11 Breads with the Highest Quality Ingredients

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Carbs are not the enemy. Despite what you may have heard in the past about having to steer clear of your favorite carb-heavy foods, there are many health benefits that can come from consuming high-quality carbohydrates. For example, eating a diet with plenty of whole grains can ensure your body is getting enough fiber on a daily basis, and whole grains have been found to help reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and even certain cancers. One way to incorporate more whole grains into your diet is to find healthy bread made with high-quality ingredients.

However, trying to shop for the products with the best ingredients can be extremely overwhelming. Many types of bread on grocery store shelves are made with refined carbs as well as synthetic ingredients and preservatives in order to help them stay fresh on the shelf for longer periods of time. Some even contain surprisingly large amounts of sugar.

We asked dietitians to weigh in on their picks for the grocery store breads that are made with the highest-quality ingredients so that you can feel confident sticking to your health goals on your next shopping trip. Read on, and for more, don't miss 7 Worst Breads to Eat for Inflammation.

1 Hero Bread

Per slice : 60 calories, 2.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (12 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 6 g protein

For a bread with plenty of fiber and zero sugar, Hero Seeded Bread is the perfect choice. According to Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, "Hero Bread contains a host of ingredients that are good for your blood sugar and gut, with resistant starch as the first ingredient."

Getting enough resistant starch in your daily diet is important for a number of reasons. "Resistant starch has been shown to be good for your metabolic health, with benefits like reduced blood sugar levels, improved insulin sensitivity, and appetite reduction," say The Nutrition Twins. "What's more, resistant starch acts as a prebiotic fiber, and Hero Bread contains another prebiotic fiber—guar gum—which means these are both feeding your good gut bacteria and positively impacting overall health."

In addition to the resistant starch and guar gum, Hero Bread contains "polyphenol-packed pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, and sunflower kernels, which add more prebiotic fiber and health benefits, helping to round out this bread as quite a boost for your overall digestive health," say The Nutrition Twins.

RELATED: 6 Healthiest Breads to Eat for Weight Loss, Dietitians Say

2 One Mighty Mill Organic Whole Wheat Everything Bread

Per slice : 110 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 180 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 5 g protein

The Nutrition Twins swear by the ingredients used in One Mighty Mill Whole Wheat Everything Mighty Bread. "Packed with good-for-you ingredients, the first one listed is organic stone-milled whole wheat flour, which is a whole grain, and higher whole grain consumption is linked to lower incidence and mortality from cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer," say The Twins.

They also elaborate further on the specific effects that the ingredients found in One Mighty Mill can have on the health of your gut microbiome. "Minced onions contain potent antioxidants that protect the cells against damage, organic black sesame seeds contain powerful antioxidants that may help to reduce oxidative stress in the body, and poppy seeds are rich in protein and fiber and have been used to enhance immunity."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Base Culture 7 Nut & Seed Bread

Per slice : 110 calories, 7 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 180 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (4 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 4 g protein

Base Culture 7 Nut & Seed Bread keeps it simple with their ingredients and uses nutrient-dense foods that you can actually pronounce. "The golden flaxseed meal and hemp seeds are rich in omega-3s to keep your cholesterol levels in check, and high in antioxidants to help fight against diseases like cancer, and almond butter can help to lower blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels," say The Nutrition Twins. "Also, flax, pumpkin, and chia seeds are good sources of fiber and antioxidants, while psyllium husk powder can help your body detox naturally by helping to move wastes out."

4 Silver Hills Bakery Sprouted Power

Per 2 slices : 170 calories, 2.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 340 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (8 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 11 g protein

For yet another option of healthy bread to buy at the store, Silver Hills Sprouted Power Bread will give you 8 grams of fiber and 11 grams of protein, with only 2 grams of sugar in each serving. Not only that, but the list of ingredients is short and simple, containing items like sprouted whole grains, raisin nectar, yeast, sesame seeds, and sunflower seeds.

But what does it mean for a grain to be sprouted? When you see the term "sprouted grain" on a product, it means the grain has begun to germinate. According to a report published in the journal Nutrients, a sprouted grain may make the grain easier to digest and the nutrients easier for your body to access.