Pushups are a classic bodyweight exercise—for good reason. They’re simple yet provide a solid challenge for your upper-body and core strength in any phase of life. In fact, we spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, who breaks down the amount of pushups you should be able to complete to signal top-tier fitness.

“[Pushups] don’t just test your muscles—they reflect overall body control, stability, and endurance. Because pushups require no equipment and recruit multiple large muscle groups, they’re a practical, evidence-based benchmark for functional strength and longevity,” Canham tells us.

By doing just one pushup, you’re firing up your chest (pecs), shoulders (delts), triceps, abs, glutes, and lower back.

“This combination builds integrated strength—the kind that supports posture, joint health, and the ability to perform everyday movements like carrying groceries, lifting objects, or getting up from the floor with ease,” Canham explains.

If You Can Do This Many Pushups, You’re Stronger Than Most People Your Age

Research directly links pushup capacity with lower mortality and better cardiovascular health. One study published in JAMA Network Open found that people able to perform more than 40 pushups had a substantially lower risk of cardiovascular events compared to those who did fewer than 10 pushups.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“While strength isn’t the only predictor of longevity, it’s a key indicator of metabolic and functional health as we age,” Canham says.

Below, she breaks down the rep ranges that indicate average-to-excellent upper-body strength. They may slightly vary based on fitness level and gender:

Ages 20 to 29: 25 to 35 pushups = strong; 40+ = excellent

25 to 35 pushups = strong; 40+ = excellent Ages 30 to 39: 20 to 30 pushups = strong; 35+ = excellent

20 to 30 pushups = strong; 35+ = excellent Ages 40 to 49: 15 to 25 pushups = strong; 30+ = excellent

15 to 25 pushups = strong; 30+ = excellent Ages 50 to 59: 10 to 20 pushups = strong; 25+ = excellent

10 to 20 pushups = strong; 25+ = excellent Ages 60+: 8 to 15 pushups = strong; 20+ = excellent

“The ability to perform within or above these ranges demonstrates not only muscular endurance but also joint stability and cardiovascular conditioning—all vital for maintaining independence and vitality later in life,” Canham tells us.

If you’re unable to perform a full pushup, Canham recommends starting with the following variations: incline pushups, knee pushups, or negative pushups.

“These variations build foundational strength without overloading the joints,” she points out.

For most adults, practicing pushups two to three sessions is considered ideal. Above all, prioritize quality over quantity.

“Proper form, controlled movement, and full range of motion matter more than numbers. Allow at least one day between sessions for recovery, as overtraining can lead to shoulder and wrist strain,” Canham says. “Your pushup count is more than a number. It’s a reflection of how well your muscles, joints, and cardiovascular system work together. Improving it not only builds physical power but also signals a body that’s aging well—strong, stable, and capable for the long run.”