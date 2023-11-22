If you had to choose one food that could work for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking in between, an egg would be an amazing pick. Eggs work great for a veggie-filled quiche, a protein-enriched omelet, a healthy avocado toast, and more. Plus, hard-boiled eggs are a quick and easy treat to have handy in the fridge—especially when you're trying to lose weight. You won't be adding a lot of calories to your daily count, but will gain a solid amount of protein. If you're curious about how many calories are in an egg, along with why they're a beneficial addition to your weight loss regimen, read on to learn eggs-actly that. And when you're done, don't miss People Swear by the '3-2-1' Method for a Slim Waist: 'Changed My Life'.

How many calories are in an egg?

Plain and simple, a large egg is about 72 calories and offers six grams of protein. One large scrambled egg for breakfast will only set you back 91 calories. If you cook yourself up a large egg in an omelet, that will only amount to about 94 calories. A poached egg on top of your avocado toast is a great, hearty choice for a meal, as the egg is only 72 calories, half of an avocado is 161 calories, and a regular slice of whole-grain toast is 69 calories.

What makes an egg a great addition to your diet?

We spoke with Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, who shares why eggs are such an excellent addition to your diet—especially when you're trying to shed unwanted pounds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

1. They're packed with protein.

"A large egg is powered with protein with six grams per egg," says Goodson. "Protein slows down digestion and helps [you] get full faster and stay full longer, thus prolonging satiety after a meal. The goal is to get protein at every meal and snack, and an egg is a great choice at all times."

Some people favor just the egg whites and leave the yolk behind. The bad part of doing this is the egg white only contains four grams of protein, Goodson reveals. If you skip out on the yolk, you're missing out on four additional nutrients. So your yolk is no joke!

2. They're an amazing brain food.

Eggs are a "brain health booster," Goodson tells us. "Eggs are an excellent source of choline, which helps with brain function and regulating memory and mood," she adds. "Choline is important for brain development, as well as for keeping the brain strong with aging."

3. They offer "hard to find" nutrients.

Many nutrients are essential to have on the regular. When you add eggs to your diet, you're consuming "hard to find" nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and vitamin B-12. Goodson shares, "While these nutrients can be found in other foods, they are found in few foods, making eggs a nutrient powerhouse because they provide all three!"

4. They're versatile.

In order to make your weight loss journey successful and sustainable, you should make food prep as easy as possible. "Eggs are extremely versatile and there are so many ways to eat them," Goodson explains. "At breakfast, eggs can be scrambled with veggies, fried and added to avocado toast, or soft-boiled and paired with oatmeal. Hard-boiled eggs are an easy on-the-go protein source [for] snacks. And if you want to add eggs to lunch or dinner, fry or hard-boil an egg, and add it to a salad or a grain and protein bowl."

When cooking your eggs, be mindful of how you're preparing them. Goodson advises, "Cook with minimal butter and oil. Using some is fine, but don't go overboard. Then amp up your eggs with veggies for any meal of the day."