sodium, and 4 more grams of protein. In addition to three square burger patties and three slices of American cheese, this burger is topped with bacon, pickles, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, and onion, and it comes in a bun.

 This Low-Calorie Wendy's Order Is Genius for Weight Loss

Panera Bread Toasted Italiano Sandwich

Panera Toasted Italiano Sandwich
Panera Bread
Nutrition (per sandwich):
Calories: 1,280
Fat: 64 g (Saturated fat: 19 g)
Sodium: 3,840 mg
Carbs: 115 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 61 g

Despite offering a range of menu items with a more moderate calorie content, Panera rivals more traditional fast-food restaurants with this Italian sub. The sandwich is served on a French baguette and stuffed with soppressata, ham, provolone cheese, red onion, pepperoncini, and lettuce. It also includes aioli and Greek dressing.

 10 Best High-Protein Panera Orders

Sonic Drive-In Large Oreo Peanut Butter Shake

sonic oreo reese's peanut butter master shake
Sonic
Nutrition (per large shake):
Calories: 1,290
Fat: 49 g (Saturated fat: 31 g)
Sodium: 1,370 mg
Carbs: 203 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 162 g)
Protein: 22 g

If there's one thing we can learn from this list, it's that peanut butter and Oreos are a great way to add calories to sweet treats. This large shake from Sonic might be brought to you on roller skates. It includes vanilla soft serve blended with peanut butter and Oreo pieces, topped with whipped topping and a maraschino cherry.

 The 20 Best & Worst Menu Items at Sonic

Five Guys Large Fries

Five guys boardwalk style french fries
Five Guys / Facebook
Nutrition (per order):
Calories: 1,314
Fat: 57 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 1,327 mg
Carbs: 181 g (Fiber: 21 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 20 g

Though Five Guys is known for its burgers, the fries—which come in two flavors, Five Guys Style and Cajun—top the calorie count charts. They're double-fried in 100% peanut oil, and the large will land you at more than 1,300 calories with 57 grams of fat.

 The Healthiest Menu Items at Five Guys—and What To Skip

McDonald's Big Breakfast With Hot Cakes

mcdonalds big breakfast hotcakes
McDonald's
Nutrition (per meal):
Calories: 1,340
Fat: 63 g (Saturated fat: 24 g)
Sodium: 2,070 mg
Carbs: 158 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 48 g)
Protein: 36 g

Start your day with this breakfast at McDonald's, which includes scrambled eggs, a biscuit, hash browns, a sausage patty, no less than three kinds of butter, and a stack of hotcakes with syrup, and you will have consumed 57% of your recommended daily value of carbs, 80% of fat, 90% of sodium, and over half the recommended calorie intake for the day—and that's just breakfast!

Zaxby's Buffalo Boneless Wings and Things

Zaxby's Buffalo Traditional Wings & Things Meal
Zaxby's
Nutrition (per plate):
Calories: 1,460
Fat: 88 g (Saturated fat: 14 g)
Sodium: 4,950 mg
Carbs: 105 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 63 g

If you can't choose between chicken wings or fingers, you can get both at Zaxby's in this meal for 1,460 calories. This combo includes five boneless or traditional wings plus three chicken fingers with sauce. On the side? Texas toast, crinkle-cut fries, and your choice of a drink.

 The Best & Worst Menu Items at Zaxby's

Arby's Shake Up Your Burger Meal

Arby's Shake Up Your Burger Meal
Arby's
Nutrition (per meal):
Calories: 1,636
Fat: 79 g (Saturated fat: 31 g)
Sodium: 2,752 mg
Carbs: 180 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 89 g)
Protein: 60 g

This complete meal goes above and beyond what many people need in a day. It consists of a Deluxe Burger, an order of curly fries, and a chocolate milkshake. Together, these three items pack 1,636 calories, while the burger alone is 687 calories.

 The Best & Worst Menu Items at Arby's

Dairy Queen Large Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard

Dairy Queen Large Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard
Dairy Queen
Nutrition (per large shake):
Calories: 1,650
Fat: 78 g (Saturated fat: 32 g)
Sodium: 990 mg
Carbs: 212 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 148 g)
Protein: 30 g

Dairy Queen is a destination for sweet treats, so it makes sense that the brand's highest-calorie menu item is also one of the highest-sugar items on this list (first place there goes to Dunkin' Donuts), with 148 grams in a large Blizzard. This dessert is made by blending vanilla soft-serve ice cream with cookie dough bits, peanut butter topping, peanut brittle crunch, and rainbow sprinkles.

 The Best & Worst Foods at Dairy Queen

Culver's 3-Piece North Atlantic Cod Dinner

Culver's
Nutrition (per dinner):
Calories: 1,700
Fat: 111 g (Saturated fat: 17 g)
Sodium: 130 mg
Carbs: 121 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 18 g)
Protein: 60 g

When you triple your fried cod pieces at Culver's and choose medium crinkle-cut fries and medium coleslaw as your two included sides, plus tartar sauce for dipping, this meal quickly adds up to a shocking 1,700 calories with 111 grams of fat. Go for the chili instead of the coleslaw, and you'll add another 90 calories.

 The Best & Worst Menu Items at Culver's

Jimmy John's J.J. Gargantuan Sandwich on 16-inch French Bread

Jimmy John's The JJ Gargantuan: Salami, Capocollo, Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham, Provolone…
Jimmy John's
Nutrition (per sandwich):
Calories: 2,160
Fat: 510 g (Saturated fat: 30 g)
Sodium: 7,750 mg
Carbs: 156 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 156 g

This lunch order is stacked high with five types of deli meat (salami, capocuollo, turkey, roast beef, and ham), plus provolone cheese and the classic sandwich toppings of onion, lettuce, and tomato. For good measure, the sandwich pros at Jimmy John's send you off with mayo, oil, and vinegar. Your grand total comes out to more than 2,000 calories and 510 grams of fat in a single sandwich—that's 650% of the recommended daily value for fat! If you go for the 8-inch size, you'll still get more than 1,000 calories.

Lizzy Briskin
Lizzy is a trained chef, food writer, and recipe developer for print and digital outlets including Insider, Real Simple, and the Chicago Tribune. Read more about Lizzy
Filed Under
// // // //
More in Restaurants
  • fast food items on a purple background

    25 Most Caloric Fast-Food Menu Items in America

  • A pair of chopsticks holding a slice of Wagyu beef over a hot grate

    I Tried My First Wagyu Steak & Now I Get the Hype

  • Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

    11 Regional Chicken Chains You Need To Try

  • A trio of French-style croissants set against a vibrant purple background

    4 Café Chain Croissants, Tasted & Ranked

  • An assortment of popular menu items from fast-food chains, set against a vibrant green background

    72 Popular Fast-Food Items You Have to Try at Least Once

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.