How to Shrink Your Love Handles, According to a Trainer

Ah, love handles—those stubborn pockets of fat that cling to our sides no matter how much we exercise or how healthy we eat. We all know them, and many of us have them. As a trainer with over a decade of experience, I've seen countless clients struggle with this particular trouble spot. And I get it—it can be incredibly frustrating. But here's the good news: With the right combination of diet, exercise, and lifestyle adjustments, you can trim down those love handles and keep them at bay for good.

In my years of training and coaching, I've learned that no single magic bullet for eliminating love handles exists. Instead, it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses all aspects of fitness and health. It's about building lean muscle, burning fat, and making sustainable changes that you can stick with long term. I've helped many people transform their bodies and say goodbye to their love handles, and I'm here to share my tried-and-true strategies with you.

In this article, I'll explain the key components of keeping love handles at bay. Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or looking to refine your routine, these tips will help you achieve and maintain a leaner, more toned midsection.

The Best Exercises to Target Love Handles

First things first: Let's talk about the exercises that will help you shed those love handles. Spot reduction—the idea that you can lose fat from a specific area by exercising that part of your body—is a myth. However, strengthening your obliques and lower back muscles can help create a more toned appearance and support overall fat loss.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trimming down love handles is about incorporating exercises that engage your core, particularly your obliques. Some of my go-to moves include side planks, Russian twists, and bicycle crunches. These exercises work the muscles around your midsection and improve your overall core strength, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy, balanced body.

5 Best Low-Impact Workouts To Melt Love Handles

1. Side Planks

Side planks are fantastic for engaging your obliques and improving stability.

Start by lying on your side with your elbow directly under your shoulder. Lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from your head to your feet. Hold this position for as long as you can.

Perform three to four sets of 30 seconds on each side. As you get stronger, you can increase the duration or add variations, like lifting your top leg.

2. Russian Twists

Russian twists are excellent for working your obliques with or without weights.

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat. Lean back slightly and lift your feet off the ground. Hold a weight or a medicine ball with both hands and twist your torso to the right, then to the left, tapping the weight on the ground beside you each time.

Aim for 20 twists on each side. Complete three to four sets.

10 Beginner Exercises to Melt Love Handles

3. Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are great for engaging multiple parts of your core simultaneously.

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head, your legs lifted, and your knees bent at 90 degrees. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while straightening your right leg, then switch sides, bringing your left elbow toward your right knee. Continue alternating sides in a pedaling motion.

Knock out three to four sets of 20 to 30 reps (10 to 15 reps per side).

4. Pallof Presses

Play

The Pallof press is excellent for engaging your core and resisting rotation, strengthening your obliques, and stabilizing your entire midsection.

To perform a Pallof press, stand perpendicular to a cable machine or resistance band anchored at chest height. Hold the handle or band with both hands and step away from the anchor point to create tension. With your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent, press the handle or band straight out before you, keeping your core tight and resisting any rotation. Hold for a few seconds, then return to the starting position.

Complete three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps on each side.

7 Easy Standing Exercises That Will Melt Your Love Handles Right Off

5. Weighted Carries

Weighted carries, such as farmer's walks or suitcase carries, are fantastic for building core strength and stability.

To perform a farmer's walk, grab a heavy weight in each hand, stand up straight, and walk forward while keeping your core engaged and your shoulders back. For a suitcase carry, hold a single weight on one side and walk forward, ensuring your torso stays upright and doesn't lean to one side. Both variations work your obliques and other core muscles while improving grip strength and stability.

Aim to carry the weights for 30 to 60 seconds per set. Perform three to four sets in total.

Ultimately, any exercise that requires you to brace your core and support weight will aid in developing a solid midsection. Squats, deadlifts, bent-over rows, and other notorious gym exercises are effective options.

The Role of Diet in Reducing Love Handles

No matter how hard you work in the gym, you won't see the results you want if your diet isn't on point. Reducing love handles is as much about what you eat as it is about how you move. Focus on a balanced diet rich in whole foods, lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Reducing processed foods, sugars, and refined carbs is also crucial for shedding excess fat.

The #1 Best Exercise To Melt Love Handles

Balanced Diet Tips

Eat more protein. Protein helps build muscle and keeps you feeling full longer, which can prevent overeating. Include sources like chicken, fish, eggs, beans, and legumes in your meals. Healthy fats are your friend. Incorporate healthy fats from sources like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. These fats are essential for overall health and can help you feel satisfied. Stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water supports your metabolism and can help control hunger. Aim for at least eight glasses a day.

Lifestyle Tweaks to Banish Love Handles

Exercise and diet are fundamental, but other lifestyle factors play a significant role in managing body fat. Getting enough sleep, managing stress, and staying consistent with healthy habits are all crucial.