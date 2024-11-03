Is Dave's Killer Bread Healthy? What a Dietitian Want You To Know

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bread often finds itself at the center of nutritional debates, with critics quick to label it as an unhealthy carbohydrate. Some argue that it lacks essential nutrients and can contribute to unhealthy weight gain. However, not all bread is created equal. Enter Dave's Killer Bread—a brand that has redefined how we view this beloved staple. By emphasizing quality ingredients and nutritional value, Dave's Killer Bread challenges the negative perceptions surrounding bread, showing that it can be both delicious and nourishing.

Founded in 2005 by Dave Dahl, who transformed his life after serving time in prison, Dave's Killer Bread began with a vision to create something extraordinary. Starting in his family's bakery in Portland, Oregon, Dave's passion for baking wholesome, flavorful bread quickly gained attention. The company stands out for its commitment to organic and non-GMO ingredients, crafting delicious loaves filled with whole grains, seeds, and nuts. But their mission goes beyond baking exceptional bread; they also aim to positively impact the community by providing employment opportunities for those seeking a second chance after incarceration.

This article explores what sets Dave's Killer Bread apart in the crowded bread aisle, highlighting its commitment to quality and nutrition. We'll look at popular varieties like 21 Whole Grains and Seeds, all made with USDA Certified Organic, non-GMO ingredients and free from high fructose corn syrup and artificial additives. Plus, we'll cover the health benefits and potential drawbacks to help you decide if it's a good fit for your diet.

What Is Dave's Killer Bread?

Dave's Killer Bread started as a brand of bread, and has since expanded into the world of English muffins, protein bars, bagels, and more. But the category of items they seem to be best known for is—you guessed it—bread!

Every loaf is crafted with attention to quality and nutrition, featuring USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO ingredients. Every choice is Certified Kosher as well.

From robust varieties like 21 Whole Grains and Seeds to their more delicate White Bread Done Right, each option provides a unique blend of whole grains, they are free from high fructose corn syrup, and many varieties contain nourishing ingredients like seeds and nuts. They are also free from artificial ingredients.

Dave's Killer Bread varieties include:

Killer Breads

21 Whole Grains and Seeds

Good Seed

White Bread Done Right

Powerseed

100% Whole Wheat

Thin Sliced

21 Whole Grains and Seeds

Good Seed

White Bread Done Right

Powerseed

100% Whole Wheat

Sprouted Whole Grain

One Breakfast Bread variety that Dave's Killer Bread makes is Rasin' The Roof, a cinnamon-based raisin bread.

Ingredients

The Dave's Killer Bread variety 21 Whole Grains & Seeds is made with a lengthy list of quality ingredients:

Organic whole wheat (organic whole wheat flour, organic cracked whole wheat), water, organic cane sugar, organic 21 Whole Grains and Seeds mix (organic whole flax seeds, organic sunflower seeds, organic tri-color quinoa [organic black quinoa, organic red quinoa, organic white quinoa], organic ground whole flax seeds, organic triticale, organic pumpkin seeds, organic rolled barley, organic rolled oats, organic rolled rye, organic blue cornmeal, organic millet, organic rolled spelt, organic brown rice flour, organic amaranth flour, organic yellow cornmeal, organic KAMUT® khorasan wheat, organic sorghum flour, organic buckwheat flour, organic quinoa, organic poppy seeds), organic wheat gluten, organic oat fiber, contains 2% or less of each of the following: yeast, organic molasses, sea salt, organic cultured wheat flour, organic vinegar, organic acerola cherry powder, enzymes.

The main ingredients are all organic, making this bread a stand-out for those who prioritize eating organic foods. This bread is also free from anything artificial, and it does not contain any sugar substitutes. It also is made with a wide variety of nutrient-dense ingredients, like organic oat fiber and organic millet. While this bread is made with organic cane sugar, and therefore has added sugars, it is impressive that this bread is not made with lower-quality sweet ingredients like high fructose corn syrup.

Nutrition Information

Here is the nutrition information for Dave's Killer Bread 21 Whole Grain and Seed Regular Bread:

Nutrition (Per 1 slice) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 6 g

For Dave's Killer Bread 21 Whole Grain and Seed Thin Sliced Bread, here are the nutritionals:

Nutrition (Per 1 slice) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar 3 g)

Protein : 3 g

Both varieties have an impressive amount of fiber, with over 10% DV per each slice. Fiber can help support gut health, and some data suggest it promotes satiety. Both also provide protein to help support muscle health, and they are free from saturated fat. Both varieties do contain some added sugars and sodium, but the quantities are not excessive.

Benefits of Dave's Killer Bread

Made with Whole Grains: Dave's Killer Bread 21 Whole Grain and Seed Bread is packed with whole grains, which means the grains are used in their entirety, retaining all essential nutrients like fiber, iron, and B vitamins that are often lost during the refining process. Whole grains contribute to better digestive health and may help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Organic

The ingredients in this bread are certified organic, ensuring that they are grown without the use of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Consuming organic foods can lower exposure to these chemicals and support sustainable farming practices.

Free from Artificial Colors

Unlike some other whole wheat options that rely on artificial food coloring to achieve a brown hue, Dave's Killer Bread 21 Whole Grain and Seed Bread maintains its natural color without leaning on these artificial ingredients. This absence of artificial colors means you're consuming a more natural product, free from unnecessary additives.

Contains Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Dave's Killer Bread contains omega-3 fatty acids, primarily from including seeds like flaxseed, which are interwoven into the dough. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats that the body cannot produce on its own and, therefore must be obtained from diet. These healthy fats play a role in heart health. Additionally, consuming foods that contain omega-3s, like Dave's Killer Bread, may support cognitive function and reduce inflammation throughout the body.

Potential Drawbacks of Dave's Killer Bread 21 Whole Grain and Seed Bread

Contains Added Sugars

Although Dave's Killer Bread 21 Seed is packed with nutritional benefits, it also includes added sugars. For those monitoring sugar intake, this might be a point of concern, as excessive sugar consumption can lead to various health issues.

Price Point Relatively Higher

Compared to other bread options, Dave's Killer Bread 21 Seed tends to be priced on the higher end. This can be a drawback for budget-conscious consumers who are looking for affordable, healthy bread alternatives.

Potential for Allergens

With various seeds and grains, this bread may contain allergens such as sesame or soy, which can be problematic for individuals with food allergies.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shorter Shelf Life

Due to its organic nature and lack of preservatives, this bread may have a shorter shelf life, requiring more frequent purchases and potentially leading to increased waste if not consumed in time.

Is Dave's Killer Bread Healthy?

Dave's Killer Bread can be considered a healthy choice for several reasons. Firstly, it is made from whole grains, which are a good source of dietary fiber, essential for maintaining digestive health and stabilizing blood sugar levels. The bread is also a source of omega-3 fatty acids, due to the variety of seeds it contains, which may support heart health. Furthermore, the organic nature of the ingredients ensures that consumers are not exposed to chemicals found in synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Additionally, the absence of artificial colors and flavors makes it a more natural option than conventional bread brands.

It does have some potential drawbacks, like the fact that it contains added sugars. So, those who are managing their added sugar intake, like people with diabetes, should be mindful of this.

However, when assessing health, it's crucial to remember that no single food can define the overall quality of a diet. While Dave's Killer Bread provides numerous health benefits, an individual's nutrition is best evaluated within the context of their entire dietary pattern. Balancing various food groups and focusing on overall nutrient intake is more important than singling out any one product.

Final Thoughts & Recommendations

Dave's Killer Bread stands out as a nutritious option in the bread aisle, offering whole grains, omega-3 fatty acids, and organic ingredients, which may contribute to healthful eating. However, while it's a beneficial choice, it's not a complete solution for dietary needs. Ideally, you will integrate this bread into a balanced diet. Pair it with a variety of nutrient-dense foods such as fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and nuts, to ensure a broad spectrum of vitamins and minerals.

For a well-rounded diet, consider the following tips:

Use Dave's Killer Bread as a wholesome base for breakfasts. Top it with avocado and poached eggs for healthy fats and protein or with almond butter and banana slices for a quick yet nutritious option.

Create sandwiches using lean meats, leafy greens, and sliced vegetables. This combination not only adds fiber but also essential nutrients such as iron and vitamins.

Toast slices and pair them with hummus or a yogurt spread for a deliciously satisfying snack.