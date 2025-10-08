 Skip to content

If You Can Do This Many Pushups After 45, Your Upper Body Strength Is Elite

How many pushups make you elite after 45?
Pushups are the simplest test of upper body strength, yet they say more about your fitness than you might realize. They’re accessible, brutally honest, and after 45, they become one of the best ways to see how much strength and endurance you’ve held onto. If you think you’re strong, the pushup test will let you know in about 30 seconds.

A high pushup count goes beyond boasting solid chest and arm strength. Studies have linked greater pushup capacity to reduced risk of cardiovascular issues, better muscle preservation, and stronger bone health as you age. In short, the more pushups you can do, the more resilient your body is.

And let’s face it, pushups don’t get enough credit. They’re the original “anywhere workout.” Drop down in the living room, hotel room, or office, and you’ve got a full-body test waiting. If you can crank out a set without your arms shaking halfway down, you’re ahead of most people your age. If you can blast through the elite numbers, you’re in rare air. (And no, clapping between reps doesn’t earn bonus points. Save that move for YouTube fame.)

Here’s how to perform them properly, what your numbers mean after 45, and how to climb into the elite category.

Why Pushups Are the Gold Standard Test After 45

Pushups have been a staple exercise for centuries because they deliver results across the board. They’re one of the few bodyweight moves that challenge multiple muscle groups, train endurance, and build functional strength all at once. For men and women over 45, this simplicity is powerful. While advanced machines and gym tools have their place, the pushup provides an instant read on how well your upper body and core are working together.

As you age, your body naturally loses muscle mass and joint stability. Push-ups counteract that decline by training your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core in a single, coordinated movement. They help maintain bone density, reinforce posture, and provide a real-time gauge of how much strength you still carry into daily life. Think of them as the fitness equivalent of a check-engine light — quick, simple, and brutally accurate.

How to Perform a Pushup Correctly

Doing pushups “your way” might be fine for a quick sweat, but if you’re testing yourself, form is everything. Without clean technique, your rep count doesn’t reflect your true strength or endurance. Many people shortchange their results by rushing, sagging their hips, or barely lowering themselves. To see where you really stand, every rep needs to follow the same clear standard.

This means using the full range of motion, keeping your spine neutral, and moving with control rather than speed. When you perform pushups correctly, you’re not just testing strength — you’re also reinforcing posture, protecting your joints, and maximizing the benefit of every rep. Here’s the step-by-step method to make each pushup count:

  1. Place your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart on the floor.
  2. Straighten your legs back so your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
  3. Brace your core and squeeze your glutes.
  4. Lower your chest toward the floor until it nearly touches the floor.
  5. Keep your elbows at about a 45-degree angle from your torso.
  6. Press yourself back up by driving through your palms until your arms fully straighten.
  7. Keep your body in a straight line throughout; avoid sagging hips or a raised rear end.

Pushup Rankings After 45

Once you’ve dialed in your form, the real test begins. The number of pushups you can string together in a single set paints a clear picture of your current fitness level. This is where numbers start to matter. Your count becomes a scoreboard for upper-body endurance, strength, and resilience.

After 45, there’s a wide gap between simply being able to do a handful of pushups and having the capacity to bang out sets that put you in the elite bracket. These standards highlight the difference between struggling to move your own bodyweight and being strong enough to outperform the majority of your peers.

Male Standards (Age 45+)

  • Beginner: Fewer than 10 reps
  • Average: 10–20 reps
  • Above Average: 21–35 reps
  • Elite: 36+ reps

Female Standards (Age 45+)

  • Beginner: Fewer than 5 reps
  • Average: 5–15 reps
  • Above Average: 16–25 reps
  • Elite: 26+ reps

What Your Pushup Score Says About Your Fitness

Numbers don’t lie. Your pushup total is a reflection of your overall conditioning and resilience. A higher count indicates a stronger cardiovascular system, improved muscular endurance, and a greater ability to handle physical challenges in daily life.

For people over 45, push-up ability often predicts how well you can perform routine tasks, such as lifting, carrying, or bracing against a fall. It also reflects how efficiently your heart, lungs, and muscles work together in response to stress. In other words, your score is a direct window into both your strength and your long-term health trajectory.

How to Improve Your Pushup Score After 45

No matter where you fall on the scale, your pushup score isn’t set in stone. The body adapts quickly when challenged correctly, and consistent training can move you from beginner to average, or from average into the elite ranks. The key is to progress steadily, focusing on quality reps and structured practice rather than one-off max-out attempts.

The best path forward combines regressions, progressions, and lifestyle habits:

  • Start with regressions: Wall, incline, or knee pushups build confidence and base strength.
  • Master full range: Control each lowering phase and pause at the bottom to reinforce form.
  • Add volume gradually: Multiple sets spread across the week produce steady improvements.
  • Use progressions: weighted push-ups, tempo variations, and plyometric push-ups to help you reach your ceiling higher.
  • Support your body: Prioritize protein intake, quality sleep, and shoulder mobility to allow your joints and muscles to recover and adapt.

The Best Variations to Keep Progressing

Once you’ve established a baseline, adding variety is the most effective way to prevent plateaus and maintain high motivation. Each pushup variation presents a distinct challenge, ranging from making the move easier to increasing intensity for advanced trainees. By incorporating these exercises into your training, you’ll continue to build strength and endurance without burning out.

  • Incline Pushups: Reduce the load and focus on maintaining clean technique.
  • Knee Pushups: A scaled option that builds a foundation of reps.
  • Weighted Pushups: Add resistance with a weight plate or backpack.
  • Tempo or Pause Pushups: Slow things down for maximum tension and control.
  • Plyometric Pushups: Explosive reps to develop upper body power and speed.

Jarrod Nobbe, MA, CSCS
Jarrod Nobbe is a USAW National Coach, Sports Performance Coach, Personal Trainer, and writer, and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 12 years. Read more about Jarrod
