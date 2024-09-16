The Best Grocery Store of 2024 Was Just Revealed—And It's Not Costco

If you were asked to name the most beloved grocery store in America, a chain with a national presence and wildly devoted fan following like Costco would probably be the first to come to mind. However, a brand-new ranking just revealed that the top-rated grocery store of 2024 is actually a regional chain that many Americans may be completely unfamiliar with.

As part of its annual 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, USA Today released a new ranking of the 10 best grocery store chains in the United States on Sept. 12. The publication first had editors and a panel of experts round up a list of nominees, then allowed USA Today readers to pick their favorite grocery chains by casting votes. The chain that ended up stealing the top spot in the study is one that you can only find in the Midwest: Hy-Vee.

This popular grocer is employee-owned and currently operates more than 285 stores across eight Midwestern states, according to its website. Hy-Vee has ranked high in the USA Today choice awards in past years, including a second-place rating behind The Fresh Market in 2023. However, this is the first time that it has snagged the top spot in the list.

"Employee-owned Hy-Vee's slogan is 'a helpful smile in every aisle,' and you'll find those grins in more than 280 stores across the Midwest," USA Today's 10Best editors wrote in the ranking. "Hy-Vee works with farmers to provide locally grown fruits and vegetables, and many of the locations offer food counters with colossal salad bars and items like meatloaf, Asian food, pizza, and fried chicken."

Hy-Vee was also voted as having the best fresh produce and the second best prepared food options in the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards this year.

Coming behind Hy-Vee, Fresh Market followed up its 2023 win with a second-place ranking in the 2024 USA Today choice awards. The chain doesn't boast quite as large of a footprint as some of its grocery rivals, but has still managed to build a reputation for its unique shopping experience and grocery selection.

"The original Fresh Market was inspired by the food markets of Europe — a place where shoppers could have a more intimate and personalized experience than the warehouse-style supermarkets of the time," USA Today's 10Best editors wrote. "The Fresh Market now operates 161 locations in 22 states with a focus on fresh produce and private label items."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Heinen's Grocery Store, Stew Leonard's, Gelson's Markets, and Aldi were among the other chains to make the top 10 ranking, while Costco, Sam's Club, and Walmart were notably absent. Anyone interested in viewing all of the other top-rated grocers should check out the full list here.