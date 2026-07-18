4 Home Exercises That Strengthen Your Core Faster Than Crunches After 60

Building a strong, stable core helps you move with ease and confidence through daily life.

Core strength is essential at every stage of life—but after 60, it deserves even more TLC in your workouts. A strong, stable core helps you move with ease and confidence through daily life. Solid core strength keeps you balanced, supports better posture, and helps you do the fun stuff like take a stroll to the park, play a round of pickleball, or be active with your grandkids.

Now that you know just how important core strength is, it’s time to prioritize it in your workout routine. We learned just the right four at-home exercises that will strengthen your core faster than crunches after 60.

“Traditional crunches mainly target the superficial abdominal muscles and don’t do much to strengthen the deeper muscles responsible for keeping the spine stable during everyday movement. They also involve repeated spinal flexion, which can be uncomfortable or aggravating for people with existing neck or back issues,” explains Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island Certified Fitness Trainer and Owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, who has 16+ years of experience under her belt training individuals of every age and level of fitness. “Most daily activities require the core to resist movement and keep the body steady, rather than repeatedly curling forward. That’s why exercises that focus on stability, posture, and controlled movement tend to provide more practical benefits for older adults.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A well-rounded core workout isn’t about how many crunches you can tackle; it should improve the way you move throughout each day.

Bird Dog

“The bird-dog strengthens the deep core muscles while improving balance, posture, and coordination with very little strain on the spine,” Chakoian says.

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides and continue to alternate.

Glute Bridge

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the ground. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position.

Dead Bug

“The dead bug trains the deep abdominal muscles to stabilize the spine while your arms and legs move, which mirrors everyday activities,” Chakoian tells us.

Lie face-up on the mattress with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the mattress as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate.

Forearm Plank