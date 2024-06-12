 Skip to content

Jack In the Box Is Opening 15 Restaurants In a New State

Customers in one part of the country are finally getting their first stores from the regional chain.
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on June 12, 2024 | 10:22 AM
Because Jack in the Box is only available in certain parts of the United States, many fast-food lovers still don't have access to its popular burgers, tacos, and all-day breakfast. But in the near future, one of the states that currently lacks a Jack in the Box will get not just one, but over a dozen restaurants from the regional fast-food slinger.

On June 11, Jack in the Box announced a major new franchise deal that will see it make its grand debut in Georgia. The chain will develop 15 new locations throughout the Peach State as it works to grow its presence in the region. Jack in the Box currently boasts roughly 2,200 restaurants throughout 22 states, with its stores mostly concentrated in the West and South.

"This new franchise commitment represents a significant step forward in our strategic expansion across the Southeastern United States," Tim Linderman, chief development officer at Jack in the Box, said in a statement.

While the sites for the 15 new Georgia stores have not been chosen yet, Jack in the Box said they'll be "strategically located across Georgia with a focus on the growing markets of Macon, Augusta, and Savannah." The new locations will be open 24 hours a day and offer dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options.

This new Georgia development agreement expands upon Jack in the Box's already ambitious growth plans for the future. The burger chain announced in late 2023 that it had signed commitments for a whopping 123 new restaurants, which it plans to develop over the next few years.

It has announced even more franchise deals since then, including an agreement to enter Michigan for the first time and develop five stores in the state. Jack in the Box has also committed to opening dozens of stores in Florida, where it doesn't currently boast a presence.

"With the addition of 15 new [Georgia] franchise commitments in and over 30 recently announced commitments in Florida, we're excited to bring our craveable 24/7 menu to even more communities. Georgia's thriving business environment and strong consumer base make it a perfect fit for our continued growth," Linderman said.

Jack in the Box is far from the only burger chain making major expansion moves right now. The Slutty Vegan—which specializes in plant-based fare—is planning to more than double its footprint over the next year and a half. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers also recently announced a new franchise deal to open 20 restaurants in Houston. The chain plans to debut 65 new restaurants in total in 2024.

