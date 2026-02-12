5 Daily Exercises That Shrink Muffin Top Faster Than Cardio After 50

Get your waistline into shape with these expert-recommended daily moves.

​​Muffin tops may be a breakfast favorite, but muffin tops around the waistline are far less beloved. After hitting 50, this area of the body tends to accumulate excess fat due to a drop in estrogen and a rise in cortisol, which causes fat to be redistributed from the thighs and hips. In addition to impacting your physique, excess body fat is extremely unhealthy. The muffin top is often visceral fat—the type of fat that surrounds your internal organs and places you at risk for heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

In order to get your workout routine in top shape, we spoke with Matt Bandelier, director of business development at Eden Health Club, who recommends five daily exercises that can shrink muffin top faster than cardio after 50.

Why These Exercises Are More Effective Than Cardio

“Here’s the simple truth: Cardio may burn calories, but it doesn’t build the lean muscle that changes the shape of your waist or stabilizes your spine. After 50, building muscle and keeping core musculature engaged around the clock is your advantage, not sprinting on a treadmill,” explains Bandelier.

Targeted core workouts—especially anti-rotational, rotational, and focused lateral flexion training—fires up the transverse abdominis, obliques, and lower back stabilizers. This form of training promotes shape, tension, and tightness—exactly what your waistline needs.

“Consistency is the differentiator. When you do these daily, you’re building a strong foundation under the surface, and that’s what we see as visible results,” Bandelier adds.

Standing Dumbbell Oblique Bends

“This exercise sharpens lateral flexion, activates external obliques hard, great static burn,” Bandelier tells us.

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in your left hand at your side. Slowly bend at your waist toward the weight, stretching your obliques as you do so. Return to standing. Complete 3 sets of 12 reps on each side.

Cross-Body Mountain Climbers

“Dynamic rotation equals high core engagement plus cardio effect bundled into one movement,” Bandelier says.

Assume a high plank—legs extended behind you and hands placed below your shoulders. Quickly drive your right knee toward your left elbow. Swiftly return to a plank. Repeat the movement with your left knee. Continue to alternate at a fast pace. Perform 2 sets of 30 seconds.

Side-Lying Hip Lift

“This exercise hits deep obliques, glute medius, and teaches full-side control,” Bandelier explains.

Begin by lying on your side and placing your elbow below your shoulder. Your feet should be stacked. Lift your hips off the floor so that your body forms a straight line from your head to your feet. Reach your top arm toward the ceiling. Lower your hips toward the floor, and then lift them back up. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Seated Twist Press

"The seated twist press builds rotational endurance and tightness—perfect for waist trimming," Bandelier tells us.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Hold a light weight or medicine ball for added resistance at your chest. Gently twist your torso from one side to the other, keeping the movement slow and controlled and your hips stable. Really feel your obliques activate. Press the weight away from your body each time. Complete 3 sets of 16 reps (8 on each side).

Hanging Knee Tucks

“Lower abs plus transverse equal your new core corset. [The hanging knee tuck] builds strength in control zones that cardio skips over,” Bandelier explains.