If You Can Do This Many Pushups After 60, Your Upper Body Is Stronger Than 90% of Peers

Find your pushup score after 60, test it today using a certified trainer’s benchmarks.

Upper-body strength after 60 tells a much bigger story than arm size or gym performance. It reflects how well the muscles, joints, and nervous system still work together under load. Pushups remain one of the most honest tests of that coordination because they demand strength from the chest, shoulders, arms, core, and upper back at the same time, without assistance from machines or momentum.

Research published in JAMA Network Open found a strong association between push-up capacity and long-term cardiovascular health and overall muscular fitness in adults, suggesting that the ability to perform pushups serves as a meaningful marker of functional strength and resilience rather than just exercise ability. While the study focused on working-age adults, later analyses and clinical applications have extended pushup performance as a practical strength benchmark across aging populations.

After 60, most people stop training movements that require full-body tension. As a result, pushing strength fades quickly. That’s why being able to perform a solid number of well-controlled pushups places you far ahead of the curve, not just aesthetically, but functionally.

How to Perform the Pushup Test Properly

Pushup numbers only matter when form stays strict and repeatable. Sloppy reps inflate results while hiding weaknesses.

Test Setup

Use the floor or an elevated surface if needed

Hands slightly wider than shoulder width

Body in a straight line from head to heels

Core lightly braced, glutes engaged

Execution

Lower chest until elbows reach roughly 90 degrees

Press back up without sagging hips or flaring elbows

Maintain steady breathing

Stop when form breaks

What Your Results Mean After 60

0–5 Pushups

Below average upper-body strength. Indicates limited pushing endurance and reduced muscular coordination.

6–10 Pushups

Functional strength present, but muscular endurance and chest-shoulder integration still lag behind peers.

11–15 Pushups

Above average. This range already places you ahead of most people your age.

16–20 Pushups

Top-tier strength. Very few adults over 60 maintain this level of pushing capacity.

21+ Pushups

Elite. Your upper-body strength outperforms roughly 90% of peers and reflects excellent neuromuscular efficiency.

Why Pushups Matter More After 60

Pushups demand:

Chest and triceps strength

Shoulder stability

Core engagement

Scapular control

Unlike machines, they require the body to move as a unit. That coordination keeps daily tasks strong and reliable: pushing doors, rising from the floor, bracing during falls. This integrated demand explains why pushup performance correlates so closely with overall functional fitness.

How to Improve Your Pushup Score (Unified Strategy)

Improving pushups after 60 doesn’t require endless reps or heavy weights. Progress comes from reinforcing proper tension and gradually increasing exposure.

Start by practicing elevated pushups on a wall, counter, or bench to groove mechanics without fatigue. Focus on slow lowering phases to build control. Pair this with isometric holds at the bottom position to strengthen weak ranges.

Train pushing movements two to three times per week, stopping short of failure. On off days, reinforce posture and scapular strength with rowing motions and shoulder blade control drills. As strength improves, gradually lower the elevation until floor pushups feel controlled and repeatable.

Consistency matters more than intensity. Even small weekly improvements compound quickly when joints remain pain-free.