11 Best Interval Training Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

Two words that are the bane of almost every gym-goer: belly fat. It's a daily struggle when trying to slip into jeans, and it's one of the most stubborn areas of fat on your body. It seems like no matter what you do in your training or dieting, belly fat does not want to disappear. So, what can you do to beat the bulge? Well, I've rounded up 11 of the best interval training exercises to help blast away unwanted belly fat.

As a solid foundation, you need to eat a healthy diet and train with a combination of cardiovascular exercises and strength training to melt belly fat. Then, it's time to crank things up a notch by adding interval training to your fitness routine.

Also known as high-intensity interval training (HIIT), intervals are a method where you push your body to the max for a short burst—usually between 10 to 30 seconds (although it can be longer). Then, you rest briefly so you can recharge and catch your breath until it's time to do another burst of high-intensity exercise.

The benefit of this method is you can push yourself much harder with these intervals, which in turn burns more calories. Next, because you're working so hard, you can burn more calories in less time for better results. Finally, you'll elevate your metabolism for a period of time after the training ends for even more fat loss.

While there are many exercises out there, we'll share 11 of the best interval training exercises you can use to melt belly fat. Add these to your workout, and you'll be sure to see your waist shrink in no time at all.

Sprints

Sprints could be one of the best interval exercises overall—few things train every part of your body like a properly done sprint. The only issue is they're not for beginners. If you have experience with running or sprinting, then feel free to add these to your workout.

5 Best Interval Walking Workouts to Sculpt a Lean Body

Mountain Climbers

Want an awesome, butt-kicking interval exercise that requires zero equipment? Mountain climbers are a simple choice. They get your heart going and let you get a sweat on anywhere you want.

How to do it:

Get into a pushup position. Keep your core tight and lift each knee toward your chest in an alternating way (like you're sprinting in place). Keep your head up and your hips low.

Airdyne Bike

Without a doubt, this could be the best HIIT exercise equipment in any gym. The reason is that you can use both your upper and lower body to smoothly push against resistance—and the harder you push, the harder it pushes back for even more difficulty.

How to do it:

For HIIT, go all-out as fast as you can for 15 to 30 seconds and catch your breath before repeating it again If it tracks your speed, try to keep your speed the same with each rep—once it drops too far, finish your workout.

7 Best HIIT Workouts for Weight Loss

Kettlebell Swing

Swings are great for HIIT because they repeat easily and rapidly, giving you a killer workout. They also target the muscles in your hips and train good movement patterns to keep you safe and healthy.

How to do it:

Start in a deadlift position with the kettlebell a few feet in front of you. Hike the kettlebell back between your legs like a center in football. Explosively drive your hips forward. Imagine propelling the kettlebell to a target in front of you. Keep your arms relaxed.

Battle Ropes

Ropes are one of the few interval exercises that target your upper body, which is nice to keep your body balanced (or if you do sports with lots of upper body movement). Even better, they're easy to use and super gentle on your body.

How to do it:

Grab the rope ends and move the rope as fast as you can, however you want, for a certain amount of time.

10 Easiest Workouts To Lose Belly Fat

Versaclimber

Play

Another great gym tool is a Versaclimber, which is a wee bit like a treadmill for climbing or crawling. It gives you a total-body workout that's well suited for an interval workout (or just doing it for a long period of time).

How to do it:

Always maintain good posture and avoid looking toward the ceiling. Keep your neck in a neutral posture. Start with your palms facing away from you and push up and down by about 18 inches.

Rowing Machine

Rowing is an underrated interval tool. It has a simple technique, is easy on your joints, and cranks up the resistance the harder you row.

How to do it:

Sit tall with your chest out, shoulders squeezed, and lower back flat. Start by fully extending your legs and then row. Reverse the movement to return to the starting position.

The 8 Best Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

Sled Pushes

If your gym has a weight sled—either outdoors or on artificial turf—then you're in luck because you have one of the best exercises to slash fat without crushing your joints.

How to do it:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Always maintain good posture throughout the movement, especially as you get tired. Do it for a short duration, rest, and repeat.

Jump Squats

Jump squats are plyometrics that target the fast-twitch muscles in your body while also training the "stretch-shortening cycle," which creates that spring-like power.

How to do it:

Stand shoulder-width apart with your feet slightly turned out. Place your hands behind your head or at your sides. Squat down, sit back, and spread your knees apart. Keep your weight on your heels. Once you descend below parallel, explode up and jump as high as possible.

Alternating Split Squat Jumps

This is a far more advanced plyometric exercise for your interval training. The intensity is much higher and you're jumping from one leg to another so you'll really be building strength and power in your lower body.

How to do it:

Start in a split stance. Squat down and explode into the air, switching legs and landing in the opposite stance. Alternate quickly and jump as high as you can each time.

Medicine Ball Slams

Medicine balls are a great gym tool because they're designed to be thrown onto the ground (or a sturdy wall) as hard as you can—again and again—to develop power and speed.

How to do it: