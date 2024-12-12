5 Delicious Holiday Recipes Under 500 Calories That Won't Derail Your Weight Loss

'Tis the season for entertaining, getting together with friends and family, and ringing in the new year. If you're on a weight-loss journey, do you want to miss out on all of the fun? We didn't think so, which is why we're here to share five delicious holiday recipes under 500 calories to keep you slim while enjoying the best flavors of the season.

"One of the best ways to balance flavor and tradition while keeping holiday dishes lower in calories is to focus on the fresh herbs and produce of the season," The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, who sit on our Medical Expert Board, tell us. "They'll always help to fill you up with few calories and fiber while giving you a boost of antioxidants that helps to fight against the inflammation that contributes to chronic diseases [and] weight gain."

In addition, when choosing protein, opt for leaner cuts of meat and fish, such as the loin and the round, along with poultry breast. Keep it light on the oil, butter, and cheese, too.

The meals we've rounded up below offer countless possibilities. They're easy to whip up and bring to a potluck supper, to serve for guests, or to prepare for your weekly rotation. Now, it's time to check them out and update your shopping list!

The Recipes

Protein Pancakes with Pumpkin Banana Cream Syrup

Nutrition (Per 2 servings) :

Calories : 196

Saturated Fat : 0.5 g

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 4 g)

Protein : 20 g

If you want a scrumptious weight-loss breakfast without excess carbs and sugar, these protein pancakes fit the bill. The pumpkin banana cream syrup adds a decadent touch without derailing your progress.

"With just under 200 calories, they're packed with 20 grams of protein to keep you feeling full for hours, keep your cravings at bay, and help you to prevent overeating later," explain The Nutrition Twins. "But unlike most breakfasts that help you to lose body fat, these are so delicious you'll want to eat the whole batch—and you can!—and for less than 400 calories! Plus, if you choose to, you'll get a whopping 40 grams of protein—at breakfast."

Incorporating a vegetable into each meal is one of the best things you can do for your weight-loss efforts. In this recipe, you're reaping the benefits of beta-carotene and antioxidant-packed pumpkin, which provides fiber and decreases inflammation.

Get the recipe from The Nutrition Twins.

5 Holiday Eating Mistakes That Lead to Belly Fat—And How To Avoid Them

Cheesy Egg and Apple Breakfast Bake

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 203

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 499 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 21 g

Let's be honest: Nothing beats waking up to a warm cheesy egg bake to dig into!

"This decadent-tasting weight-loss bake knocks it out of the park when it comes to balancing flavor and the warm comfort food of the holidays and tradition with a lower-calorie, waistline-friendly meal," The Nutrition Twins tell us. "Eggs are one of the most satisfying foods, and thanks to their protein, they can keep you feeling content for hours."

This cheesy egg and apple breakfast bake recipe calls for additional egg whites to keep the calorie count low while offering more protein. In addition, while the cheese makes this breakfast option feel indulgent, there's only one teaspoon of added oil and a tiny amount of turkey bacon for extra flavor without overdoing it with calories.

"The warm apples add the perfect cozy sweetness and a boost of fiber and heart-healthy flavonoids without adding sugar," The Nutrition Twins explain. "And for just over 200 calories and more than 20 grams of protein per serving, you can't go wrong with this cheesy bake! It encompasses a lot of different flavors and textures and is perfect to serve for brunch."

Get the recipe from The Nutrition Twins.

9 Simple Tricks To Avoid Holiday Weight Gain

Salmon With Pomegranate

Calories: 500

Salmon with pomegranate arils and fresh herbs is an ideal holiday meal to enjoy for a weeknight dinner or when hosting guests. The scrumptious combination of sweet and savory flavors will surely be a fan favorite!

"In just 500 calories, you'll feel content and satisfied with 35 grams of protein, so you won't be hungry a couple of hours later. Plus, the anti-inflammatory omega-3 fats and the antioxidants from the pomegranates and herbs will help to fight inflammation that leads to weight gain," The Nutrition Twins point out.

They suggest including a side of steamed broccoli to boost the meal's nutrient and satiety content and dialing back on the oil to reduce the calorie count. "Even cutting back 2 tablespoons of oil from the recipe will shave 60 calories off each serving," the Nutrition Twins explain.

Get the recipe from Jenny Shea Rawn.

The Best Cheeses for Your Holiday Parties, According to Cheesemongers

White Cheddar, Apple, and Cranberry Stuffed Chicken

Calories: 375 calories

Two of the most festive foods you can enjoy over the holidays are apples and cranberries, and this recipe pairs them with chicken and white cheddar cheese for a delightful meal.

"The secret behind keeping this dish weight-loss-friendly and less than 400 calories is that it uses the lean chicken breast as well as modest portions of foods that could add up more quickly, like olive oil, cheddar cheese, and cranberry sauce," The Nutrition Twins explain. "Spinach and red onions add extra fiber and antioxidants, while the chicken also helps hold down the court when it comes to satiety."

Get the recipe from Nutritionist Reviews.

10 Stunning Christmas Charcuterie Board Ideas Your Holiday Guests Will Love

Noodleless Butternut Squash Lasagna

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 402

Fat : 19 g

Carbs : 30 g

Protein : 29 g

It wouldn't be the holidays without the appearance of lasagna on the dinner table. This beloved meal usually gets a bad rap being packed with calories, but this recipe offers a healthy twist.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This version features beta-carotene-rich butternut squash, which is pasta-free, so it doesn't have the refined carbs and calories found in traditional lasagna," The Nutrition Twins say. "It also uses part-skim ricotta and mozzarella, helping to keep the calories in check (only 402 calories!). With 29 grams of protein, this lasagna will help to keep you satisfied and is perfect for anyone who craves comfort food but who is trying to avoid weight gain that comes with the holiday."

Get the recipe from Skinnytaste.