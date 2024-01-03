11 Highest Quality Teas On Grocery Shelves, According To Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Tea is the second most popular drink in the world (second only to water), and on any given day, approximately half of all Americans drink tea, with the bulk of them enjoying it iced over hot. And why shouldn't people be drinking tea? It's easy to make (if you can boil water, you can handle the recipe), it's delicious, and different varieties are linked to different positive health effects. Thankfully, it's easier than ever to enjoy this drink, as there are a variety of healthy tea options to buy at the store.

Varieties of true teas—which are teas that are derived from the camellia sinensis plant and include green, black, oolong, and white—have been linked to a slew of health benefits, including reduced stroke risk, a reduction in LDL "bad" cholesterol, reduced risk of certain cancers, and better cognitive health.

Herbal teas, on the other hand, are infusions made from plants, herbs, spices, or flowers, excluding traditional tea leaves from the Camellia Sinensis plant. Unlike black, green, oolong, or white teas, herbal teas do not contain caffeine. Different herbal teas offer different potential benefits. For example, chamomile tea is often associated with calm and sleep, while peppermint tea might assist with digestion.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When it comes to quality teas, some varieties on grocery shelves are not to be missed. We rounded up 11 of the best tea brands to help you better navigate the tea aisle and find yourself the coziest high-quality cup possible. We recommend drinking with fuzzy slippers, if possible.

Traditional Medicinals Organic Throat Coat Tea

"This caffeine-free herbal tea is a secret remedy for singers and public speakers who need to keep their voices in tip-top shape," says Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, founder of NutritionStarringYOU.com and author of The Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook.

"It contains both licorice root and slippery elm bark, which can help soothe the throat," she continues. And if you're not super into that tangy licorice taste, consider other Throat Coat varieties available, such as Eucalyptus and Lemon Echinacea. This organic blend is certified USDA organic and the ingredients are ethically sourced.

Stone Hollow Farmstead Winter Wellness Tea

Stone Hollow Farmstead truly embodies the essence of farm-to-table. This mother/daughter-owned farm grows all of its ingredients on an 80-acre organic farm utilizing ethical harvesting.

This Winter Wellness herbal tea is a root-based blend that encompasses a variety of ingredients such as eleuthero root, which is a natural adaptogen that may increase endurance and metabolism, meaning it gives you a bit of a lift without the harsher side effects of coffee or energy drinks.

NOW Foods Green Kick Sencha and Matcha Green Tea

"While I won't say it's replaced my morning cup of joe, NOW Foods Green Kich Sencha and Matcha Green Tea is certainly finding more of a place in my routine thanks to its benefits when it comes to health and healing," says Elizabeth Shaw, MS, RDN, CPT, national nutrition expert and author of the For Dummies Instant Pot Cookbook and Air Fryer Cookbook.

"Green tea naturally contains caffeine and may help reduce anxiety and stress," she explains.

As a bonus, Shaw appreciates that when you pick up a container of NOW tea, the company will donate a box to a food pantry as part of their Give A Tea program.

Traditional Medincinals Immune Zoom Elderberry Echinacea Tea

Traditional Medicinals is a USDA-certified organic and certified B corporation, meaning that the company follows a higher standard when it comes to both environmental and social impacts.

Their Immune Zoom blend, specifically, is great for the colder months when aches and fevers abound. This tea features elderberry, which may reduce the duration and severity of the common cold and flu, and for those who are concerned, there is no traceable link between elderberry and severe respiratory illnesses. Plus, what's better for a sore throat than a piping cup of tea?

Numi White Rose Tea

Tea has been used in traditional medicines for ages now, and rose tea is perhaps one of the oldest, dating back thousands of years. Numi ups the ante, as their rose tea is both organic and Fair Trade certified. As perhaps one of the lesser-known varieties of white herbal teas, its flavor is incredibly light and floral, so it's perfect for those who don't want the heavier taste of certain black teas. Some research even shows that rose tea may ease menstrual discomfort such as cramps.

Leaves of Leisure Road Trip Tea

Woman-owned, organic, and fair-trade, Leaves of Leisure teas evoke moments of relaxation and self-care even during the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Started by a frazzled and over-caffeinated businesswoman, each of these teas represents a different leisure activity. One of our favorites is their Road Trip Tea, which contains ginger and turmeric root, ingredients that can aid in assuaging nausea and relieving anxiety symptoms.

Yogi Chai Roobois Tea

Love the wintery taste of chai? Yogi Tea boasts one of the best chais on the market. It's caffeine-free and certified USDA-organic, and this blend contains rooibos (which is packed with antioxidants), as well as cardamom, cinnamon, and clove for the ultimate coziness.

Like many black teas, this chai goes great with a splash of milk, if so desired, but it can also be enjoyed on its own with no added sugar necessary thanks to the no-calorie sweetness of the cinnamon.

Twinings Earl Grey Tea

Perhaps one of the best-known tea brands in the world, Twinings is available at nearly every retailer—and all around the globe. Their original Earl Grey concoction is a popular option for those who are trying to steer away from coffee and embrace the lower caffeine levels naturally occurring in tea.

This black tea is made with the classic bergamot peel for a citrus taste, as well as other natural flavors—nothing artificial here! Additionally, Twining's sachets are microplastic-free, which can't be said of all big-name tea brands.

Pukka Tumeric Active Tea

Pukka Tea offers many delectable tea blends, each specially crafted to pinpoint a particular need. Their Turmeric Active Tea is the perfect blend for a lighter morning lift, as turmeric offers a slew of health benefits including anti-inflammatory properties, and is choked full of antioxidants. This tea is also blended with ginger and galangal, the latter of which may aid in pain management to keep you sprightly throughout the day.

DAVIDsTea Ceremonial Matcha

Matcha is a traditional Japanese green tea that has been a part of the Japanese tea ceremony for centuries. Unlike other green teas, matcha is made from shade-grown tea leaves, which are then ground into a fine powder. When you drink matcha, you're consuming the actual tea leaves, as opposed to the infused water. As a result, matcha is packed with more antioxidants and nutrients compared to standard green tea. This matcha from DAVIDsTea is made from leaves from Japan, it is certified organic, and it's delicious.

Whole Foods Green Tea

This private-label tea is organic and certified non-GMO. Green tea is a popular tea choice, and this store's choice fits the bill. With 70 tea bags provided in each box, the price point can't be beat.

Green tea contains a plant compound called flavan-3-ols, and consumption of this compound is linked to heart health benefits. Tea is the best contributor of this plant compound, as it provides greater quantities than other dietary sources.