Here’s How Long Your Strength Workouts Should Be for Weight Loss

Strength training can be an incredibly productive workout method for those hoping to slim down, burn calories, and sculpt lean muscle. That being said, establishing the ideal duration for your workouts is essential to achieve your desired results. That's why we consulted a personal trainer who breaks down exactly how long your strength workouts should be for weight loss while keeping them effective and sustainable.

If you're wondering whether you can lose weight with just strength training, the answer is a resounding yes. Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness, recommends, "Utilize compound exercises that target major muscle groups in a full-body workout. [In addition,] incorporate HIIT into your workouts. Some examples are circuits, supersets, or reduced rest periods. [And lastly,] gradually increase weight and reps for progressive overload."

Now, let's dive into the ultimate strength workout duration for weight loss and the most beneficial forms of strength training.

How Long Should Strength Training Workouts Be for Weight Loss?

According to Garcia, strength workouts should last 30 to 60 minutes if you want to lose weight. "Strength workouts increase muscle mass, [elevating] your resting metabolic rate (RMR)," Garcia explains. "The more time you spend strengthening major muscle groups, the higher your calorie burn will be, even at rest."

That being said, you don't want to "overload" your body. Garcia cautions that performing strength training for more than 60 minutes increases your risk of injury due to fatigue. Sticking to a 30 to 60-minute strength workout is a sustainable timeframe.

Factors To Consider When Determining Strength Workout Length

Goals: If your goal is weight loss, you may want to combine your strength sessions with some cardio for a well-rounded workout. Specificity: Consider what body part you're training. A total-body workout requires more time than a focused workout that highlights just your upper or lower body, for instance. Intensity: Lifting heavier weights and taking shorter breaks to rest speed up a workout, while a lower-intensity training session may take longer.

The Most Effective Strength Training Routines for Weight Loss

1. Circuit Training (30-34 minutes)

Circuit training requires a series of four to six movements that engage different muscle groups with minimal rest periods between each workout. "Circuit training keeps your heart rate elevated and combines cardio and strength into one workout," Garcia tells us.

2. High-Intensity Resistance Training (HIRT) (30-45 minutes)

High-intensity resistance training (HIRT) combines strength training with bursts of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and brief rest periods between sets. "This type of workout engages multiple muscle groups and maximizes caloric output," Garcia points out.

3. AMRAP (As Many Rounds as Possible) (15-30 minutes)

To complete AMRAP, a full-body high-intensity workout, set a timer and move through a series of workouts, performing as many sets as possible within the specific timeframe.