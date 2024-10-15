 Skip to content

KFC Adding 4 Major New Items To the Menu—Here's What to Expect

Including a new chicken item, dessert, sauce, and beverage.
Published on October 15, 2024 | 11:17 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Mura Dominko

Exciting new foods and beverages launch at America's major chain restaurants practically every day, but KFC is having an especially big menu innovation moment this October with the debut of not just one, but four major new items.

On Oct. 14, KFC launched its new Original Recipe chicken tenders (170 calories apiece) alongside a new dipping sauce, dessert, and beverage. While KFC used to offer chicken tenders made with its "Extra Crispy" recipe, the new tenders are double-breaded by hand in the chain's signature Original Recipe with 11 secret herbs and spices.

The chain previously told Eat This, Not That! that the decision to introduce a new kind of chicken tender was inspired by the success of the Original Recipe Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets (180 calories per five-piece order) that debuted last year.

KFC Original Recipe Tenders Box
KFC

"We know consumers crave bold flavor and chicken tenders are a familiar favorite—that's why we're proudly proclaiming the deliciousness of our new tenders seasoned with our secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices. Nothing hits like the unmatched flavor of KFC's Original Recipe," Catherine Tan-Gillespie, chief marketing officer and chief development officer for KFC U.S., said in a statement.

To pair with its brand-new tenders, KFC has introduced a new Comeback Sauce (120 calories) that it describes as "creamy, zesty," and "craveable." Customers can score three of the new tenders, fries, and their choice of two signature sauces (including the new Comeback Sauce) with the purchase of a new $5 Original Recipe Tenders Box meal bundle (930-1,110 calories).

The new tenders can also be ordered by themselves or as part of a variety of other combos, such as a $24.99 Tenders + Nuggets Family Meal Deal (2,990-4,620 calories) that comes with six tenders, 12 nuggets, two large sides, four biscuits, and six signature dipping sauces. This offer is exclusively available on the KFC app and website.

For dessert fans, KFC just rolled out new Cherry Pie Poppers (290 calories per four-piece order) made with warm cherry pie filling in a buttery and flaky crust. The launch of these new sweets comes nearly seven months after the chain introduced its miniature Apple Pie Poppers, which were filled with warm apple pie filling in lieu of cherries.

KFC Cherry Pie Poppers
KFC

The final new arrival at KFC is a Cranberry Lemonade (320 calories per medium drink), which infuses the classic tangy and sweet beverage with notes of the festive tart berry.

As an extra bonus for its fans, KFC plans to give away free Original Recipe Tenders to some lucky onlookers in Atlanta, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge, La., on Oct. 17 while supplies last. Additionally, the chain will offer deals on its new tenders, fries, and more through a "13 Days of Daily Deals" event slated to run from Oct. 19 through Oct. 31. These deals will be available exclusively to KFC Rewards members.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
