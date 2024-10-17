People Swear By the 'French Press' Exercise for Muscular, Toned Triceps

The French press isn't just for making coffee anymore! People are doing the "French press" exercise to sculpt muscular, toned triceps—and it works like a charm. If building bigger arm muscles is at the top of your fitness priorities list, it's crucial to incorporate movements that'll get the job done in the most effective, timely manner. We spoke with trainers who break down how to perfectly perform the French press exercise and achieve toned triceps. Now it's your turn to do the work!

Why Is the French Press Effective for Building Toned Triceps?

"The French Press is a great isolation exercise (meaning it doesn't target any other muscle apart from the triceps) which can be used to build muscle strength and tone on the back of the upper arm—that part of the arm that tends to sag as we get older," explains Michael Betts, a personal trainer for 30+ years and the director of TRAINFITNESS. "It specifically targets the long head of the triceps, the part closest to your body when your arms are by your side. The long head is the largest part of the triceps muscle, so working it via the French Press will contribute significantly to the shape of your arm."

The French press is an incredibly versatile exercise, as it can be performed with various pieces of equipment. Although a traditional French press is performed using a barbell, you can also do it with a single dumbbell, set of dumbbells, or resistance bands.

"[The French press is also beneficial] for functional strength, like lifting objects overhead," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness.

How To Do It:

Garcia breaks down how to perform the French press with perfect form.

Choose a barbell, dumbbell, kettlebell, or resistance bands to work with. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Use both hands to grab your weight of choice overhead. (If using a kettlebell or dumbbell, hold the top handle; if using a barbell, hold it with your palms facing the ceiling.) Keep both elbows close to your ears. Gradually bend your elbows to lower the weight toward the back of your head. Lower until your forearms become parallel to the floor. Extend your arms to raise the weight back overhead.

When you want to add muscle and shape to your arms, Betts recommends training the triceps two to three times a week until failure, aka performing as many sets and reps as you can. Be sure to plan one to two rest days between sessions.

"This [training volume] allows for the muscle to be targeted and stimulated, with enough rest between for recovery," he tells us. "Remember, it's in the recovery phase that we get growth and development. Consistency is also super important. Stick with the program for six weeks solid."