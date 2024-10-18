 Skip to content

8 Effective Ways To Boost Your Workout Stamina

These tips will help you train smarter and positively impact your performance.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on October 18, 2024 | 2:00 PM

Building workout stamina is key to making the most of your gym time. Whether training with resistance bands, hitting the trails for a long run, or lifting weights, better endurance helps you work out for longer durations and achieve your goals quicker. To help you on your way to success, we chatted with fitness pros who share eight effective ways to boost your workout stamina.

"Increasing workout stamina directly impacts your ability to push your body outside its comfort zone to elicit change," explains Brittany Werner, MS, RDN, the director of coaching at Working Against Gravity, an online nutrition coaching program. "With higher stamina and endurance, you will increase the total caloric expenditure and time under tension of your workouts, leading to more consistent results."

The tips below will help you train smarter and implement small, positive tweaks in your regimen that will significantly impact your performance. Gear up to build the endurance you need to achieve your workout goals!

Incorporate interval training.

woman doing battle ropes, concept of HIIT workouts for weight loss
Shutterstock

If you want to build better workout stamina, interval training is an excellent place to start. This form of training requires you to alternate between intense bursts of exercise and rest periods/low-intensity recovery.

"[Interval training] forces your heart and lungs to work harder during the high-intensity intervals, improving your cardiovascular capacity and the efficiency of oxygen delivery to your muscles," explains Emma Belluomo, ISSA CPT, nutrition coach, ambassador, and cycling instructor at Cyclebar. "Over time, your heart becomes better at pumping blood, leading to enhanced stamina!"

6 Best Running Workouts To Boost Endurance & Stamina

Perform strength training.

man lifts weights in gym
Shutterstock

Strength training helps you sculpt the powerful, strong muscles required to ace your workouts. The right strength routine boosts your muscles' endurance, allowing you to train for longer durations.

"[Additionally, strength training] enhances the body's ability to use energy more efficiently, which means you won't get quite as tired," Belluomo adds.

Slowly increase the intensity.

motivated fitness woman lifting dumbbells to get rid of underarm fat
Shutterstock

Slow and steady wins the race! If you're just kickstarting a workout routine and are struggling to keep up the pace, don't fret.

Belluomo encourages, "Rather than push to max effort and burn out within a short period of time, remind yourself it's okay to gradually increase your effort! For example, at CycleBar, you may see other clients pedaling at high speed or cranking the resistance up to their max gear. You may not be going quite as fast, but if you try going a little faster every session or adding a tiny bit more resistance every session, you'll see results!"

The Best Daily Workout To Increase Stamina

Be consistent.

planning workouts in planner
Shutterstock

Consistency is the name of the game when working your way toward any goal. Belluomo recommends making a schedule that works best for you so you can keep your body moving and boost your endurance.

"With consistent workouts, your muscles, heart, and lungs will start to adapt, so you'll be able to maintain higher intensity levels during future workouts, gradually boosting stamina," she says.

Consume nutritious meals.

woman making green smoothie, concept of habits to slim down a thick waist in 30 days
Shutterstock

If you feel like your energy is lacking during workouts, you may not be giving your body enough fuel.

"If you've traditionally worked out fasted but feel drained during sessions, try eating a small meal or snack 90 to 120 minutes before your workout," Belluomo recommends. "You also want to [ensure] you're focusing on high-quality, nutrient-dense whole foods. Eating more processed foods tends to weigh us down and make us feel sluggish, while focusing on whole grains, protein, and healthy fats will give your body the fuel you need to power through."

14 Best Exercises To Increase Your Stamina

Hydrate.

woman drinking water
Shutterstock

Being well-hydrated before and after your workouts is essential.

"I like to use my water bottle as a guide and finish a full bottle about 30 to 45 minutes before class," Belluomo tells us. "If you're really struggling to feel like you're getting adequate hydration, look into electrolytes—coconut water is a great way to get them!"

Werner agrees that consuming electrolytes is a smart idea, as it can help prevent cramping and fatigue. "Be sure to check the electrolytes' ingredients and ensure you're not adding extra calories and sugar," she cautions. "Look for supplements that contain both sodium and potassium."

The Ultimate 8-Week Walking Workout To Build Endurance & Stamina

Don't forget about carbs.

concept of carbs
Shutterstock

Not all carbs are bad! In fact, carbohydrates serve as your body's main energy source for high-intensity exercise, Werner explains.

"Complex carbohydrates increase glycogen stores that are used for energy in endurance activities," she says. "To maximize your workout stamina, be sure to stack your highest carbohydrate meals around your workouts."

Listen to music.

woman listening to music on the treadmill
Shutterstock

If you want to work out for longer durations, pump up the beats. Research shows that streaming music before and while you work out increases effort and motivation.

"[Listening to music] can enhance your stamina when you are listening to high-energy music! You'll perform better and be able to go longer, especially in workouts … that are designed to match the beat of the music."

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// //
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
More in Mind + Body
  • fit, determined middle-aged man in bright green t-shirt and shorts running uphill with rucking backpack or weighted vest at sunset

    8 Effective Ways To Boost Your Workout Stamina

  • muscular, middle-aged shirtless man doing pull-up exercises in dark gym weight room

    5 Best Exercises for Men Over 50 To Live Longer

  • fit, muscular man doing barbell deadlift exercise

    6 Best Daily Workouts for Men To Get Glutes of Steel

  • collage of men's walking sneakers on blue circle background design

    6 Best Walking Shoes for Men Over 50

  • fit woman performing pushups in a bright living space next to floor to ceiling windows on bright sunny day

    If You Can Do This Many Pushups, You’re in Good Shape

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.