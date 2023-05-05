The Absolute Best Ways To Reheat Steak So It Doesn't Dry Out

Whether treating yourself to a fancy restaurant meal or opting to stay in and cook at home, steak night is always a special occasion leading to happy mouths and full bellies. From filets to sirloins, these beloved protein-packed entrées can be the epicenter of any decadent spread. But because these cuts of beef are as filling as they are delicious, it's understandable that sometimes after your steak is served, you may realize your eyes were a little bigger than your stomach. Rather than waste any remaining leftovers or overeat, stuffing yourself beyond a healthy capacity, you can ensure your meat is still a moist, tasty treat down the line should you opt to finish it later. The key is knowing the best ways to reheat steak, and this includes having the 411 on the right tricks to prevent it from drying out.

To help you avoid ruining your beautiful filet of succulent beef, we called on a handful of culinary experts to get their advice on the best ways to reheat steak without completely compromising its original taste and texture. Read on to learn these expert-recommended tactics to help you reheat your steak—and for more cooking tips to help you prepare a scrumptious side of beef, be sure to check out 14 Best Tips for Tenderizing Steak, According to Chefs.

5 best ways to reheat steak

1. Reheating your steak in the oven

"Bake [your steak] at a low temperature [to reheat it]," explains Deborah Rainford, a Cordon Bleu grad with over a decade of cooking experience in Michelin-star kitchens and recipe creator.

"Heat your oven to 250°F—the lower, gentler temperature will help reheat the steak from the inside out while maintaining the juices," says Rainford, elaborating on her methodology. "Place the steak on a wire rack set inside a baking sheet. Cover with foil and bake for about 20 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 130°F (54°C) for medium-rare or 135°F (57°C) for medium. Reheat the steak for about 20 minutes."

2. Pan-searing your steak

"Heat a little bit of oil in a pan over medium-high heat," Rainford says, describing how to best reheat steak via your stovetop. "Once the oil is hot, place the steak in the pan and cook it for a few minutes on each side until it is heated through. You can also add a little bit of beef broth, wine, or butter to the pan to help keep the steak moist."

3. Firing up the grill

To retain the smoky, savory flavor, you can always pop your leftover steak back on the grill in order to reheat it.

"Reheat the steak on the grill over medium heat, brushing it with a little bit of oil to keep it moist," advises Rainford.

4. Using the microwave

For the best approach to reheating your steak with the microwave, Rainford says you should "place the steak on a microwave-safe plate and cover it with a damp paper towel. Microwave it on medium heat for 30-second intervals until it is heated through."

"While this is not the most ideal method, it is a quick and convenient way to reheat steak," Rainford explains.

"I love using my microwave for reheating," adds Chef Pete Geoghegan, the director of culinary for the North American Protein division of Cargill. "But a lot of people don't realize that most microwaves have a power setting. If you were to put a cooked steak in a microwave and turn it on for one to two minutes, it will automatically heat at 100% power—which is way too powerful. In fact, you will end up getting the steak too hot too fast, which will make the meat dry and chewy."

"The solution? Take that same steak and drop the power to 30%, and reheat for five to six minutes," Chef Geoghegan suggests. "With this process, you will gradually heat it up and not dry it out. It will remain very similar to the way the steak was cooked originally."

5. Incorporating it into a whole new dish

"In my humble opinion, the absolute best way to reheat steak is to let go of the idea that it's still a juicy steak," says Nate Weir, VP of culinary at Modern Market Eatery and Culinary School of the Rockies alumnus. "It was good while it lasted—I know, but that magic isn't coming back. A good steak is always going to be best when it's properly cooked, well-rested, and enjoyed immediately."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Instead, why not fry it in a pan with some onions and hot sauce for tacos; fold it into some healthy whole grains with kale and cheese to make stuffed peppers; or simmer it with broth, tomatoes, and lentils to make an easy and satisfying soup?" suggests Weir. "Leftover steak is one of my favorite ways to turn whatever other leftovers are in the fridge into something special!"

Final words of advice

"No matter which method you use," advises Rainford, "it's important to let the steak rest for a few minutes before slicing into it to allow the juices to redistribute. Checking the internal temperature with a meat thermometer can also ensure that the steak doesn't overcook and dry out."