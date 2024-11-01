Your 30-Day Weight-Loss Plan To Get Fit for the Holidays

With the holiday season fast approaching, there's no better time than the present to focus on your fitness and overall well-being. We have an expert-approved 30-day pre-holiday workout for weight loss that will help you slim down and achieve a strong, sculpted physique. By sticking with this routine, you'll enter this very festive time of year feeling accomplished and looking your absolute best.

The below pre-holiday workout for weight loss was curated by Josh York, CPT, founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ. The routine focuses on fat loss, improving core strength, and building endurance. It lasts 30 days and features five workouts, one active recovery day, and one rest day per week.

"This personal workout plan emphasizes the powerful combination of circuit training and cardio. You're not just going through the motions; you're building a stronger, healthier version of yourself," says York. "Circuit training allows you to experience the exhilaration of each rep, while cardio sessions enhance your heart health and endurance. By focusing on your core, you're sculpting your body [and] enhancing your overall stability."

The Pre-Holiday Workout for Weight Loss: Weeks 1-4

Days 1, 3, 5: Circuit Training

"Move through each exercise with minimal rest, completing three to four rounds. This isn't just a workout; it's a chance to push your limits and celebrate your progress," explains York. "Circuit training elevates your heart rate and builds strength, all while keeping things fun and dynamic."

1. Jump Rope: 1 minute

"This [exercise] gets your heart pumping and puts you in the zone," York points out.

Stand tall with your feet together, holding onto the ends of the jump rope. The jump rope should be behind you, touching the floor. Use both wrists to swing the rope overhead. When the rope comes close to your feet, jump over it. Gently land with your knees a bit bent.

2. Pushups: 12-15 reps

"Feel the strength in your arms as you power through each rep," York says.

Assume a high plank with your body forming a straight line. Maintain a tight core, bend your elbows, and lower your chest toward the floor. Push back up to a high plank.

3. Lunges: 10-12 reps per leg

"Picture yourself stepping into a stronger version of yourself with each lunge," instructs York.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands on your hips or a your sides. Step forward two to three feet with one foot. Bend both knees and descend into a lunge. Push through your front heel to return to the start position.

4. Plank: 30 seconds

"Embrace the burn as you hold your body steady, feeling your core engage," York explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie flat on a mat on your stomach. Place your forearms on the ground so your elbows are under your shoulders. Extend your legs behind you as you lift your body to assume a forearm plank position. Maintain a tight core and hold the position.

5. Russian Twists: 15 reps per side

"Visualize carving out that waistline as you twist from side to side," York instructs.

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat. Lean your upper body back slightly and clasp your hands in front of your chest. Lift your feet off the ground. Engage your core as you twist your torso and move your hands to the left and then to the right, continuing to alternate.

Days 2, 4: Cardio and Core

For this workout, you'll begin with sprints to increase your heart rate, then perform the core workout for three sets that will make you feel centered and strong.

"Cardio enhances your endurance, while core exercises provide the foundation for strength and stability," York tells us. "You'll notice improvements in your daily activities as you build strength."

Cardio:

1. Interval Sprints: 20 minutes

Core Exercises:

1. Bicycle Crunches: 15-20 reps

Lie flat on your back on a mat with your legs extended and hands at the back of your head. Activate your core and lift your shoulders. Bend and lift your knees so they form a 90-degree angle. Crunch forward a bit and twist your torso to the left, bringing your right elbow to your left knee. Extend your right leg. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

2. Leg Raises: 12-15 reps

Lie flat on your back on a mat with your legs extended. Position your hands, palms facing down, under your hips or at your sides. Engage your core and press your lower back to the ground. Lift your legs until they become perpendicular to the ground. Slowly lower them until they're just above the floor.

3. Side Plank: 20-30 seconds per side

Lie on one side with your legs extended and stacked. Place your forearm flat on the floor so your elbow is under your shoulder. Activate your core and lift your hips off the ground. Hold this position.

4. Mountain Climbers: 30 seconds

Start in a high plank so your body is in a straight line. Keep your core tight. Lift your left leg and bring your left knee to your chest. Return your leg to the start position and repeat on the other side. Continue to alternate.

Day 6: Active Recovery

On this active recovery day, you'll take things easy with low-impact activities such as a leisurely swim, brisk walk, or gentle cycling for 30 to 45 minutes. In addition, perform some light stretches to ensure your body stays limber.

"This day is all about nurturing your body and mind, allowing you to recharge and prepare for the week ahead," says York.

Day 7: Rest

Day seven is all about resting. "It's essential for recovery and rejuvenation," York points out. "Use this time to relax, reflect on your progress, and set your intentions for the week ahead."