8 Effective Ways To Boost Your Workout Stamina

Building workout stamina is key to making the most of your gym time. Whether training with resistance bands, hitting the trails for a long run, or lifting weights, better endurance helps you work out for longer durations and achieve your goals quicker. To help you on your way to success, we chatted with fitness pros who share eight effective ways to boost your workout stamina.

"Increasing workout stamina directly impacts your ability to push your body outside its comfort zone to elicit change," explains Brittany Werner, MS, RDN, the director of coaching at Working Against Gravity, an online nutrition coaching program. "With higher stamina and endurance, you will increase the total caloric expenditure and time under tension of your workouts, leading to more consistent results."

The tips below will help you train smarter and implement small, positive tweaks in your regimen that will significantly impact your performance. Gear up to build the endurance you need to achieve your workout goals!

Incorporate interval training.

If you want to build better workout stamina, interval training is an excellent place to start. This form of training requires you to alternate between intense bursts of exercise and rest periods/low-intensity recovery.

"[Interval training] forces your heart and lungs to work harder during the high-intensity intervals, improving your cardiovascular capacity and the efficiency of oxygen delivery to your muscles," explains Emma Belluomo, ISSA CPT, nutrition coach, ambassador, and cycling instructor at Cyclebar. "Over time, your heart becomes better at pumping blood, leading to enhanced stamina!"

Perform strength training.

Strength training helps you sculpt the powerful, strong muscles required to ace your workouts. The right strength routine boosts your muscles' endurance, allowing you to train for longer durations.

"[Additionally, strength training] enhances the body's ability to use energy more efficiently, which means you won't get quite as tired," Belluomo adds.

Slowly increase the intensity.

Slow and steady wins the race! If you're just kickstarting a workout routine and are struggling to keep up the pace, don't fret.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Belluomo encourages, "Rather than push to max effort and burn out within a short period of time, remind yourself it's okay to gradually increase your effort! For example, at CycleBar, you may see other clients pedaling at high speed or cranking the resistance up to their max gear. You may not be going quite as fast, but if you try going a little faster every session or adding a tiny bit more resistance every session, you'll see results!"

Be consistent.

Consistency is the name of the game when working your way toward any goal. Belluomo recommends making a schedule that works best for you so you can keep your body moving and boost your endurance.

"With consistent workouts, your muscles, heart, and lungs will start to adapt, so you'll be able to maintain higher intensity levels during future workouts, gradually boosting stamina," she says.

Consume nutritious meals.

If you feel like your energy is lacking during workouts, you may not be giving your body enough fuel.

"If you've traditionally worked out fasted but feel drained during sessions, try eating a small meal or snack 90 to 120 minutes before your workout," Belluomo recommends. "You also want to [ensure] you're focusing on high-quality, nutrient-dense whole foods. Eating more processed foods tends to weigh us down and make us feel sluggish, while focusing on whole grains, protein, and healthy fats will give your body the fuel you need to power through."

Hydrate.

Being well-hydrated before and after your workouts is essential.

"I like to use my water bottle as a guide and finish a full bottle about 30 to 45 minutes before class," Belluomo tells us. "If you're really struggling to feel like you're getting adequate hydration, look into electrolytes—coconut water is a great way to get them!"

Werner agrees that consuming electrolytes is a smart idea, as it can help prevent cramping and fatigue. "Be sure to check the electrolytes' ingredients and ensure you're not adding extra calories and sugar," she cautions. "Look for supplements that contain both sodium and potassium."

Don't forget about carbs.

Not all carbs are bad! In fact, carbohydrates serve as your body's main energy source for high-intensity exercise, Werner explains.

"Complex carbohydrates increase glycogen stores that are used for energy in endurance activities," she says. "To maximize your workout stamina, be sure to stack your highest carbohydrate meals around your workouts."

Listen to music.

If you want to work out for longer durations, pump up the beats. Research shows that streaming music before and while you work out increases effort and motivation.

"[Listening to music] can enhance your stamina when you are listening to high-energy music! You'll perform better and be able to go longer, especially in workouts … that are designed to match the beat of the music."